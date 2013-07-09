Orofacial Pain, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 57-3

This issue of Dental clinics features expert clinical reviews on Orofacial Pain which includes current information on topics such as Clinical Assessment of the Patient Orofacial Pain and Temporomandibular Disorders, Diagnostic Imaging for Temporomandibular Disorders and Orofacial Pain, Differential Diagnosis of Orofacial Pain and Temporomandibular Disorders, Intraoral Pain Disorders, Myofascial Pain, Articular Disc and Joint Disorders, Cranial Neuralgias, Neuropathic Orofacial Pain, Burning Mouth Disorder, Primary Headache Disorders, Persistent Orofacial Pains, and Topical and Systemic medications for Orofacial Pain and Temporomandibular Disorders.