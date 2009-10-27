Orthopedic Rehabilitation Clinical Advisor
1st Edition
Description
Access the information you need to confidently diagnose and treat musculoskeletal disorders at a glance! With a "5-books-in-1" approach, this essential clinical reference provides up-to-date diagnostic and therapeutic information on over 200 orthopedic conditions in a bulleted, quick-reference format ideal for both students and practitioners. Content is written entirely by orthopedic physical therapists and is logically organized to promote accurate, efficient differential diagnosis and intervention.
Key Features
- '5-books-in-1' format combines essential content on foundational knowledge, clinical reasoning, orthopedic pathologies, common clinical questions, and pharmacology all in one place for fast, efficient reference.
- UNIQUE: Expert insight and decision-making strategies for the rehabilitation of musculoskeletal pathologies help you apply sound clinical reasoning to determine the needs of patients with musculoskeletal disorders.
- UNIQUE: Succinct, bulleted text organizes information consistently for easy access.
- Clinician-oriented profiles cover 200 orthopedic pathologies with considerations specific to your needs in orthopedic rehabilitation practice.
- 51 drug class monographs detail indications, dosages, contraindications and physical therapy implications to help you better understand drug interactions and more effectively manage patients.
Table of Contents
SECTION I: Foundational Knowledge
1. Tissue Injury and Healing
2. Pain Mechanisms
3. Radiology
4. Biomechanics
SECTION II: Orthopedic Reasoning
1. Clinical Reasoning and Decision Making in Orthopedic Rehabilitation
2. Upper Cervical Spine
3. Cervical Spine
4. Thoracic Spine
5. Lumbar Spine
6. Sacroiliac Joint
7. Temporomandibular and Craniofacial Dysfunction
8. Shoulder
9. Elbow
10. Wrist and Hand 11. Hip and Thigh
12. Knee
13. Foot and Ankle
14. Pelvic Pain
15. Nerve
16. Chronic Pain
17. Red Flags and Non Musculoskeletal Pain
SECTION III: Orthopedic Pathology
1. Upper Cervical Spine
2. Cervical Spine
3. Thoracic Spine
4. Lumbar Spine
5. Sacroiliac Joint
6. Craniofascial and Temporomandibular Joint
7. Shoulder
8. Elbow
9. Hand and Wrist
10. Hip and Thigh
11. Knee
12. Ankle and Shin
13. Foot
14. Pediatric
15. Pelvic Pain and Women's Health
16. Nerve
17. Chronic Pain
SECTION IV: Rehabilitation and Common Clinical Questions
1. Cervical Spine
2. Thoracic Spine
3. Lumbar Spine
4. Temporomandibular Joint
5. Upper Extremity
6. Lower Extremity
7. Nerve Rehabilitation
SECTION V: Pharmacology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 984
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 27th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168359
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323072526
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323057103
About the Author
Derrick Sueki
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Orthopedic Faculty, Mount St. Mary's College, Los Angeles, CA; Clinical Mentor, Orthopedic Residency Program, University of Southern California, Division of Biokinesiology and Physical Therapy at the School of Dentistry, Los Angeles, CA; Owner and President, Knight Physical Therapy Inc, Garden Grove, CA; Strength and Conditioning Consultant, Chapman University Volleyball, Los Angeles, CA
Jacklyn Brechter
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair Person and Associate Professor of Orthopedics, Department of Physical Therapy, Chapman University, Los Angeles, CA