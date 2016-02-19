Origin of the Solar System covers the proceedings of the conference held at the Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York on January 23-24, 1962. The book focuses on the issues related with the origin and development of the solar system, as well as star formation, solar nebula, and protostars.

The selection first offers information on the historical review of theories of the origin of the solar system, including the role of turbulence, influence of electric and magnetic effects, and modern tidal theories. The book also ponders on star formation and contraction of the sun toward the main sequence. Discussions focus on the environment and stages of star formation, instability of protostar, collapse and fragmentation, and Helmholtz contraction of protostar.

The text evaluates the formation of the planets, light nuclei, and solar nebula and dissipation of the solar nebula. The book also takes a look at meteorites and the early history of the solar system, as well as early thermal history of meteoritic matter, chemical fractionations in chondrites, and extinct radioactivity and general isotopic anomalies.

