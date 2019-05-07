Orthopedics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323678018, 9780323678025

Orthopedics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 22-2

1st Edition

Authors: Mikel Sabater González Daniel Calvo Carrasco
eBook ISBN: 9780323678025
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323678018
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th May 2019
Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice, Guest Edited by Dr. Mikel Sabater González and Dr. Daniel Calvo Carrasco, is devoted to Orthopedics. Articles will include: Comparative bone composition and pathophysiology of bone healing in exotic species; Orthopedic diagnostic imaging in exotic pets; Osteoarthrosis in research animals; Avian orthopedics; Avian skull orthopedics; Small mammal orthopedics; Reptile and amphibian orthopedics; Nerve blocks in exotic animals; Application of evidence-based medicine in non-domestic animal orthopedic surgery; and Exoskeleton repair in invertebrates.

About the Authors

Mikel Sabater González Author

Affiliations and Expertise

European Veterinary Specialist in Avian Medicine and Surgery, Member of European College of Zoological Medicine, Spain

Daniel Calvo Carrasco Author

Affiliations and Expertise

RCVS Recognised Advanced Practitioner in Zoological Medicine, Residency Trained Exotic Clinician, Spain

