Orthopaedic Mechanics: Procedures and Devices, Volume II covers the biomechanical considerations for designing orthopedic procedures and devices. This six-chapter volume emphasizes the mechanics of skeletal responses and rehabilitation devices.

The first chapter reviews the design development of a device for non-invasive evaluation of bone strength by determination of the in vivo modulus of elasticity of the tibia. The next chapters provide finite-element stress analyses of the proximal tibia and the stresses and deformations resulting from forcing a prosthesis into the medullary canal through a viscoelastic annular cylindrical tube model. These topics are followed by descriptions of a three-dimensional analysis for a more representative computation of muscle and joint forces. A chapter focuses on the features and applications of the Torqheel device for correcting a lower extremity rotational deformity causing foot misalignment. This dynamic device activates the corrective forces by a collapse of the rubber ribs when ground contact is made, thus creating a rotational displacement of the heel about in its center. The last chapter illustrates the implementation of some considerations of the biomechanical design in the case of some popular orthopedic implants.

This book will prove useful to orthopedic surgeons and orthopedic mechanics researchers.