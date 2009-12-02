Orthopaedic Pathology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323054713, 9780323074735

Orthopaedic Pathology

5th Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Peter Bullough
eBook ISBN: 9780323074735
eBook ISBN: 9780702062544
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323054713
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 2nd December 2009
Page Count: 576
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Orthopaedic Pathology, 5th Edition, by Peter G. Bullough, MB, ChB, presents a unique, lavishly illustrated account of the pathology of arthritic disorders, metabolic disturbances, and soft tissue and bone tumors. Nearly 2,000 high-quality pathologic slides, diagnostic images, and gross specimens—side-by-side—depict the appearance of a wide range of conditions and correlate orthopaedic pathology to clinical practice for greater diagnostic accuracy. Expert Consult functionality—new to this edition—offers convenient access to the complete contents of the book online. It’s the ideal resource for the orthopaedic surgeon and radiologist as well as the trainee and practicing pathologist.

Key Features

  • Provides extensive coverage of arthritic disorders, metabolic disturbances, soft tissue tumors, bone tumors, and rare disorders—not just tumors, which most books emphasize—for guidance on the most commonly seen conditions.

  • Uses nearly 2000 high-quality illustrations—including pathology, histology, radiologic imaging, and schematic line diagrams—that present a clear visual correlation between pathology and clinical images to aid in diagnosis.

  • Includes a chapter on imaging techniques, interpretation, and strategies that provides a foundation of knowledge in radiology.

  • Features brief text, including bulleted lists of key points and information, that makes reference quick and learning easy.

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323074735
eBook ISBN:
9780702062544
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323054713

About the Author

Peter Bullough

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Laboratory Medicine, Hospital for Special Surgery; Professor of Pathology, Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York, NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.