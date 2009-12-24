Orofacial Trauma and Emergency Care, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 53-4

An important review on trauma and emergency care for the general dentist! Topics will include medical and oro-facial evaluation, epidemiology of trauma to oro-facial structures, minor traumatic injuries to the primary and permanent dentition, major trauma to the oral and maxillofacial structures, developing and maintaining a “dental trauma kit”, management of trauma to supporting dental structures, psychological aspects of dental injuries, preventive strategies for traumatic injuries, medico-legal issues in traumatic injuries, and more!