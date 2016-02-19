Orthopaedic Disorders in General Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407003927, 9781483182650

Orthopaedic Disorders in General Practice

1st Edition

Authors: Richard L M Newell Julian G. Turner
eBook ISBN: 9781483182650
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th July 1985
Page Count: 134
Description

Orthopaedic Disorders in General Practice present an extensive examination of the framework for orthopaedic consultations. It discusses the fundamental principles of patient management. It addresses the deformity and alteration of body structure. Some of the topics covered in the book are the formal and informal examination of patients; general principles of orthopaedic analysis; signs of tension in spinal nerve root; baseline neurological evaluation; methods of infants and juvenile examination; creating referral for orthopaedic consultation; and cases in which physiotherapy is not safe. The evaluation of open access physiotherapy is completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the diagnosis of low back pain, the neck, and thoracic spine. Another section focuses on the clinical examination of cervical rib syndrome, golfer’s elbow, and disorders of the shoulder. The examination of minor soft-tissue disorders in the upper limb is briefly covered. The book can provide useful information to orthopaedics, doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

1 A Framework for Orthopaedic Consultations

2 The History

3 The Clinical Examination

4 Orthopaedic Presentations of Malignant Disease

5 Principles of Management

6 Consultant Orthopaedic Referral

7 Physiotherapy

8 Low Back Pain

9 The Neck and Thoracic Spine

10 The Upper Limb

11 The Lower Limb

12 Common Orthopaedic Problems in Childhood and Adolescence

13 Sports Injuries and the General Practitioner

14 Guidelines in the Preparation of Medicolegal Reports, with R. H. Beattie

Further Reading




No. of pages:
134
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483182650

