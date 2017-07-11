Orthopedic Disorders of the Foal, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323532631, 9780323532648

Orthopedic Disorders of the Foal, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 33-2

1st Edition

Authors: Ashlee Watts
eBook ISBN: 9780323532648
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323532631
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th July 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice is edited by Dr. Ashlee Watts and focuses on Orthopedic Disorders of Foals. Article topics include: Orthopedic conditions of the dysmature foal; Septic arthritis, osteomyelitis and physitis; Club foot; FLD - carpus and fetlock; ALD - growth augmentation; ALD - growth retardation; Foal Fractures - osteochondral fragmentation, sesamoiditis and coffin bone; Foal Fractures - physeal fractures; OCD development; OCD - surgical options and when to utilize them.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323532648
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323532631

About the Authors

Ashlee Watts Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas A&M University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.