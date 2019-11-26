Orthodontics for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Patient, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 32-1

This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America is devoted to Orthodontics for the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Patient and is edited by Drs. Michael R. Markiewicz, Sath Allareddy and Michael Miloro. Articles will include: Digital workflow for combined orthodontics and orthognathic surgery; Surgical tooth exposure and bonding: What does the orthodontist want?; Temporary skeletal anchorage techniques; Interceptive dentofacial orthopedics (growth modification); Correction of transverse maxillary deficiency; Comprehensive pre-orthognathic surgery orthodontics; Distraction osteogenesis for the non-craniofacial patient; Surgery-first approach in the orthognathic patient; Idiopathic condylar resorption: What should we do?; Juvenile idiopathic arthritis: Update on management; Comprehensive post-orthognathic surgery orthodontics: complications, misconceptions, and management; Aesthetic facial surgery and orthodontics: Common goals; and more!