Orthodontics: Diagnosis of & Management of Malocclusion & Dentofacial Deformities

The second edition is expanded and rejuvenated with a greater focus on PG students, orthodontic educators, UG students and practitioners. The book covers entire panorama of science and clinical practice of orthodontics, from basics to clinical, presented in 58 chapters organised in 15 sections. The information is provided in-depth, literature supported, complimented with real life scenarios and case reports. A special effort has been made to include structured information on subjects of relevance which are much talked about but found only in journals. For more log on to http://www.manthan.info/