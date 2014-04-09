Origins and Phylogeny of Rices
1st Edition
Description
Origin and Phylogeny of Rices provides an evolutionary understanding of the origin, spread, and extent of genetic diversity in rice. This single volume is the first to review and synthesize the significant work done in this area in the last 30 years.
Rice is the most important food crop of humankind. It provides more energy and also forms the staple food for more humans than any other food plant. This book assesses multiple aspects of this crucial crop in chapters devoted to rice's history and spread, phylogeny of the genus Oryza, Oryza species and their interrelationships, and the origins of west African and Asian rice.
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- Abbreviations
- Chapter 1. Rice in the World
- 1. Importance
- 2. Special Features of Rice Production
- 3. Production and Availability of Rice
- 4. Rice as a Staple Food
- 5. Rice and Culture
- 6. Rice and Nutrition
- Chapter 2. History and Early Spread of Rice
- 1. Rice in East Asia
- 2. Rice in Southeast Asia and Oceania
- 3. Rice in South Asia
- 4. Rice in Central and West Asia
- 5. Rice in Europe
- 6. Rice in Africa
- 7. Rice in the Americas
- Chapter 3. Phylogeny of the Genus Oryza L.
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Classification of Angiospermae
- 3. Diversification of Gramineae
- 4. Classification of Gramineae
- 5. Subfamily Ehrhartoideae
- 6. Tribe Oryzeae
- 7. Pangaea, Laurasia, and Gondwana
- 8. Phylogenetic Trees
- 9. Molecular Clocks
- Chapter 4. Oryza Species and Their Interrelationships
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Subgeneric Classification
- 3. Species Complexes
- 4. Species in the Genus
- 5. Experimental Studies
- Chapter 5. The Origin of African Rice
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Physiography of West Africa
- 3. Ecosystems of West Africa
- 4. The Holocene Climate in South Sahara and the Sahel
- 5. The History of African Rice
- 6. East Africa and Madagascar
- 7. The Rice Archaeology of Africa
- 8. Rice Culture in West Africa
- 9. Wild Rices of africa
- 10. Characteristics of African Rice
- 11. The Fall of African Rice
- 12. The Genetic Transformation of African Rice
- 13. The Origin of African Rice
- 14. Time and Place of Origin
- Chapter 6. The Origin of Asian Rice
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Past Studies
- 3. Late Pleistocene–Holocene Climate
- 4. Archaeological Studies
- 5. Origin and Evolution
- Epilogue
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 324
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 9th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124171893
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124171770
About the Author
N.M. Nayar
Emeritus Scientists, Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute, Trivandrum, Kerala India
*Six years as Emeritus Scientist of the Dept. of Science and Technology (Government of India) and Indian Council of Agricultural Research: Working on origin and diversity of rice and aroids
*Seventeen years as Director of 3 crop/cropping systems-based ICAR Institutes (Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Kasaragod; Central Potato Research Institute, Shimla; Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, Trivandrum) and concurrently Founder-Director for 4 years
*Five years as Joint Director in Independent Charge of CPCRI Regional Station, Vittal
*Approx. severl years as Section/Division head in Central Potato Research Institute and Central Rice Institute
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Scientist, Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute, Trivandrum, Kerala, India