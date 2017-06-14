Orthobiologics, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 48-3

This issue of Orthopedic Clinics focuses on Orthobiologics. Article topics include: Does Prior Cartilage Restoration Impact Outcomes Following Knee Arthroplasty?; Clinical Applications of Tissue Engineering in Joint Arthroplasty: Current Concepts Update; Usage of Bone Graft Substitutes; Bone morphogenetic protein; Role of Bone Marrow Aspirate in Orthopaedic Trauma; Orthobiologics in Pediatric Sports Medicine, and more!