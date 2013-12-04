Orthopedic Physical Assessment
6th Edition
Description
Newly updated, this full-color text offers a rich array of features to help you develop your musculoskeletal assessment skills. Orthopedic Physical Assessment, 6th Edition provides rationales for various aspects of assessment and covers every joint of the body, as well as specific topics including principles of assessment, gait, posture, the head and face, the amputee, primary care, and emergency sports assessment. Artwork and photos with detailed descriptions of assessments clearly demonstrate assessment methods, tests, and causes of pathology. The text also comes with an array of online learning tools, including video clips demonstrating assessment tests, assessment forms, and more.
Key Features
- Thorough, evidence-based review of orthopedic physical assessment covers everything from basic science through clinical applications and special tests.
- 2,400 illustrations include full-color clinical photographs and drawings as well as radiographs, depicting key concepts along with assessment techniques and special tests.
- The use of icons to show the clinical utility of special tests supplemented by evidence - based reliability & validity tables for tests & techniques on the Evolve site
- The latest research and most current practices keep you up to date on accepted practices.
- Evidence-based reliability and validity tables for tests and techniques on the EVOLVE site provide information on the diagnostic strength of each test and help you in selecting proven assessment tests.
- A Summary (Précis) of Assessment at the end of each chapter serves as a quick review of assessment steps for the structure or joint being assessed.
- Quick-reference data includes hundreds of at-a-glance summary boxes, red-flag and yellow-flag boxes, differential diagnosis tables, muscle and nerve tables, and classification, normal values, and grading tables.
- Case studies use real-world scenarios to help you develop assessment and diagnostic skills.
- Combined with other books in the Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation series — Pathology and Intervention, Scientific Foundations and Principles of Practice, and Athletic and Sport Issues — this book provides the clinician with the knowledge and background necessary to assess and treat musculoskeletal conditions.
Table of Contents
1. Principles and Concepts of Assessment
2. Head and Face
3. Cervical Spine
4. Temporomandibular Joint
5. Shoulder
6. Elbow
7. Forearm, Wrist, and Hand
8. Thoracic (Dorsal) Spine
9. Lumbar Spine
10. Pelvis
11. Hip
12. Knee
13. Lower leg, foot and ankle
14. Assessment of Gait
15. Assessment of Posture
16. Assessment of the Amputee
17. Primary Care Assessment
18. Emergency Sports Assessment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 4th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455709779
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455709755
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323239790
About the Author
David Magee
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Department of Physical Therapy Faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine University of Alberta Edmonton, Alberta, Canada