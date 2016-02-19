Origin of the Solar System
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Conference Held at the Goddard Institute for Space Studies, New York, January 23-24, 1962
Origin of the Solar System covers the proceedings of the conference held at the Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York on January 23-24, 1962. The book focuses on the issues related with the origin and development of the solar system, as well as star formation, solar nebula, and protostars.
The selection first offers information on the historical review of theories of the origin of the solar system, including the role of turbulence, influence of electric and magnetic effects, and modern tidal theories. The book also ponders on star formation and contraction of the sun toward the main sequence. Discussions focus on the environment and stages of star formation, instability of protostar, collapse and fragmentation, and Helmholtz contraction of protostar.
The text evaluates the formation of the planets, light nuclei, and solar nebula and dissipation of the solar nebula. The book also takes a look at meteorites and the early history of the solar system, as well as early thermal history of meteoritic matter, chemical fractionations in chondrites, and extinct radioactivity and general isotopic anomalies.
The selection is a dependable source of information for readers interested in the origin of the solar system.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
Preface and Introduction
Historical Review of Theories of the Origin of the Solar System
I. Descartes' Vortex Theory
II. The First Tidal Theory
III. The Nebular Hypothesis: Kant
IV. The Nebular Hypothesis : LaPlace
V. The Influence of Electric and Magnetic Effects
VI. Modern Tidal Theories
VII. The Binary and Triple Star Theories
VIII. A Revival of Kant's Theory
IX. Again the Solar Magnetic Field
X. The Supernova Hypothesis
XI. The Role of Turbulence
XII. The Dust-Cloud Hypothesis
XIII. Gravitational Instability in the Solar Nebula
XIV. An Extension of von Weizsäker's Theory
XV. The Russian School of Cosmogony
XVI. Evidence from the Meteorites
XVII. Recent Developments and Future Prospects
References
Star Formation
I. Introduction
II. Environment of Star Formation
III. Stages in Star Formation
IV. Stage One—Formation of Interstellar Clouds
V. Start of Second Stage—Instability of Protostar
VI. Development of Second Stage—Collapse and Fragmentation
VII. Stage Three—Helmholtz Contraction of Protostar
VIII. Stage Four—Second Collapse
Contraction of the Sun toward the Main Sequence
Formation of the Planets
Dissipation of the Solar Nebula
Formation of Light Nuclei
The Formation of the Solar Nebula
Meteorites and the Early History of the Solar System
I. Introduction
II. Early Thermal History of Meteoritic Matter
III. Primordial Noble Gases
IV. Chemical Fractionations in Chondrites
V. Extinct Radioactivity and General Isotopic Anomalies
VI. Conclusions
References
Properties of Chondrules—I
Properties of Chondrules—II
The Interiors of the Planets
Problems Requiring Solution
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483258492