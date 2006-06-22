Orthodontic Treatment of the Class II Noncompliant Patient
1st Edition
Current Principles and Techniques
Description
This comprehensive and practical reference provides up-to-date information on the techniques available for the treatment of the Class II noncompliant orthodontic patient. It covers all the clinically relevant information needed by the practicing orthodontist, including: mode of action, indications and contra-indications, advantages and disadvantages of each appliance. No other such text is currently available.
Key Features
- Describes fixed functional appliances, which act in both arches to advance the mandible.
- Describes distalization appliances, which act only in the maxillary arch to move molars distally, including: Pendulum, Distal Jet, Keles Slider, magnets and superelastic coils.
- Reviews the possibilities of using implants for absolute anchorage.
- Provides analysis of the evidence-based efficiency of appliances.
- Written by an international group of contributors from the USA, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, Brazil and Australia.
- Illustrated in full-color throughout.
Table of Contents
Section I CLASS II ORTHODONTIC TREATMENT AND COMPLIANCE
1. The problem of compliance in orthodontics
2. Classification of the non-compliance appliances used for Class II correction
Section II NTER-MAXILLARY APPLIANCES USED FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF CLASS II NON-COMPLIANT PATIENTS
3. Overview of the inter-maxillary non-compliance appliances
4. The Herbst appliance
5. The Cantilever Bite Jumper
6. The Ritto Appliance®
7. The Mandibular Protraction
8. The Mandibular Anterior Repositioning Appliance
9. Energy management: The philosophy behind fixed intermaxillary mechanics
10. The Jasper Jumper
11. The Flex Developer
12. The Eureka Spring
13. The Twin Force Bite Corrector in the correction of Class II malocclusion in adolescent patients
14. The Sabbagh Universal Spring
Section III INTRA-MAXILLARY DISTALIZATION APPLIANCES USED FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF CLASS II NON-COMPLIANT PATIENTS
15. Overview of the intra-maxillary non-compliance distalization appliances
16. The Pendulum appliance
17. The Penguin Pendulum
18. Non-compliance Class II treatment with the Distal JetAldo Carano
19. The Keles Slider appliance for bilateral and unilateral maxillary molar distalization
20. The Jones Jig and modifications
21. The use of magnets for maxillary molar distalization
22. The First Class appliance
23. An effective and precise method for rapid molar derotation
Section IV INTRA-MAXILLARY APPLIANCES WITH ABSOLUTE ANCHORAGE USED FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF CLASS II MALOCCLUSION
24. Overview of the intra-maxillary non-compliance appliances with absolute anchorage
25. The use of implants as absolute anchorage for Class II correction
26. The use of onplants for maxillary molar distalization
Section V CLINICAL EFFICACY OF THE NON-COMPLIANCE APPLIANCES
27. Clinical efficacy of the non-compliance appliances used for Class II orthodontic correction
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2006
- Published:
- 22nd June 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723436881
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780723433910
About the Author
Moschos Papadopoulos
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head of Department, Department of Orthodontics, School of Dentistry, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Thessaloniki, Greece