Orthopaedic Mechanics
1st Edition
Procedures and Devices
Description
Orthopaedic Mechanics: Procedures and Devices, Volume II covers the biomechanical considerations for designing orthopedic procedures and devices. This six-chapter volume emphasizes the mechanics of skeletal responses and rehabilitation devices.
The first chapter reviews the design development of a device for non-invasive evaluation of bone strength by determination of the in vivo modulus of elasticity of the tibia. The next chapters provide finite-element stress analyses of the proximal tibia and the stresses and deformations resulting from forcing a prosthesis into the medullary canal through a viscoelastic annular cylindrical tube model. These topics are followed by descriptions of a three-dimensional analysis for a more representative computation of muscle and joint forces. A chapter focuses on the features and applications of the Torqheel device for correcting a lower extremity rotational deformity causing foot misalignment. This dynamic device activates the corrective forces by a collapse of the rubber ribs when ground contact is made, thus creating a rotational displacement of the heel about in its center. The last chapter illustrates the implementation of some considerations of the biomechanical design in the case of some popular orthopedic implants.
This book will prove useful to orthopedic surgeons and orthopedic mechanics researchers.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Tibiometry
I. Introduction
II. Theory
A. Model Set-Up
B. Model Set-Up
C. The Determination of the Moment of Inertia
III. Design
IV. Procedure
A. Clinical Testing
B. Results
C. Unresolved Technical Problems
D. Future Evolution of the Device
References
2. Finite Element Stress Analysis of the Human Knee
I. Introduction
II. Biological Background
A. Anatomy of the Knee Joint
B. Articular Cartilage
C. Subchondral Trabecular Bone
D. Degenerative Joint Disease (Osteoarthritis)
III. Previous Stress Analyses of Synovial Joints
IV. Synovial Joint Loads and Material Properties
A. Tibiofemoral Forces and Contact Areas
B. Mechanical Properties of Articular Cartilage
C. Mechanical Properties of Trabecular Bone
V. Finite Elements Stress Analysis of the Knee
A. Finite Element Method
B. Stress Analysis of the Normal and Arthritic Proximal Tibia
C. Discussion
VI. Applications to Total Knee Design Evaluations
A. Tibial Component Fixation in Total Knee Prosthesis
B. Patellar Resurfacing Procedures
References
3. Endoprosthesis Features
I. Introduction
II. Intramedullary Devices
III. Structure of Bone
IV. Evaluation of Elastic Stress Distribution
A. First Approximation
B. Elastic Solution
C. Influence of Concentrated Forces
V. Influence of Viscoelasticity, Orthotropy and Non-Homogeneity
VI. Closure
Appendix
Addendum
References
4. Human Locomotion Analysis
I. Introduction
A. Relevance
B. Gait Analysis: Previous Works and the Scope of the Chapter
II. Three-Dimensional Gait Analysis
A. Data Acquisition
B. Data Utilization to Help Formulate the Terms Required for the Governing Equations
C. Determination of the Joint And Muscle Forces (by Means of a Dynamic Analysis of the Limb)
III. Error Analysis
A. Analytic Representation of the Monitored Kinematic Variables
B. Velocities and Accelerations
IV. Simplified Two-Dimensional Analysis in the Sagittal Plane
A. Determination of the Muscular Torques
B. Data Acquisition
C. Influence of the Measurements Errors on the Computed Torques
D. Analysis of Muscular Activity
V. Results From Two-Dimensional Analysis in the Sagittal Plane
A. Kinematics and Ground Reactions
B. Joint Torques and Muscle Activity Coordination
C. Electrical Activity and Instantaneous Length of Muscles
VI. Clinical Evaluation of Normal and Pathological Gait By Means of the Butterfly Diagrams
A. Equipment and Procedure
B. Butterfly-Patterned Dynamic Ground Reaction Vector Diagrams of Normal Subjects
C. Preliminary Observations on Abnormal Cases
D. Reproducibility of the Vector Diagrams
Appendix A
Appendix B
Acknowledgement
References
5. Torqheels
I. Biomechanical Aetiology of Lower Extremity Rotational Deformities
A. Internal Rotation
B. External Rotation
II. Correction Approaches
A. Application Of Opposing Rotation
B. Static Versus Dynamic Treatment
III. Torqheel—A Ground Contact Rotational Device
A. Torques Produced by Torqheels
B. Prescription and Installation Recommendations
C. Wear and Maintenance
IV. Kinematic Analysis of Wedging
V. Clinical Results
References
6. The Relationship Between Design and Material Selection in Orthopaedic Implants
I. Introduction
II. Principles of Material Selection
A. Structure of Materials
B. Mechanical Properties
C. Corrosion and Degradation
III. Principles of Biocompatibility
A. Local Tissue Response to Implanted Materials
B. Systemic Effects Following Implantation
C. Hypersensitivity
D. Infection
E. Carcinogenicity
IV. Materials in Clinical Use
A. Metals
B. Plastics
C. Ceramics and Glasses
V. Internal Fixation
A. Fracture Healing
B. Rigidity in Fracture Healing
C. The Strength of Fixation Devices
D. Screws for Fracture Plating
E. Examples of Implants for Internal Fixation
F. Materials for Internal Fixation
VI. Tribological Characteristics of Total Joint Replacement Prostheses
A. Friction and Lubrication
B. Wear
C. Summary of Materials Considerations
VII. The Stabilization of Prostheses
A. Impaction and Mechanical Fixation
B. Cements
C. Tissue Ingrowth into Porous Surfaces
D. Adhesion via Chemical Bonding
VIII. Total Joint Replacement Prostheses
A. Replacement of the Hip Joint
B. Replacement of the Knee Joint
C. Replacement of Shoulder, Elbow and Ankle Joints
D. Replacement of Finger Joints
IX. Conclusions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th January 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483257594