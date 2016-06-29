Orthodontics: Preparatory Manual for Undergraduates
3rd Edition
Description
This book has been accepted well as an indispensable book among dental undergraduates and dentists who need smooth transition into the field of orthodontics. The significant information presented in highly organized framework had successfully suited various educational settings be it exam preparation or understanding theoretical models or practical implications for clinical practice.
This edition is upgraded and offers more succinct content based on the enormous current knowledge available in the theory and research sector of orthodontics
Key Features
- Satisfying the amended syllabus norms of Dental Council of India and various international universities
- The single colour format that have been replaced with vivid colours to convey textbook structure effortlessly
- The entire book had been grouped into 11 sections with every chapter containing optimized outline to provide a gist of what to explore
- Numerous subsections and a thorough index that favours quick access to the readers
- Illustrations that can be readily associated with the learned concepts for correlation, interpretation and recollection by the students
- Tables, flowcharts and figures that are revisited, revised and refurbished
- Additional Accessory Points as it had been relied for challenging competitive evaluations
- A new format of "Advanced Learning" have been introduced exclusively for students with voracious interest in orthodontics
Table of Contents
Section I: Development of a Concept
1 Introduction to Orthodontics
2 Epidemiology of Malocclusion
Section II: Growth and Development
3 Concepts of Growth and Development
4 Theories of Growth
5 Growth of Facial Structures
6 Child Psychology
7 Development of Occlusion and Normal Occlusion
8 Stomatognathics in Orthodontics
Section III: Development of Problems
9 Classification of Malocclusion
10 Aetiology of Malocclusion
Section IV: Diagnosis
11 Case History and Clinical Examination in Orthodontics
12 Radiographs and Related Diagnostic Aids
13 Model Analysis
14 Cephalometrics
Section V: Biology, Mechanics and Orthodontic Materials
15 Biology of Tooth Movement
16 Biomechanics of Orthodontic Tooth Movement
17 Materials used in Orthodontics
Section VI: Orthodontic Appliances
18 Removable Appliances
19 Functional Appliances
20 Orthopaedic Appliances
21 Expansion Appliances
22 Fixed Appliances
Section VII: Treatment Planning In Orthodontics
23 General Considerations in Treatment Planning
24 Methods of Gaining Space
Section VIII: Early Orthodontic Treatment
25 Preventive Orthodontics
26 Interceptive Orthodontics
Section IX: Surgical Considerations in Orthodontics
27 Surgical Orthodontics
28 Cleft Lip and Palate
Section X: Corrective Orthodontics
29 Management of Intra-arch Problems
30 Management of Transverse Malocclusions
31 Management of Vertical Malocclusions
32 Management of Sagittal Malocclusions
33 Management of Problems in Adult Patients
Section XI: Miscellaneous
34 Retention, Relapse and Complications
35 Digital Orthodontics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 673
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 29th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131244463