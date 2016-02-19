Origins of Molecular Biology
1st Edition
A Tribute to Jacques Monod
Description
Origins of Molecular Biology: A Tribute to Jacques Monod consists of contributions of scientists narrating their experiences with Jacques Monod. Significantly, the history of various discoveries Jacques Monod made is unfolded. This book pictures Jacques Monod through the eyes of his technician, secretary, peers, friends, and even opponents. It notes that the depiction of the same discovery may be told differently by different scientists who worked at the same time in the same laboratory. The personality of the contributor sometimes influences the narration. Through this book, one can learn how a great scientist receives, discusses, rejects, accepts, assimilates, and creates ideas; how ideas are turned into experiments; how experimental results are interpreted and how concepts are born. In a word, it tells how science is constructed.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Jacques Lucien Monod
The Outer and the Inner Man
A Bit of Luck
Once Upon a Time
Le Labo de Jacques
Remembrance of Things Past
Whatever Happened to Pz?
An Exciting But Exasperating Personality
In Memoriam
Permeability as an Excuse to Write What I Feel
The Switch
The PaJaMa Experiment
The Messenger
From Lactose to Galactose
The Wonderful Year
From Diauxie to the Concept of Catabolite Repression
Permeases and Other Things
Early Kinetics of Induced Enzyme Synthesis
From Acetylase to β-Galactosidase
Being Around
Another Route
The Lively Corridor
To Fold or Not to Fold: The Way toward Research
A Ph.D. with Jacques Monod: Prehistory of Allosteric Proteins
Discussions about Proteins
Some Memories of Jacques Monod
Mother Nature and the Design of a Regulatory Enzyme
Recollections of Jacques Monod
Sailing with Jacques
The Ode to Objectivity
Jacques Monod: Scientist, Humanist, and Friend
Conjectures and Refutations
