OROFACIAL PAIN AND HEADACHE is a timely, comprehensive and instructive addition to the pain literature; in particular the important and truly multidisciplinary area of orofacial pain. Based on their extensive clinical experience and a thorough understanding of pain mechanisms specific to the trigeminal system, the editors, Yair Sharav and Rafael Benoliel, have integrated knowledge from the areas of headache and orofacial pain and have succinctly explained common mechanisms involved in the two phenomena, with important implications for pain diagnosis and management.