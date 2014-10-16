Orthopedic Secrets - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323071918, 9780323314855

Orthopedic Secrets

4th Edition

Authors: Surena Namdari Stephan Pill Samir Mehta
Paperback ISBN: 9780323071918
eBook ISBN: 9780323314855
eBook ISBN: 9780323172851
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th October 2014
Page Count: 472
Table of Contents

PREFACE TO THE 4TH EDITION - vi

CONTRIBUTORS - vii

Chapter 1 Adult Reconstruction - 1

Chapter 2 Basic Science - 23

Chapter 3 Foot and Ankle - 51

Chapter 4 Hand - 81

Chapter 5 Orthopedic Oncology - 125

Chapter 6 Pediatric Orthopedics - 145

Chapter 7 Rehabilitation and Neuro-Orhtopedic Surgery - 220

Chapter 8 Shoulder and Elbow - 244

Chapter 9 Spine - 281

Chapter 10 Sports - 328

Chapter 11 Orthopedic Trauma - 381

INDEX - 443

Description

Quickly reference the answers you need to the most important clinical questions in orthopedics with Orthopedic Secrets. Fully updated throughout, this classic medical reference book covers the entire range of essential topics in orthopedics, organized by subspecialty, for rapid access to the knowledge you need for success both in practice and on board and recertification exams.

Key Features

  • Zero in on key orthopedic information with a question-and-answer format, bulleted lists, mnemonics, and practical tips from the authors.
  • Enhance your reference power with a two-color page layout, "Key Points" boxes, and lists of useful websites.
  • Review essential material efficiently with a "Top 100 Secrets" chapter, perfect for last-minute study or self-assessment.
  • Keep it close. A pocket-sized design makes this title easy to fit in your lab coat pocket!

About the Authors

Surena Namdari Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Shoulder & Elbow Surgeon, Rothman Institute -- Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Stephan Pill Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Orthopedic Surgeon, Orthopedic Specialists of the Carolinas, Winston-Salem, NC, USA

Samir Mehta Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Orthopedic Trauma and Fracture Service, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Assistant Professor, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA

