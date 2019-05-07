Orthopedics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 22-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Exotic Animal Practice, Guest Edited by Dr. Mikel Sabater González and Dr. Daniel Calvo Carrasco, is devoted to Orthopedics. Articles will include: Comparative bone composition and pathophysiology of bone healing in exotic species; Orthopedic diagnostic imaging in exotic pets; Osteoarthrosis in research animals; Avian orthopedics; Avian skull orthopedics; Small mammal orthopedics; Reptile and amphibian orthopedics; Nerve blocks in exotic animals; Application of evidence-based medicine in non-domestic animal orthopedic surgery; and Exoskeleton repair in invertebrates.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 7th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323678025
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323678018
About the Authors
Mikel Sabater González Author
Affiliations and Expertise
European Veterinary Specialist in Avian Medicine and Surgery, Member of European College of Zoological Medicine, Spain
Daniel Calvo Carrasco Author
Affiliations and Expertise
RCVS Recognised Advanced Practitioner in Zoological Medicine, Residency Trained Exotic Clinician, Spain