Orthotic Digital Devices in the Human Body - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482946

Orthotic Digital Devices in the Human Body

1st Edition

Authors: Maxime Derian
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482946
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 1st December 2019
Page Count: 250
Description

Orthotic Digital Devices in the Human Body explores the once science-fiction concept of implanting a digital device to provide healthcare information. Since the first pacemakers were surgically implanted in the human body 60 years ago, there has been a significant increase in the different types of digital devices added to the body for eHealth purposes. This books provides a synthetic point-of-view of the different possibilities offered by this tools.

Key Features

  • Proves that implanted digital devices that provide health care are no longer a science fiction topic
  • Presents the significant increase in the different types of digital devices added to the body
  • Provides a synthetic view of the different possibilities offered by these tools

Readership

Scholars, journalists, patients, readers curious about enhanced humanity and emerging therapies

Table of Contents

1. Wearing a computerized prosthesis: a situation that is less and less exceptional
2.Living with a therapeutic active implanted device: the example of the pacemaker
3. Innovation and Evolution of Health Policies
4. Typology of currently existing computerized implants
5. The in and out: distinction between functionality and invasivenes

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785482946

About the Author

Maxime Derian

Maxime Derian is a researcher at Panthéon-Sorbonne University – Paris 1 (CETCOPRA), France, and a member of the Observatoire des mondes numériques en sciences humaines (OMNSH), France. He is an anthropologist of techniques, specializing in the domain of social uses and digital tools, especially concerning e-health. His research focuses on the hybridization of the human body with computerized machines.

Affiliations and Expertise

Researcher, ISCC (CNRS) and Associate Researcher, CETCOPRA, University of Paris 1, Pantheon Sorbonne

