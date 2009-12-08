Orthopaedics and Rheumatology In Focus
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Approximately 70 double page spreads with brief structured text on the left hand page and colour illustrations on the right hand pages, showing a range of orthopaedic and rheumatological conditions. Also, approximately 60 pages of picture tests along with full explanatory answers.
Description
- Orthopaedics and Rheumatology In Focus is aimed at all medical and health science students who require an introductory, low cost and highly illustrated guide to this specialty. The material is presented in double page spreads. The left-hand page has a synoptic and highly structured text (normally under the following headings: incidence; clinical features; differential diagnosis; management; prognosis). The right-hand page has a selection of four to six clinical photographs.
- Orthopaedics and Rheumatology In Focus is pocket sized and therefore ideal for quick preparation before ward rounds. The volume also includes self-assessment material, which is extremely helpful for preparation for examinations.
Key Features
- The book is an invaluable source of clinical photographs giving students the opportunity to see the full range of conditions that they are expected to know about and on which they may be tested
- The synoptic structured text is ideal for quick preparation before ward rounds
- The book includes self-assessment material which is useful for exam revision
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 8th December 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702050572
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443100864
About the Authors
Ariane Herrick Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Rheumatology, University of Manchester Rheumatic Diseases Centre, Hope Hospital, Salford, UK
J. Glynne Andrew Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, North West Wales NHS Trust, Bangor, UK
Lennard Funk Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Shoulder & Upper Limb Surgeon, Honorary Lecturer, Honorary Faculty Fellow, Salford Royal Hospitals, University of Manchester, and Manchester Sports Medicine Clinic, Manchester, UK
Charles Hutchinson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Division of Medicine & Neurosciences, Hope Hospital, Manchester, UK