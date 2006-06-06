Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Secrets - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781560537083, 9781416068600

Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Secrets

2nd Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Placzek David Boyce
eBook ISBN: 9781416068600
eBook ISBN: 9781455758203
Paperback ISBN: 9781560537083
Imprint: Hanley & Belfus
Published Date: 6th June 2006
Page Count: 704
Table of Contents

I. BASIC SCIENCE

1. Muscle Structure and Function

2. Biomechanics

3. Soft Tissue Injury and Repair

4. Bone Injury and Repair

5. Exercise Physiology

II. DISEASE PROCESSES

6. Arthritis

7. Deep Venous Thrombosis

8. Complex Regional Pain Syndromes

III. ELECTROTHERAPY AND MODALITIES

9. Cryotherapy and Moist Heat

10. Electrotherapy

11. Iontophoresis, Ultrasound,Phonophoresis, and Laser Therapy

IV. SPECIAL TOPICS

12. Stretching

13. Manual Therapy

14. Massage and Soft Tissue Mobilization

15. Spinal Traction

16. Normal and Pathologic Gait

17. Pharmacology in Orthopaedic Physical Therapy

18. Evaluation of Medical Laboratory Tests

19. Clinical Electromyography and Nerve Conduction

20. Orthopaedic Neurology

21. Clinical Research and Data Analysis

22. Evidence-Based Practice

23. Sports Medicine

24. Differential Diagnosis and Medical Screening

25. Pediatric Orthopaedic Physical Therapy

26. Women’s Health Issues

27. Wound Healing and Management

28. Management of Chronic Pain

29. Headache

30. Functional Capacity Testing and Industrial Injury Treatment

31. Anatomy Mnemonics

32. Nutrition

33. Spinal Exercise Programs

34. Isokinetic Testing and Exercise

35. Exercise in Aging and Disease

36. Orthopaedic Radiology

V. THE SHOULDER

37. Functional Anatomy of the Shoulder

38. Shoulder Impingement and Rotator Cuff Tears

39. Shoulder Instability

40. Adhesive Capsulitis

41. Total Shoulder Arthroplasty

42. Acromioclavicular and Sternoclavicular Injuries

43. Scapulothoracic Pathology

44. Fractures of the Proximal Humerus and Humeral Shaft

45. Nerve Entrapments of the Shoulder Region

VI. THE ELBOW AND FOREARM

46. Functional Anatomy of the Elbow

47. Common Orthopaedic Elbow Dysfunction

48. Elbow Fractures and Dislocations: Patterns, Classifications, and Management

49. Nerve Entrapments of the Elbow and Forearm

VII. THE WRIST AND HAND

50. Functional Anatomy of the Wrist and Hand

51. Common Orthopaedic Dysfunction of the Wrist and Hand

52. Fractures and Dislocations of the Wrist and Hand

53. Nerve Entrapments of the Wrist and Hand

VIII. THE SPINE

54. Functional Anatomy of the Spine

55. Mechanical and Diskogenic Back Pain

56. Lumbar Spinal Stenosis

57. Spondylolysis and Spondylolisthesis

58. Scoliosis

59. Thoracic Spine and Rib Cage Dysfunction

60. Spinal Fractures and Dislocations: Patterns, Classifications, and Management

61. Temporomandibular Joint

IX. THE SACROILIAC JOINT

62. Functional Anatomy of the Sacroiliac Joint

63. Sacroiliac Dysfunction

X. THE HIP AND PELVIS

64. Functional Anatomy of the Hip and Pelvis

65. Common Orthopaedic Hip Dysfunction

66. Fractures and Dislocation of the Hip and Pelvis

67. Total Hip Arthroplasty

XI. THE KNEE

68. Functional Anatomy of the Knee

69. Patellofemoral Disorders

70. Meniscal Injuries

71. Ligamentous Injuries of the Knee

72. Total Knee Arthroplasty

73. Knee Fractures and Dislocations

74. Nerve Entrapments of the Lower Extremity

XII. THE FOOT AND ANKLE

75. Functional Anatomy of the Foot and Ankle

76. Common Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Dysfunctions

77. Fractures and Dislocations of the Foot and Ankle

78. Foot Orthoses and Shoe Design

Index

Description

Part of the popular Secrets series, this helpful reference presents basic physical therapy concepts and then introduces different healing modalities, specialties and orthopedic procedures typically prescribed for common injuries such as shoulders and extremities. Common diseases are included as well as more innovative diagnostic tools for physical therapists such as radiology. Each chapter features concise information that includes the author's tips, memory aids and "secrets." Bulleted lists, algorithms and illustrations provide a quick review of the specific topic discussed. The information is entirely evidence-based, outcome based and up-to-date.

Key Features

  • All chapters provide an emphasis on outcome studies and evidence-based practice and include the latest research for the concepts presented.
  • Numerous charts, table and algorithms summarize and visually portray concepts covered in the chapters to provide additional information for clinical decision making.
  • Chapters are written by well-known contributors, including some of the best-known physical therapists practicing in the field today.
  • Provides important information on topics covered in the orthopedic specialty exam.
  • Includes detailed information relevant to making an accurate shoulder assessment as well as the most common shoulder disorders.

About the Authors

Jeffrey Placzek Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, Oakland University, Rochester; Resident Physician, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, William Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, MI

David Boyce Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Instructor, Physical Therapy Program, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

