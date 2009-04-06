Orthopedic Massage
2nd Edition
Theory and Technique
Description
Fully updated and revised Orthopedic Massage has been written for those interested in understanding and applying massage as an intervention for soft-tissue disorders. Recent research into the physiological effects of massage has strengthened the justification for its use in the treatment of soft-tissue pain and injury conditions. Orthopedic soft-tissue problems are common among the general population, whether from sports, occupational activities, or chronic pain. This text presents a comprehensive and in-depth look at the physiological nature of these conditions and the massage treatments most effective for their relief. A particular contribution this text makes is its validation for the role of massage in treating orthopedic conditions. In addition, it aims to help the clinician understand the relationship between the soft tissues to which they apply their techniques and the overall orthopedic disorder affecting their clients. Although written chiefly for massage practitioners, the lessons it teaches are relevant to any practitioner who is concerned with the treatment of soft-tissue injuries.
Key Features
- Includes detailed technical information, extensive illustrations, and reliable reference material essential to everyday practice.
- Provides a comprehensive approach to treatment of common soft tissue pain and injury.
- Explains common orthopedic problems in detail, addressing biomechanics, kinesiology, and anatomy.
- Provides an in-depth discussion of the physiologic rationale for soft tissue treatments and explains those most effective for each condition.
- Integrates treatment approaches from across the field and gives detailed, easy-to-follow steps for their application.
- Compares traditional treatments with soft tissue manipulation for each problem discussed.
- Clearly links anatomy, physiology, and biomechanics with clinical practice.
- Designed for quick and easy reference with more than 200 high-quality full colour illustrations and numerous photos of treatment techniques.
- New clinical case studies and tips illustrate the techniques discussed.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 6th April 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702062032
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702040818
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443068126
About the Author
Whitney Lowe
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Orthopedic Massage Education and Research Institute, Bend, OR
Whitney Lowe
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Orthopedic Massage Education and Research Institute, Bend, OR