Orthopedic Urgencies and Emergencies, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323448505, 9780323448703

Orthopedic Urgencies and Emergencies, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 47-3

1st Edition

Authors: James Calandruccio Benjamin Grear Benjamin Mauck Jeffrey Sawyer Patrick Toy John Weinlein
eBook ISBN: 9780323448703
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323448505
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th June 2016
This issue of Orthopedic Clinics will focus on orthopedic urgencies and emergencies. Articles to be included will cover pediatrics, trauma, upper extremity, adult reconstruction, and foot and ankle.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323448703
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323448505

About the Authors

James Calandruccio Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Campbell Foundation

Benjamin Grear Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Campbell Foundation

Benjamin Mauck Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Campbell Foundation

Jeffrey Sawyer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Campbell Foundation

Patrick Toy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Campbell Foundation

John Weinlein Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Campbell Foundation

