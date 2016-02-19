Origins of Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124604803, 9780323158763

Origins of Molecular Biology

1st Edition

A Tribute to Jacques Monod

Editors: Andre Lwoff
eBook ISBN: 9780323158763
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 260
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Origins of Molecular Biology: A Tribute to Jacques Monod consists of contributions of scientists narrating their experiences with Jacques Monod. Significantly, the history of various discoveries Jacques Monod made is unfolded. This book pictures Jacques Monod through the eyes of his technician, secretary, peers, friends, and even opponents. It notes that the depiction of the same discovery may be told differently by different scientists who worked at the same time in the same laboratory. The personality of the contributor sometimes influences the narration. Through this book, one can learn how a great scientist receives, discusses, rejects, accepts, assimilates, and creates ideas; how ideas are turned into experiments; how experimental results are interpreted and how concepts are born. In a word, it tells how science is constructed.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Jacques Lucien Monod

The Outer and the Inner Man

A Bit of Luck

Once Upon a Time

Le Labo de Jacques

Remembrance of Things Past

Whatever Happened to Pz?

An Exciting But Exasperating Personality

In Memoriam

Permeability as an Excuse to Write What I Feel

The Switch

The PaJaMa Experiment

The Messenger

From Lactose to Galactose

The Wonderful Year

From Diauxie to the Concept of Catabolite Repression

Permeases and Other Things

Early Kinetics of Induced Enzyme Synthesis

From Acetylase to β-Galactosidase

Being Around

Another Route

The Lively Corridor

To Fold or Not to Fold: The Way toward Research

A Ph.D. with Jacques Monod: Prehistory of Allosteric Proteins

Discussions about Proteins

Some Memories of Jacques Monod

Mother Nature and the Design of a Regulatory Enzyme

Recollections of Jacques Monod

Sailing with Jacques

The Ode to Objectivity

Jacques Monod: Scientist, Humanist, and Friend

Conjectures and Refutations




Details

No. of pages:
260
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323158763

About the Editor

Andre Lwoff

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.