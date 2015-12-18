Provide effective treatment of hip and pelvic disorders! Orthopedic Management of the Hip and Pelvis offers evidence-based information on the care of non-surgical and surgical patients with common pathologies and injuries. Comprehensive guidelines cover a wide range of topics, from anatomy and assessment to strains, tears, and disorders that affect groups such as females, children, dancers, and patients with arthritis. Full-color illustrations and real-life case studies demonstrate how concepts can be applied in clinical practice. Written by physical therapy and orthopedics experts Scott Cheatham and Morey Kolber, this is the first book in the market to focus solely on disorders of the hip and pelvis region.