Orthopaedic Disorders in General Practice present an extensive examination of the framework for orthopaedic consultations. It discusses the fundamental principles of patient management. It addresses the deformity and alteration of body structure. Some of the topics covered in the book are the formal and informal examination of patients; general principles of orthopaedic analysis; signs of tension in spinal nerve root; baseline neurological evaluation; methods of infants and juvenile examination; creating referral for orthopaedic consultation; and cases in which physiotherapy is not safe. The evaluation of open access physiotherapy is completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the diagnosis of low back pain, the neck, and thoracic spine. Another section focuses on the clinical examination of cervical rib syndrome, golfer’s elbow, and disorders of the shoulder. The examination of minor soft-tissue disorders in the upper limb is briefly covered. The book can provide useful information to orthopaedics, doctors, students, and researchers.