Orthopaedics and Rheumatology In Focus - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443100864, 9780702050572

Orthopaedics and Rheumatology In Focus

1st Edition

Authors: Ariane Herrick J. Glynne Andrew Lennard Funk Charles Hutchinson
eBook ISBN: 9780702050572
Paperback ISBN: 9780443100864
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 8th December 2009
Page Count: 240
Table of Contents

Approximately 70 double page spreads with brief structured text on the left hand page and colour illustrations on the right hand pages, showing a range of orthopaedic and rheumatological conditions. Also, approximately 60 pages of picture tests along with full explanatory answers.

Description

  • Orthopaedics and Rheumatology In Focus is aimed at all medical and health science students who require an introductory, low cost and highly illustrated guide to this specialty. The material is presented in double page spreads. The left-hand page has a synoptic and highly structured text (normally under the following headings: incidence; clinical features; differential diagnosis; management; prognosis). The right-hand page has a selection of four to six clinical photographs.
  • Orthopaedics and Rheumatology In Focus is pocket sized and therefore ideal for quick preparation before ward rounds. The volume also includes self-assessment material, which is extremely helpful for preparation for examinations.

Key Features

  • The book is an invaluable source of clinical photographs giving students the opportunity to see  the full range of conditions that they are expected to know about and on which they may be tested
  • The synoptic structured text is ideal for quick preparation before ward rounds
  • The book includes self-assessment material which is useful for exam revision

Details






© Churchill Livingstone 2010








About the Authors

Ariane Herrick Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Rheumatology, University of Manchester Rheumatic Diseases Centre, Hope Hospital, Salford, UK

J. Glynne Andrew Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, North West Wales NHS Trust, Bangor, UK

Lennard Funk Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Shoulder & Upper Limb Surgeon, Honorary Lecturer, Honorary Faculty Fellow, Salford Royal Hospitals, University of Manchester, and Manchester Sports Medicine Clinic, Manchester, UK

Charles Hutchinson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Division of Medicine & Neurosciences, Hope Hospital, Manchester, UK

