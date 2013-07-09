Orofacial Pain, An Issue of Dental Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455756353, 9781455756346

Orofacial Pain, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 57-3

1st Edition

Authors: Scott De Rossi David Sirois
eBook ISBN: 9781455756346
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455756353
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th July 2013
Description

This issue of Dental clinics features expert clinical reviews on Orofacial Pain which includes current information on topics such as Clinical Assessment of the Patient Orofacial Pain and Temporomandibular Disorders, Diagnostic Imaging for Temporomandibular Disorders and Orofacial Pain, Differential Diagnosis of Orofacial Pain and Temporomandibular Disorders, Intraoral Pain Disorders, Myofascial Pain, Articular Disc and Joint Disorders, Cranial Neuralgias, Neuropathic Orofacial Pain, Burning Mouth Disorder, Primary Headache Disorders, Persistent Orofacial Pains, and Topical and Systemic medications for Orofacial Pain and Temporomandibular Disorders.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455756346
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455756353

About the Authors

Scott De Rossi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgia Health Sciences University

David Sirois Author

Affiliations and Expertise

NYU

