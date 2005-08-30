Orthopaedic Medicine
2nd Edition
a practical approach
Description
In the new edition of this popular text, Monica Kesson and Elaine Atkins continue to develop the field of orthopaedic medicine. Inspired by the work of Dr James Cyriax, the second edition of Orthopaedic Medicine – a Practical Approach offers a progressive and mush updated revision of what is quickly becoming the foundation text in the field.
For the new edition all illustrations have been updated – high quality photographs display techniques accurately and clear, two-colour diagrams show exactly where to inject, giving students more confidence in their practice.
A practical textbook on orthopaedic medicine, this complete reference source provides the most up-to-date principals and practice in orthopaedic medicine for students, postgraduates students and medical practioners.
Key Features
- New two colour format
- Evidence-based approach
- Injection techniques and manual techniques included
- Extensively illustrated
Table of Contents
About the authors.
Foreword.
Preface.
Foreword to the First Edition.
Dedication.
Section 1: Principles of orthopaedic medicine.
Introduction to Section 1. Clinical diagnosis. Soft tissues of the musculoskeletal system. Connective tissue inflammation, repair and remodeling. Orthopaedic Medicine treatment techniques.
Section 2: Practice of orthopaedic medicine.
Introduction to Section 2. The shoulder. The elbow. The wrist and hand. The cervical spine. The thoracic spine. The hip. The knee. The ankle and foot. The lumbar spine. The sacroiliac joint.
Appendix.
Glossary.
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 30th August 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750655637
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038518
About the Author
Monica Kesson
Affiliations and Expertise
Chartered Physiotherapist, Kent, UK
Elaine Atkins
Affiliations and Expertise
Chartered Physiotherapist, Private Practitioner, London, UK; Fellow of the Society of Orthopaedic Medicine, Programme Leader MSc Orthopaedic Medicine