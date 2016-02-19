Ornithology in Laboratory and Field
4th Edition
Description
Ornithology in Laboratory and Field is intended as an aid to ornithological study at the college or university level. Students who lack the background knowledge usually acquired during a course in general zoology or biology should keep it handy for ready reference a standard elementary text on the subject.
This book contains extensive material for purely informational reading, possibly enough to supplant the need of an additional textbook. Its principal purpose still complies with the title of its predecessors for it is essentially a manual to guide and assist the student in direct observations. All twenty sections, except the last (""The Origin, Evolution, and Decrease of Birds""), suggest methods and provide instructions for studies; and all conclude with an extensive list of references, frequently annotated, for further information.
The twenty sections of the book can be taken up in almost any order and some may be omitted without affecting the instructional value of the others. A feature of this new edition is an introduction to birds and ornithology, intended for reading at the beginning of a course. The purpose is twofold: to show the significance of birds for study and to give an overall preview of ornithology, the subject, with emphasis on its wide scope, how it is studied, and some of the continuing and exciting opportunities that it offers for investigation.
Table of Contents
Birds and Ornithology: an Introduction
Birds Defined
Achievements for Flight
Range in Size
Ornithology Defined
Ornithology Previewed
Form, Structure, and Physiology
Species and Speciation
Distribution
Behavior
Migration and Orientation
The Reproductive Cycle
Longevity, Numbers, and Populations
Evolution
Topography
The Head
The Neck
The Trunk
The Bill
The Wings
The Tail
The Legs and Feet
References
Feathers and Feather Tracts
Structure of a Typical Feather
Feathers of Adult Birds
Feathers of Newly Hatched Birds
Feather Development
The Coloration of Feathers
Feather Tracts
The Number of Contour Feathers on a Bird
Feather Parasites
References
Anatomy and Physiology
Part I. The Anatomy of the Pigeon
Skeletal System
Muscular System
Respiratory and Digestive Systems
Circulatory System
Urogenital System
Nervous System
Part II. Some Anatomical and Physiological Considerations
Literature
Skeleton
Musculature
The Oil Gland
Digestive System
Respiratory System
Circulatory System
Body Temperature
Urogenital System
Salt Glands
Endocrine Organs
Special Senses and Their Organs
The Brain
Systematics
The Species
Subspecies
Speciation
Some Examples of Bird Speciation
The Higher Categories
Nomenclature
References
External Structural Characters
Characters of the Bill
Characters of the Tail
Characters of the Wings
Characters of the Feet
Characters of the Plumage
Miscellaneous Characters
Synopsis of North American Orders and Families
Laboratory Identification
Identification of Orders and Families
Identification of Species
Identification of Subspecies
Key to the Orders of Birds of North America North of Mexico
Key to the Families of Birds of North America North of Mexico
Plumages and Plumage Coloration
Sequences of Plumages and Molts
Eclipse Plumage
Molting in Adults
Plumage-Change with Molt
A Study of Plumage-Changes
Abnormal Plumage Coloration
Color Phases
Sexual, Age, and Seasonal Differences in Plumage Coloration
Uses of Plumage Coloration
References
Distribution
Geographical Distribution
Continental
Insular
Marine
Seasonal Distribution
Ecological Distribution
Major Biotic Communities
Seral Communities
Primary and Secondary Communities
Edge Effect
Niches
Altitudinal Distribution
Life Zones
References
Field Identification
Equipment
Materials
Procedure
Results
Supplementary Guides
Other Guides and References
Behavior
Inherited and Learned Behaviors
Individual Behavior
Maintenance Behaviors
Selecting Habitat and Shelter
Selecting Food and Feeding
Playing
Social Behavior
Agonistic Behavior
Defense Behavior
Flocking Behavior
Reproductive Behavior
General Study Procedures
Objectives of the Study
The Study of Behavior
References
Migration
Causes of Migration
Preparation and Stimulus for Migration
Diurnal and Nocturnal Migration
Effects of Weather on Migration
Regularity of Migratory Travel
Irregular Migrations
Reverse Migration
Rate of Migratory Travel
Mortality in Migration
Altitudes of Migratory Travel
Course of Migration and Migration Routes
Altitudinal Migration
Distances in Migratory Travel
Flight Lanes and Concentrations
Flocking during Migration
Direction-Finding
Aids and Additional Suggestions for the Study of Migration
Study of Nocturnal Migration
Study of Diurnal Migration
References
Territory
Classification of Territory
Establishment and Maintenance of Territory
Size of Territory
Functions of Territory
Home Range
The Study of Territory
References
Song
Functions of Song
Substitutes for Song
Male Songs
Female Songs
Mimicry
Subsongs
Inheritance of Song
The Study of Bird Song
References
Mating
Preliminary Stages
Mating
Kinds of Mating Relations
Duration of Mating
Mating Displays
The Study of Mating
References
Nests and Nest-Building
The Development of Nests
Classification of Nests
Identification of Nests
Nest-Building
False Nests
Re-Use of Nests
Protection of Nests
Nest Fauna
The Study of Nests and Nest-Building
References
Eggs, Egg-Laying, and Incubation
Size, Shape, and Coloration
Identification of Eggs
Number of Eggs in a Clutch
Number of Clutches per Breeding Season
Egg-Laying
Incubation
Abnormalities of Incubation
Brood Parasitism
The Study of Eggs, Egg-Laying, and Incubation
References
Young and Their Development
Hatching
Development of Altricial Young
Development of Precocial Young
Age of Maturity for Breeding
The Study of Young and Their Development
References
Parental Care
Removal of Eggshells
Brooding
Feeding
Nest Sanitation
Nest Helpers
Parental Carrying of Young
Defense
Young-Parent Recognition
Duration of Family Bond
The Study of Parental Care
References
Longevity, Numbers, and Populations
Longevity
Numbers
Populations
Measurements of Populations
Composition of Populations
Fluctuations in Populations
Comparison of Populations
The Study of Populations
References
Ancestry, Evolution, and Decrease of Birds
Speculations on Ancestry
Early Evolution
Later Evolution
The Number of Birds in the Past
Loss of Flight
The Decrease of Birds
References
Appendix A: Ornithological Methods
Blinds for Observation and Photography
Bird Photography
Recording Bird Vocalizations
Recording Colors of Birds and Bird Eggs
Measuring Elevation of Nests and Flight Paths
Marking Nest Sites, Boundaries of Territories, and Census Lines
Capturing Wild Birds
Banding Wild Birds
Marking Wild Birds
Collecting Birds
Permits for Capturing, Banding, Marking, and Collecting Birds
Preparing and Storing Specimens
Determining the Sex and Age of Live Birds
Weighing Birds
Measuring Birds
Attracting Birds
Controlling Objectionable Birds
Appendix B: Preparation of a Paper
Preparation of the Manuscript
Organization
Style of Writing
Appendix C: Bibliographies Pertaining to Ornithology
Appendix D: Bibliography of Life History Studies
Appendix E: Selected Bibliography of Regional Works
United States
Canada
Greenland
Mexico
Central America
West Indies
South America
Atlantic Islands
Europe and Asia
Europe
Asia
Africa
Australia, New Zealand, and Islands of the Western Pacific
Marine Birds
Appendix F: Books for General Information and Recreational Reading
Appendix G: Current Ornithological Journals
North American
Foreign
Appendix H: Clutch Sizes, Incubation Periods, and Ages at Fledging
Appendix I: Ectoparasites of Birds: a Brief Review
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483263113