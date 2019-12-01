Orthotic Digital Devices in the Human Body
1st Edition
Description
Orthotic Digital Devices in the Human Body explores the once science-fiction concept of implanting a digital device to provide healthcare information. Since the first pacemakers were surgically implanted in the human body 60 years ago, there has been a significant increase in the different types of digital devices added to the body for eHealth purposes. This books provides a synthetic point-of-view of the different possibilities offered by this tools.
Key Features
- Proves that implanted digital devices that provide health care are no longer a science fiction topic
- Presents the significant increase in the different types of digital devices added to the body
- Provides a synthetic view of the different possibilities offered by these tools
Readership
Scholars, journalists, patients, readers curious about enhanced humanity and emerging therapies
Table of Contents
1. Wearing a computerized prosthesis: a situation that is less and less exceptional
2.Living with a therapeutic active implanted device: the example of the pacemaker
3. Innovation and Evolution of Health Policies
4. Typology of currently existing computerized implants
5. The in and out: distinction between functionality and invasivenes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482946
About the Author
Maxime Derian
Maxime Derian is a researcher at Panthéon-Sorbonne University – Paris 1 (CETCOPRA), France, and a member of the Observatoire des mondes numériques en sciences humaines (OMNSH), France. He is an anthropologist of techniques, specializing in the domain of social uses and digital tools, especially concerning e-health. His research focuses on the hybridization of the human body with computerized machines.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, ISCC (CNRS) and Associate Researcher, CETCOPRA, University of Paris 1, Pantheon Sorbonne