Orthopedic Disorders of the Foal, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 33-2
1st Edition
Authors: Ashlee Watts
eBook ISBN: 9780323532648
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323532631
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th July 2017
Description
This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice is edited by Dr. Ashlee Watts and focuses on Orthopedic Disorders of Foals. Article topics include: Orthopedic conditions of the dysmature foal; Septic arthritis, osteomyelitis and physitis; Club foot; FLD - carpus and fetlock; ALD - growth augmentation; ALD - growth retardation; Foal Fractures - osteochondral fragmentation, sesamoiditis and coffin bone; Foal Fractures - physeal fractures; OCD development; OCD - surgical options and when to utilize them.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 11th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323532648
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323532631
About the Authors
Ashlee Watts Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas A&M University
