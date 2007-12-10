Orthopedic Physical Assessment
5th Edition
Authors: David Magee
eBook ISBN: 9781455757145
eBook ISBN: 9781416068525
eBook ISBN: 9781455754410
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th December 2007
Page Count: 1152
Description
Newly updated, this full-color resource offers a systematic approach to performing a neuromusculoskeletal assessment with rationales for various aspects of the assessment. This comprehensive text covers every joint of the body, head and face, gait, posture, emergency care, the principles of assessment, and preparticipation evaluation. The latest edition of this core text is the essential cornerstone in the new four-volume musculoskeletal rehabilitation series.
Key Features
- Thorough, evidence-based content provides the information and detail you need to select the best diagnostic tests.
- Extensively updated information incorporates the latest research and most current practices.
- Case Studies help you apply what you learn from the book to real life situations.
- Tables and boxes throughout the text organize and summarize important information and highlight key points.
- Chapter Summaries review the assessment procedures for each chapter to help you find important information quickly.
- Case Histories in each chapter demonstrate assessment skills to help you apply them in practice.
Table of Contents
- Principles and concepts
2. Head and face
3. Cervical spine
4. Temporomandibular joint
5. Shoulder
6. Elbow
7. Forearm, wrist, and hand
8. Thoracic (dorsal) spine
9. Lumbar spine
10. Pelvis
11. Hip
12. Knee
13. Lower leg, ankle, and foot
14. Assessment of gait
15. Assessment of posture
16. Assessment of the amputee
17. Primary Care Assessment
18. Emergency Sports Assessment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 10th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757145
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416068525
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455754410
About the Author
David Magee
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Department of Physical Therapy Faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine University of Alberta Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.