Orthodontics for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Patient, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323754262, 9780323754279

Orthodontics for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Patient, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 32-1

1st Edition

Editors: Michael Markiewicz Veerasathpurush Allareddy Michael Miloro
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323754262
eBook ISBN: 9780323754279
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th November 2019
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America is devoted to Orthodontics for the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Patient and is edited by Drs. Michael R. Markiewicz, Sath Allareddy and Michael Miloro. Articles will include: Digital workflow for combined orthodontics and orthognathic surgery; Surgical tooth exposure and bonding: What does the orthodontist want?; Temporary skeletal anchorage techniques; Interceptive dentofacial orthopedics (growth modification); Correction of transverse maxillary deficiency; Comprehensive pre-orthognathic surgery orthodontics; Distraction osteogenesis for the non-craniofacial patient; Surgery-first approach in the orthognathic patient; Idiopathic condylar resorption: What should we do?; Juvenile idiopathic arthritis: Update on management; Comprehensive post-orthognathic surgery orthodontics: complications, misconceptions, and management; Aesthetic facial surgery and orthodontics: Common goals; and more!

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
26th November 2019
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323754262
eBook ISBN:
9780323754279

About the Editors

Michael Markiewicz

Affiliations and Expertise

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London, UK

Veerasathpurush Allareddy

Michael Miloro

Affiliations and Expertise

Diplomate, American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Fellow, American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons; Editorial Board, Oral Surgery, Oral Medicine, Oral Pathology, Oral Radiology, & Endodontics, Mosby, Inc.; AO - ASIF Craniomaxillofacial Faculty, AO North America, Paoli, PA, USA

