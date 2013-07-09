Orofacial Pain, An Issue of Dental Clinics, Volume 57-3
1st Edition
Authors: Scott De Rossi David Sirois
eBook ISBN: 9781455756346
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455756353
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th July 2013
Description
This issue of Dental clinics features expert clinical reviews on Orofacial Pain which includes current information on topics such as Clinical Assessment of the Patient Orofacial Pain and Temporomandibular Disorders, Diagnostic Imaging for Temporomandibular Disorders and Orofacial Pain, Differential Diagnosis of Orofacial Pain and Temporomandibular Disorders, Intraoral Pain Disorders, Myofascial Pain, Articular Disc and Joint Disorders, Cranial Neuralgias, Neuropathic Orofacial Pain, Burning Mouth Disorder, Primary Headache Disorders, Persistent Orofacial Pains, and Topical and Systemic medications for Orofacial Pain and Temporomandibular Disorders.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 9th July 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455756346
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455756353
About the Authors
Scott De Rossi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Georgia Health Sciences University
David Sirois Author
Affiliations and Expertise
NYU
