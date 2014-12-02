Orthopaedic Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323326384, 9780323326391

Orthopaedic Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 32-4

1st Edition

Authors: Nabil Elkassabany
eBook ISBN: 9780323326391
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323326384
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2014
Description

Guest editors Nabil M. Elkassabany and Edward R. Mariano have assembled an expert team of authors on the topic of Orthopedic Anesthesia. Articles include: Evidence-Based Medicine for Ultrasound-Guided Regional Anesthesia, Role of Regional Anesthesia in Orthopedic Trauma, Which Outcomes Related to Regional Anesthesia Are Most Important for Orthopedic Surgery Patients?, Optimizing Perioperative Care for Patients with Hip Fracture, Regional Anesthesia-Analgesia: Relationship to Cancer Recurrence and Infection, Developing a Multidisciplinary Fall Reduction Program for Lower-Extremity Joint Arthroplasty Patients, Optimizing Perioperative Management of Total Joint Arthroplasty, and more!

About the Authors

Nabil Elkassabany Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care, Perelman School of Medicine at the University Hospital of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia Pennsylvania

