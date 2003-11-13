Origins of Phobias and Anxiety Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080440323, 9780080513409

Origins of Phobias and Anxiety Disorders

1st Edition

Why More Women than Men?

Authors: Michelle G. Craske
eBook ISBN: 9780080513409
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080440323
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 13th November 2003
Page Count: 312
About the Authors

Michelle G. Craske Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UCLA

