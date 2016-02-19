Origins of Molecular Biology: A Tribute to Jacques Monod consists of contributions of scientists narrating their experiences with Jacques Monod. Significantly, the history of various discoveries Jacques Monod made is unfolded. This book pictures Jacques Monod through the eyes of his technician, secretary, peers, friends, and even opponents. It notes that the depiction of the same discovery may be told differently by different scientists who worked at the same time in the same laboratory. The personality of the contributor sometimes influences the narration. Through this book, one can learn how a great scientist receives, discusses, rejects, accepts, assimilates, and creates ideas; how ideas are turned into experiments; how experimental results are interpreted and how concepts are born. In a word, it tells how science is constructed.