Orthopaedic Pathology
5th Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Orthopaedic Pathology, 5th Edition, by Peter G. Bullough, MB, ChB, presents a unique, lavishly illustrated account of the pathology of arthritic disorders, metabolic disturbances, and soft tissue and bone tumors. Nearly 2,000 high-quality pathologic slides, diagnostic images, and gross specimens—side-by-side—depict the appearance of a wide range of conditions and correlate orthopaedic pathology to clinical practice for greater diagnostic accuracy. Expert Consult functionality—new to this edition—offers convenient access to the complete contents of the book online. It’s the ideal resource for the orthopaedic surgeon and radiologist as well as the trainee and practicing pathologist.
Key Features
- Provides extensive coverage of arthritic disorders, metabolic disturbances, soft tissue tumors, bone tumors, and rare disorders—not just tumors, which most books emphasize—for guidance on the most commonly seen conditions.
- Uses nearly 2000 high-quality illustrations—including pathology, histology, radiologic imaging, and schematic line diagrams—that present a clear visual correlation between pathology and clinical images to aid in diagnosis.
- Includes a chapter on imaging techniques, interpretation, and strategies that provides a foundation of knowledge in radiology.
- Features brief text, including bulleted lists of key points and information, that makes reference quick and learning easy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 2nd December 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323074735
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702062544
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323054713
About the Author
Peter Bullough
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Laboratory Medicine, Hospital for Special Surgery; Professor of Pathology, Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York, NY