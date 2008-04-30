Orofacial Pain and Headache
1st Edition
Description
OROFACIAL PAIN AND HEADACHE is a timely, comprehensive and instructive addition to the pain literature; in particular the important and truly multidisciplinary area of orofacial pain. Based on their extensive clinical experience and a thorough understanding of pain mechanisms specific to the trigeminal system, the editors, Yair Sharav and Rafael Benoliel, have integrated knowledge from the areas of headache and orofacial pain and have succinctly explained common mechanisms involved in the two phenomena, with important implications for pain diagnosis and management.
Key Features
- Internationally renowned editors and contributor team
- Integrated approach to the diagnosis and treatment of oral and facial pain syndromes as well as common primary headaches
- A thorough review of the four majorclinical entities of orofacial pain: acute dental, neurovascular, musculoskeletal and neuropathic
- Comprehensive coverage of the pharmacotherapy of acute and chronic pain
- Chapters on the psychological, neurosurgical and otolaryngological aspects of orofacial pain
- An in depth discussion of facial pain and headaches secondary to medical co-morbidities
- Exploration of complementary and alternative methods of pain control including acupuncture, food additives and hypnosis
Table of Contents
1 The diagnostic process
2 Anatomy and neurophysiology of orofacial pain
3 Measuring and assessing pain
4 Psychological aspects of chronic orofacial pain
5 Acute orofacial pain
6 Otolaryngological aspects of orofacial pain
7 Masticatory myofascial pain, tension-type and chronic daily headache
8 Pain and dysfunction of the temporomandibular joint
9 Migraine and possible facial variants (neurovascular orofacial pain)
10 The trigeminal autonomic cephalgias (TACs)
11 Neuropathic orofacial pain
12 Neurosurgical aspects of orofacial pain
13 Referred and secondary orofacial pain syndromes
14 Orofacial pain in the medically complex patient
15 Pharmacotherapy of acute orofacial pain
16 Pharmacotherapy of chronic orofacial pain
17 Complementary and alternative medicine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 30th April 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723436904
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780723434122
About the Editor
Yair Sharav
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Oral Medicine; Director, Center for Research on Pain, Hebrew University-Hadassah, Jerusalem, Israel
Rafael Benoliel
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Department of Oral Medicine, Hebrew University-Hadassah, Jerusalem, Israel
Reviews
"This is a very interesting book. There is a considerable overlap between headaches and face pains that present to dentists and maxillofacial surgeons and neurologists. This book considers these clinical problems primarily from the dental/maxillofacial perspective. The ‘classic’ neurological conditions, migraine, trigeminal neuralgia and the trigeminal autonomic cephalalgias are clearly described and discussed, with some very useful clinical vignettes."
BMA Book Awards 2009 - judges comments