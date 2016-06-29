Orthodontics: Preparatory Manual for Undergraduates - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9788131244463

Orthodontics: Preparatory Manual for Undergraduates

3rd Edition

Authors: Sridhar Premkumar
Paperback ISBN: 9788131244463
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 29th June 2016
Page Count: 673
Description

This book has been accepted well as an indispensable book among dental undergraduates and dentists who need smooth transition into the field of orthodontics. The significant information presented in highly organized framework had successfully suited various educational settings be it exam preparation or understanding theoretical models or practical implications for clinical practice.

This edition is upgraded and offers more succinct content based on the enormous current knowledge available in the theory and research sector of orthodontics

Key Features

  • Satisfying the amended syllabus norms of Dental Council of India and various international universities

  • The single colour format that have been replaced with vivid colours to convey textbook structure effortlessly

  • The entire book had been grouped into 11 sections with every chapter containing optimized outline to provide a gist of what to explore

  • Numerous subsections and a thorough index that favours quick access to the readers

  • Illustrations that can be readily associated with the learned concepts for correlation, interpretation and recollection by the students

  • Tables, flowcharts and figures that are revisited, revised and refurbished

  • Additional Accessory Points as it had been relied for challenging competitive evaluations

  • A new format of "Advanced Learning" have been introduced exclusively for students with voracious interest in orthodontics

Table of Contents

Section I: Development of a Concept

1 Introduction to Orthodontics

2 Epidemiology of Malocclusion

Section II: Growth and Development

3 Concepts of Growth and Development

4 Theories of Growth

5 Growth of Facial Structures

6 Child Psychology

7 Development of Occlusion and Normal Occlusion

8 Stomatognathics in Orthodontics

Section III: Development of Problems

9 Classification of Malocclusion

10 Aetiology of Malocclusion

Section IV: Diagnosis

11 Case History and Clinical Examination in Orthodontics

12 Radiographs and Related Diagnostic Aids

13 Model Analysis

14 Cephalometrics

Section V: Biology, Mechanics and Orthodontic Materials

15 Biology of Tooth Movement

16 Biomechanics of Orthodontic Tooth Movement

17 Materials used in Orthodontics

Section VI: Orthodontic Appliances

18 Removable Appliances

19 Functional Appliances

20 Orthopaedic Appliances

21 Expansion Appliances

22 Fixed Appliances

Section VII: Treatment Planning In Orthodontics

23 General Considerations in Treatment Planning

24 Methods of Gaining Space

Section VIII: Early Orthodontic Treatment

25 Preventive Orthodontics

26 Interceptive Orthodontics

Section IX: Surgical Considerations in Orthodontics

27 Surgical Orthodontics

28 Cleft Lip and Palate

Section X: Corrective Orthodontics

29 Management of Intra-arch Problems

30 Management of Transverse Malocclusions

31 Management of Vertical Malocclusions

32 Management of Sagittal Malocclusions

33 Management of Problems in Adult Patients

Section XI: Miscellaneous

34 Retention, Relapse and Complications

35 Digital Orthodontics

No. of pages:
673
Language:
English
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131244463

About the Author

Sridhar Premkumar

