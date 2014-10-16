Orthopedic Secrets
4th Edition
Table of Contents
PREFACE TO THE 4TH EDITION - vi
CONTRIBUTORS - vii
Chapter 1 Adult Reconstruction - 1
Chapter 2 Basic Science - 23
Chapter 3 Foot and Ankle - 51
Chapter 4 Hand - 81
Chapter 5 Orthopedic Oncology - 125
Chapter 6 Pediatric Orthopedics - 145
Chapter 7 Rehabilitation and Neuro-Orhtopedic Surgery - 220
Chapter 8 Shoulder and Elbow - 244
Chapter 9 Spine - 281
Chapter 10 Sports - 328
Chapter 11 Orthopedic Trauma - 381
INDEX - 443
Description
Quickly reference the answers you need to the most important clinical questions in orthopedics with Orthopedic Secrets. Fully updated throughout, this classic medical reference book covers the entire range of essential topics in orthopedics, organized by subspecialty, for rapid access to the knowledge you need for success both in practice and on board and recertification exams.
Key Features
- Zero in on key orthopedic information with a question-and-answer format, bulleted lists, mnemonics, and practical tips from the authors.
- Enhance your reference power with a two-color page layout, "Key Points" boxes, and lists of useful websites.
- Review essential material efficiently with a "Top 100 Secrets" chapter, perfect for last-minute study or self-assessment.
- Keep it close. A pocket-sized design makes this title easy to fit in your lab coat pocket!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 16th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323071918
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323314855
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323172851
About the Authors
Surena Namdari Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Shoulder & Elbow Surgeon, Rothman Institute -- Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Stephan Pill Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Orthopedic Surgeon, Orthopedic Specialists of the Carolinas, Winston-Salem, NC, USA
Samir Mehta Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Orthopedic Trauma and Fracture Service, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Assistant Professor, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA