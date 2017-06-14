Orthobiologics, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323531429, 9780323531436

Orthobiologics, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 48-3

1st Edition

Authors: Frederick Azar James Calandruccio Benjamin Grear Benjamin Mauck Jeffrey Sawyer Patrick Toy John Weinlein
eBook ISBN: 9780323531436
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323531429
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th June 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Orthopedic Clinics focuses on Orthobiologics. Article topics include: Does Prior Cartilage Restoration Impact Outcomes Following Knee Arthroplasty?; Clinical Applications of Tissue Engineering in Joint Arthroplasty: Current Concepts Update; Usage of Bone Graft Substitutes; Bone morphogenetic protein; Role of Bone Marrow Aspirate in Orthopaedic Trauma; Orthobiologics in Pediatric Sports Medicine, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323531436
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323531429

About the Authors

Frederick Azar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Tennessee- Campbell Clinic; Chief of Staff, Campbell Clinic, Memphis, Tennessee

James Calandruccio Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Campbell Foundation

Benjamin Grear Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Campbell Foundation

Benjamin Mauck Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Campbell Foundation

Jeffrey Sawyer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Campbell Foundation

Patrick Toy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Campbell Foundation

John Weinlein Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Campbell Foundation

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.