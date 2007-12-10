Orthopedic Physical Assessment - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780721605715, 9781455757145

Orthopedic Physical Assessment

5th Edition

Authors: David Magee
eBook ISBN: 9781455757145
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th December 2007
Page Count: 1152
Description

Newly updated, this full-color resource offers a systematic approach to performing a neuromusculoskeletal assessment with rationales for various aspects of the assessment. This comprehensive text covers every joint of the body, head and face, gait, posture, emergency care, the principles of assessment, and preparticipation evaluation. The latest edition of this core text is the essential cornerstone in the new four-volume musculoskeletal rehabilitation series.

Key Features

  • Thorough, evidence-based content provides the information and detail you need to select the best diagnostic tests.
  • Extensively updated information incorporates the latest research and most current practices.
  • Case Studies help you apply what you learn from the book to real life situations.
  • Tables and boxes throughout the text organize and summarize important information and highlight key points.
  • Chapter Summaries review the assessment procedures for each chapter to help you find important information quickly.
  • Case Histories in each chapter demonstrate assessment skills to help you apply them in practice.

Table of Contents

  1. Principles and concepts

    2. Head and face

    3. Cervical spine

    4. Temporomandibular joint

    5. Shoulder

    6. Elbow

    7. Forearm, wrist, and hand

    8. Thoracic (dorsal) spine

    9. Lumbar spine

    10. Pelvis

    11. Hip

    12. Knee

    13. Lower leg, ankle, and foot

    14. Assessment of gait

    15. Assessment of posture

    16. Assessment of the amputee

    17. Primary Care Assessment

    18. Emergency Sports Assessment

1152
English
© Saunders 2008
Saunders
About the Author

David Magee

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Department of Physical Therapy Faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine University of Alberta Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

