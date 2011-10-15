Orthodontics: Diagnosis of & Management of Malocclusion & Dentofacial Deformities - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9788131228203

Orthodontics: Diagnosis of & Management of Malocclusion & Dentofacial Deformities

2nd Edition

-

Authors: Om Prakash Kharbanda
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131228203
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th October 2011
Page Count: 786
Description

The second edition is expanded and rejuvenated with a greater focus on PG students, orthodontic educators, UG students and practitioners. The book covers entire panorama of science and clinical practice of orthodontics, from basics to clinical, presented in 58 chapters organised in 15 sections. The information is provided in-depth, literature supported, complimented with real life scenarios and case reports. A special effort has been made to include structured information on subjects of relevance which are much talked about but found only in journals. For more log on to http://www.manthan.info/

Key Features

Contains a balanced blend of texts, graphics, boxes and clinical case reports encountered in clinical practice • A comprehensive coverage of cephalometric radiology, ethnic norms and advances in three-dimensional imaging • A detailed step by step approach to orthodontic treatment with contemporary fixed appliances, from diagnosis to finishing • Provides an up-to-date information on topics of day-to-day relevance such as epidemiology of malocclusion and orthodontic indices, psychological aspects of orthodontics, debonding, care and maintenance of occlusion after orthodontic treatment • Presents updated information on temporary anchorage devices (TAD), impacted and transposed teeth, inter-disciplinary treatment, management of cleft lip and palate and orthognathic surgery • Emerging fields such as surgically facilitated rapid tooth movement, distraction osteogenesis and obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) are included with up-to-date clinically relevant information • Includes Companion Website containing procedural videos.

Table of Contents

Section i: Fundamentals of Orthodontics

Chapter 1 Consequences of malocclusion and benefits of orthodontic treatment

Chapter 2 Epidemiology of malocclusion and orthodontic treatment needs

Chapter 3 Recording the severity of malocclusion: orthodontic indices

Chapter 4 Classification and methods of recording malocclusion

Chapter 5 Psychological implications of malocclusion and orthodontic treatment

Chapter 6 Biological basis for orthodontic tooth movement

Section ii: Growth of Face and Craniofacial Complex

Chapter 7 Prenatal development of the foetus with reference to craniofacial region

Chapter 8 Concepts of growth and development

Chapter 9 Postnatal growth of face and craniofacial region

Chapter 10 Altered orofacial functions and development of face and occlusion

Section iii: Orthodontic Diagnosis

Chapter 11 Clinical evaluation

Chapter 12 Diagnostic records

Chapter 13 Three-dimensional imaging in orthodontics

Section IV: Orthodontic Cephalometrics

Chapter 14 Introduction to cephalometrics: historical perspectives and methods

Chapter 15 Downs’ analysis

Chapter 16 Tweed’s analysis

Chapter 17 Steiner’s analysis

Chapter 18 Ricketts’ analysis

Chapter 19 Vertical linear dimensions of face and Sassouni’s analysis

Chapter 20 Soft tissue analysis of face

Chapter 21 PA cephalometric analysis

Chapter 22 Errors in cephalometrics

Chapter 23 Computerised and digital cephalometrics

Chapter 24 Cephalometric superimpositions

Section V: Removable Orthodontic Appliances

Chapter 25 Role of removable appliances in contemporary orthodontics

Chapter 26 Invisible removable appliances: clear aligners

Section VI: Fixed Orthodontic Appliance

Chapter 27 Components of fixed orthodontic appliance

Chapter 28 Orthodontic archwires: material and their properties

Chapter 29 Rubber and synthetic elastic accessories

Chapter 30 Orthodontic adhesives and bonding techniques

Section VII: Contemporary Orthodontic Treatment

Chapter 31 Principles of biomechanics and appliance design

Chapter 32 Anchorage in orthodontic practice

Chapter 33 Orthodontic treatment with contemporary fixed appliance
Step 1: laying the foundation

Chapter 34 Orthodontic treatment with contemporary fixed appliance
Step 2: major tooth movements

Chapter 35 Orthodontic treatment with contemporary fixed appliance
Step 3: finishing and detailing

Section VIII: Interceptive Orthodontics

Chapter 36 Preservation of normal occlusion and interception of malocclusion
during early mixed dentition

Chapter 37 Nonextraction treatment

Section IX: Class II Malocclusion

Chapter 38 Class II division 1 malocclusion: features and early intervention of
growing maxillary excess

Chapter 39 Fundamentals of functional appliance therapy

Chapter 40A Interception and treatment of mandibular retrusion with removable
functional appliances

Chapter 40B
Interception and treatment of mandibular retrusion with non-compliant
fixed functional appliances

Chapter 41 Mode of action of functional appliances

Chapter 42 Dentofacial orthopaedics for class II malocclusion with vertical
maxillary excess

Chapter 43 Management of class II malocclusion with fixed appliance

Chapter 44 Class II division 2 malocclusion

Section X: Class III Malocclusion

Chapter 45 Class III malocclusion in growing patients

Chapter 46 Orthodontic treatment of borderline class III malocclusion

Section XI: Newer Trends in Orthodontic Practice

Chapter 47 Temporary anchorage devices

Chapter 48 Surgically facilitated rapid tooth movement (SF-RTM)

Chapter 49 Orthodontic considerations of inter-disciplinary treatment

Section XII: Impaction and Transposition

Chapter 50 Orthodontic aspects of impacted teeth

Chapter 51 Transposition of teeth

Section XIII: Surgical Aspects of Orthodontic Treatment

Chapter 52 Ortho-surgical management of skeletal malocclusions

Chapter 53 Maxillomandibular distraction osteogenesis

Section XIV: Expanding Role of Orthodontist and Inter-disciplinary Care

Chapter 54 Inter-disciplinary management of cleft lip and palate

Chapter 55 Orthodontist’s role in upper airway sleep disorders 709

Section XV: Steps in Conclusion of Orthodontic Therapy

Chapter 56 Deband, Debracketing and delivery of retention appliance

Chapter 57 Post-orthodontic care and management of white spot lesions

Chapter 58 Maintenance of the outcome results, retention and relapse

Details

No. of pages:
786
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Hardcover ISBN:
9788131228203

About the Author

Om Prakash Kharbanda

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Head, Division of Orthodontics

