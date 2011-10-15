Orthodontics: Diagnosis of & Management of Malocclusion & Dentofacial Deformities
2nd Edition
The second edition is expanded and rejuvenated with a greater focus on PG students, orthodontic educators, UG students and practitioners. The book covers entire panorama of science and clinical practice of orthodontics, from basics to clinical, presented in 58 chapters organised in 15 sections. The information is provided in-depth, literature supported, complimented with real life scenarios and case reports. A special effort has been made to include structured information on subjects of relevance which are much talked about but found only in journals. For more log on to http://www.manthan.info/
Contains a balanced blend of texts, graphics, boxes and clinical case reports encountered in clinical practice • A comprehensive coverage of cephalometric radiology, ethnic norms and advances in three-dimensional imaging • A detailed step by step approach to orthodontic treatment with contemporary fixed appliances, from diagnosis to finishing • Provides an up-to-date information on topics of day-to-day relevance such as epidemiology of malocclusion and orthodontic indices, psychological aspects of orthodontics, debonding, care and maintenance of occlusion after orthodontic treatment • Presents updated information on temporary anchorage devices (TAD), impacted and transposed teeth, inter-disciplinary treatment, management of cleft lip and palate and orthognathic surgery • Emerging fields such as surgically facilitated rapid tooth movement, distraction osteogenesis and obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) are included with up-to-date clinically relevant information • Includes Companion Website containing procedural videos.
Section i: Fundamentals of Orthodontics
Chapter 1 Consequences of malocclusion and benefits of orthodontic treatment
Chapter 2 Epidemiology of malocclusion and orthodontic treatment needs
Chapter 3 Recording the severity of malocclusion: orthodontic indices
Chapter 4 Classification and methods of recording malocclusion
Chapter 5 Psychological implications of malocclusion and orthodontic treatment
Chapter 6 Biological basis for orthodontic tooth movement
Section ii: Growth of Face and Craniofacial Complex
Chapter 7 Prenatal development of the foetus with reference to craniofacial region
Chapter 8 Concepts of growth and development
Chapter 9 Postnatal growth of face and craniofacial region
Chapter 10 Altered orofacial functions and development of face and occlusion
Section iii: Orthodontic Diagnosis
Chapter 11 Clinical evaluation
Chapter 12 Diagnostic records
Chapter 13 Three-dimensional imaging in orthodontics
Section IV: Orthodontic Cephalometrics
Chapter 14 Introduction to cephalometrics: historical perspectives and methods
Chapter 15 Downs’ analysis
Chapter 16 Tweed’s analysis
Chapter 17 Steiner’s analysis
Chapter 18 Ricketts’ analysis
Chapter 19 Vertical linear dimensions of face and Sassouni’s analysis
Chapter 20 Soft tissue analysis of face
Chapter 21 PA cephalometric analysis
Chapter 22 Errors in cephalometrics
Chapter 23 Computerised and digital cephalometrics
Chapter 24 Cephalometric superimpositions
Section V: Removable Orthodontic Appliances
Chapter 25 Role of removable appliances in contemporary orthodontics
Chapter 26 Invisible removable appliances: clear aligners
Section VI: Fixed Orthodontic Appliance
Chapter 27 Components of fixed orthodontic appliance
Chapter 28 Orthodontic archwires: material and their properties
Chapter 29 Rubber and synthetic elastic accessories
Chapter 30 Orthodontic adhesives and bonding techniques
Section VII: Contemporary Orthodontic Treatment
Chapter 31 Principles of biomechanics and appliance design
Chapter 32 Anchorage in orthodontic practice
Chapter 33 Orthodontic treatment with contemporary fixed appliance –
Step 1: laying the foundation
Chapter 34 Orthodontic treatment with contemporary fixed appliance –
Step 2: major tooth movements
Chapter 35 Orthodontic treatment with contemporary fixed appliance –
Step 3: finishing and detailing
Section VIII: Interceptive Orthodontics
Chapter 36 Preservation of normal occlusion and interception of malocclusion
during early mixed dentition
Chapter 37 Nonextraction treatment
Section IX: Class II Malocclusion
Chapter 38 Class II division 1 malocclusion: features and early intervention of
growing maxillary excess
Chapter 39 Fundamentals of functional appliance therapy
Chapter 40A Interception and treatment of mandibular retrusion with removable
functional appliances
Chapter 40B
Interception and treatment of mandibular retrusion with non-compliant
fixed functional appliances
Chapter 41 Mode of action of functional appliances
Chapter 42 Dentofacial orthopaedics for class II malocclusion with vertical
maxillary excess
Chapter 43 Management of class II malocclusion with fixed appliance
Chapter 44 Class II division 2 malocclusion
Section X: Class III Malocclusion
Chapter 45 Class III malocclusion in growing patients
Chapter 46 Orthodontic treatment of borderline class III malocclusion
Section XI: Newer Trends in Orthodontic Practice
Chapter 47 Temporary anchorage devices
Chapter 48 Surgically facilitated rapid tooth movement (SF-RTM)
Chapter 49 Orthodontic considerations of inter-disciplinary treatment
Section XII: Impaction and Transposition
Chapter 50 Orthodontic aspects of impacted teeth
Chapter 51 Transposition of teeth
Section XIII: Surgical Aspects of Orthodontic Treatment
Chapter 52 Ortho-surgical management of skeletal malocclusions
Chapter 53 Maxillomandibular distraction osteogenesis
Section XIV: Expanding Role of Orthodontist and Inter-disciplinary Care
Chapter 54 Inter-disciplinary management of cleft lip and palate
Chapter 55 Orthodontist’s role in upper airway sleep disorders 709
Section XV: Steps in Conclusion of Orthodontic Therapy
Chapter 56 Deband, Debracketing and delivery of retention appliance
Chapter 57 Post-orthodontic care and management of white spot lesions
Chapter 58 Maintenance of the outcome results, retention and relapse
- No. of pages:
- 786
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2013
- Published:
- 15th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131228203
Om Prakash Kharbanda
Professor and Head, Division of Orthodontics