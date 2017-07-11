Orthopedic Disorders of the Foal, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice, Volume 33-2

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Equine Practice is edited by Dr. Ashlee Watts and focuses on Orthopedic Disorders of Foals. Article topics include: Orthopedic conditions of the dysmature foal; Septic arthritis, osteomyelitis and physitis; Club foot; FLD - carpus and fetlock; ALD - growth augmentation; ALD - growth retardation; Foal Fractures - osteochondral fragmentation, sesamoiditis and coffin bone; Foal Fractures - physeal fractures; OCD development; OCD - surgical options and when to utilize them.