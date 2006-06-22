Orthodontic Treatment of the Class II Noncompliant Patient - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723433910, 9780723436881

Orthodontic Treatment of the Class II Noncompliant Patient

1st Edition

Current Principles and Techniques

Authors: Moschos Papadopoulos
eBook ISBN: 9780723436881
Hardcover ISBN: 9780723433910
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 22nd June 2006
Page Count: 416
Description

This comprehensive and practical reference provides up-to-date information on the techniques available for the treatment of the Class II noncompliant orthodontic patient. It covers all the clinically relevant information needed by the practicing orthodontist, including: mode of action, indications and contra-indications, advantages and disadvantages of each appliance. No other such text is currently available.

Key Features

  • Describes fixed functional appliances, which act in both arches to advance the mandible.
  • Describes distalization appliances, which act only in the maxillary arch to move molars distally, including: Pendulum, Distal Jet, Keles Slider, magnets and superelastic coils.
  • Reviews the possibilities of using implants for absolute anchorage.
  • Provides analysis of the evidence-based efficiency of appliances.
  • Written by an international group of contributors from the USA, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, Brazil and Australia.
  • Illustrated in full-color throughout.

Table of Contents

Section I CLASS II ORTHODONTIC TREATMENT AND COMPLIANCE

1. The problem of compliance in orthodontics

2. Classification of the non-compliance appliances used for Class II correction



Section II NTER-MAXILLARY APPLIANCES USED FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF CLASS II NON-COMPLIANT PATIENTS

3. Overview of the inter-maxillary non-compliance appliances

4. The Herbst appliance

5. The Cantilever Bite Jumper

6. The Ritto Appliance®

7. The Mandibular Protraction

8. The Mandibular Anterior Repositioning Appliance

9. Energy management: The philosophy behind fixed intermaxillary mechanics

10. The Jasper Jumper

11. The Flex Developer

12. The Eureka Spring

13. The Twin Force Bite Corrector in the correction of Class II malocclusion in adolescent patients

14. The Sabbagh Universal Spring



Section III INTRA-MAXILLARY DISTALIZATION APPLIANCES USED FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF CLASS II NON-COMPLIANT PATIENTS

15. Overview of the intra-maxillary non-compliance distalization appliances

16. The Pendulum appliance

17. The Penguin Pendulum

18. Non-compliance Class II treatment with the Distal JetAldo Carano

19. The Keles Slider appliance for bilateral and unilateral maxillary molar distalization

20. The Jones Jig and modifications

21. The use of magnets for maxillary molar distalization

22. The First Class appliance

23. An effective and precise method for rapid molar derotation



Section IV INTRA-MAXILLARY APPLIANCES WITH ABSOLUTE ANCHORAGE USED FOR THE MANAGEMENT OF CLASS II MALOCCLUSION

24. Overview of the intra-maxillary non-compliance appliances with absolute anchorage

25. The use of implants as absolute anchorage for Class II correction

26. The use of onplants for maxillary molar distalization



Section V CLINICAL EFFICACY OF THE NON-COMPLIANCE APPLIANCES

27. Clinical efficacy of the non-compliance appliances used for Class II orthodontic correction

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Ltd. 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Ltd.
eBook ISBN:
9780723436881
Hardcover ISBN:
9780723433910

About the Author

Moschos Papadopoulos

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Head of Department, Department of Orthodontics, School of Dentistry, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Thessaloniki, Greece

