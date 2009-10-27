Orthopedic Rehabilitation Clinical Advisor - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323057103, 9780323168359

Orthopedic Rehabilitation Clinical Advisor

1st Edition

Authors: Derrick Sueki Jacklyn Brechter
eBook ISBN: 9780323168359
eBook ISBN: 9780323072526
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323057103
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 27th October 2009
Page Count: 984
Description

Access the information you need to confidently diagnose and treat musculoskeletal disorders at a glance! With a "5-books-in-1" approach, this essential clinical reference provides up-to-date diagnostic and therapeutic information on over 200 orthopedic conditions in a bulleted, quick-reference format ideal for both students and practitioners. Content is written entirely by orthopedic physical therapists and is logically organized to promote accurate, efficient differential diagnosis and intervention.

Key Features

  • '5-books-in-1' format combines essential content on foundational knowledge, clinical reasoning, orthopedic pathologies, common clinical questions, and pharmacology all in one place for fast, efficient reference.

  • UNIQUE: Expert insight and decision-making strategies for the rehabilitation of musculoskeletal pathologies help you apply sound clinical reasoning to determine the needs of patients with musculoskeletal disorders.

  • UNIQUE: Succinct, bulleted text organizes information consistently for easy access.

  • Clinician-oriented profiles cover 200 orthopedic pathologies with considerations specific to your needs in orthopedic rehabilitation practice.

  • 51 drug class monographs detail indications, dosages, contraindications and physical therapy implications to help you better understand drug interactions and more effectively manage patients.

Table of Contents

SECTION I: Foundational Knowledge

1. Tissue Injury and Healing

2. Pain Mechanisms

3. Radiology

4. Biomechanics

SECTION II: Orthopedic Reasoning

1. Clinical Reasoning and Decision Making in Orthopedic Rehabilitation

2. Upper Cervical Spine

3. Cervical Spine

4. Thoracic Spine

5. Lumbar Spine

6. Sacroiliac Joint

7. Temporomandibular and Craniofacial Dysfunction

8. Shoulder

9. Elbow

10. Wrist and Hand 11. Hip and Thigh

12. Knee

13. Foot and Ankle

14. Pelvic Pain

15. Nerve

16. Chronic Pain

17. Red Flags and Non Musculoskeletal Pain

SECTION III: Orthopedic Pathology

1. Upper Cervical Spine

2. Cervical Spine

3. Thoracic Spine

4. Lumbar Spine

5. Sacroiliac Joint

6. Craniofascial and Temporomandibular Joint

7. Shoulder

8. Elbow

9. Hand and Wrist

10. Hip and Thigh

11. Knee

12. Ankle and Shin

13. Foot

14. Pediatric

15. Pelvic Pain and Women's Health

16. Nerve

17. Chronic Pain

SECTION IV: Rehabilitation and Common Clinical Questions

1. Cervical Spine

2. Thoracic Spine

3. Lumbar Spine

4. Temporomandibular Joint

5. Upper Extremity

6. Lower Extremity

7. Nerve Rehabilitation

SECTION V: Pharmacology

Details

No. of pages:
984
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323168359
eBook ISBN:
9780323072526
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323057103

About the Author

Derrick Sueki

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Orthopedic Faculty, Mount St. Mary's College, Los Angeles, CA; Clinical Mentor, Orthopedic Residency Program, University of Southern California, Division of Biokinesiology and Physical Therapy at the School of Dentistry, Los Angeles, CA; Owner and President, Knight Physical Therapy Inc, Garden Grove, CA; Strength and Conditioning Consultant, Chapman University Volleyball, Los Angeles, CA

Jacklyn Brechter

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair Person and Associate Professor of Orthopedics, Department of Physical Therapy, Chapman University, Los Angeles, CA

