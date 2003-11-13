Origins of Phobias and Anxiety Disorders
1st Edition
Why More Women than Men?
Authors: Michelle G. Craske
eBook ISBN: 9780080513409
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080440323
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 13th November 2003
Page Count: 312
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 2003
- Published:
- 13th November 2003
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080513409
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080440323
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Michelle G. Craske Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UCLA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.