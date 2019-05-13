Orthopedic Nursing,An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 54-2

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Steve Krau, Dr. Randolph F. R. Rasch has put together a state-of the-art issue of the Nursing Clinics of North America devoted to Infectious Diseases. Clinical review articles from expert authors are specifically devoted to the following topics: Ebola; HIV/AIDS; Lymphatic Filariasis; Tuberculosis; STDs; Influenza (seasonal); Malaria; Lyme Disease; Hepatitis (Hep. C & Hep. B); Zika virus, particularly related to pregnancy; Oral Infections; Rat Lung Disease; and Emerging infections. Readers will come away with the latest information they need to improve outcomes in patients with infectious diseases.