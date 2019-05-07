Orthopedics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 22-2

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice, Guest Edited by Dr. Mikel Sabater González and Dr. Daniel Calvo Carrasco, is devoted to Orthopedics. Articles will include: Comparative bone composition and pathophysiology of bone healing in exotic species; Orthopedic diagnostic imaging in exotic pets; Osteoarthrosis in research animals; Avian orthopedics; Avian skull orthopedics; Small mammal orthopedics; Reptile and amphibian orthopedics; Nerve blocks in exotic animals; Application of evidence-based medicine in non-domestic animal orthopedic surgery; and Exoskeleton repair in invertebrates.