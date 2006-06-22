Orthodontic Treatment of the Class II Noncompliant Patient

Section I CLASS II ORTHODONTIC TREATMENT AND COMPLIANCE



1. The problem of compliance in orthodontics



2. Classification of the non-compliance appliances used for Class II correction







Section II NTER-MAXILLARY APPLIANCES USED FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF CLASS II NON-COMPLIANT PATIENTS



3. Overview of the inter-maxillary non-compliance appliances



4. The Herbst appliance



5. The Cantilever Bite Jumper



6. The Ritto Appliance®



7. The Mandibular Protraction



8. The Mandibular Anterior Repositioning Appliance



9. Energy management: The philosophy behind fixed intermaxillary mechanics



10. The Jasper Jumper



11. The Flex Developer



12. The Eureka Spring



13. The Twin Force Bite Corrector in the correction of Class II malocclusion in adolescent patients



14. The Sabbagh Universal Spring







Section III INTRA-MAXILLARY DISTALIZATION APPLIANCES USED FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF CLASS II NON-COMPLIANT PATIENTS



15. Overview of the intra-maxillary non-compliance distalization appliances



16. The Pendulum appliance



17. The Penguin Pendulum



18. Non-compliance Class II treatment with the Distal JetAldo Carano



19. The Keles Slider appliance for bilateral and unilateral maxillary molar distalization



20. The Jones Jig and modifications



21. The use of magnets for maxillary molar distalization



22. The First Class appliance



23. An effective and precise method for rapid molar derotation







Section IV INTRA-MAXILLARY APPLIANCES WITH ABSOLUTE ANCHORAGE USED FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF CLASS II MALOCCLUSION



24. Overview of the intra-maxillary non-compliance appliances with absolute anchorage



25. The use of implants as absolute anchorage for Class II correction



26. The use of onplants for maxillary molar distalization







Section V CLINICAL EFFICACY OF THE NON-COMPLIANCE APPLIANCES



27. Clinical efficacy of the non-compliance appliances used for Class II orthodontic correction