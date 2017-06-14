Orthobiologics, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 48-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Orthopedic Clinics focuses on Orthobiologics. Article topics include: Does Prior Cartilage Restoration Impact Outcomes Following Knee Arthroplasty?; Clinical Applications of Tissue Engineering in Joint Arthroplasty: Current Concepts Update; Usage of Bone Graft Substitutes; Bone morphogenetic protein; Role of Bone Marrow Aspirate in Orthopaedic Trauma; Orthobiologics in Pediatric Sports Medicine, and more!
- English
- © Elsevier 2017
- 14th June 2017
- Elsevier
- 9780323531436
- 9780323531429
About the Authors
Frederick Azar Author
Professor, Department Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Tennessee- Campbell Clinic; Chief of Staff, Campbell Clinic, Memphis, Tennessee
James Calandruccio Author
The Campbell Foundation
Benjamin Grear Author
The Campbell Foundation
Benjamin Mauck Author
The Campbell Foundation
Jeffrey Sawyer Author
The Campbell Foundation
Patrick Toy Author
The Campbell Foundation
John Weinlein Author
The Campbell Foundation