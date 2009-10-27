Orthopedic Rehabilitation Clinical Advisor

Access the information you need to confidently diagnose and treat musculoskeletal disorders at a glance! With a "5-books-in-1" approach, this essential clinical reference provides up-to-date diagnostic and therapeutic information on over 200 orthopedic conditions in a bulleted, quick-reference format ideal for both students and practitioners. Content is written entirely by orthopedic physical therapists and is logically organized to promote accurate, efficient differential diagnosis and intervention.