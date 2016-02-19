Origin of the Solar System - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483228631, 9781483258492

Origin of the Solar System

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Conference Held at the Goddard Institute for Space Studies, New York, January 23-24, 1962

Editors: Robert Jastrow A. G. W. Cameron
eBook ISBN: 9781483258492
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 190
Description

Origin of the Solar System covers the proceedings of the conference held at the Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York on January 23-24, 1962. The book focuses on the issues related with the origin and development of the solar system, as well as star formation, solar nebula, and protostars.
The selection first offers information on the historical review of theories of the origin of the solar system, including the role of turbulence, influence of electric and magnetic effects, and modern tidal theories. The book also ponders on star formation and contraction of the sun toward the main sequence. Discussions focus on the environment and stages of star formation, instability of protostar, collapse and fragmentation, and Helmholtz contraction of protostar.
The text evaluates the formation of the planets, light nuclei, and solar nebula and dissipation of the solar nebula. The book also takes a look at meteorites and the early history of the solar system, as well as early thermal history of meteoritic matter, chemical fractionations in chondrites, and extinct radioactivity and general isotopic anomalies.
The selection is a dependable source of information for readers interested in the origin of the solar system.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributors

Preface and Introduction

Historical Review of Theories of the Origin of the Solar System

I. Descartes' Vortex Theory

II. The First Tidal Theory

III. The Nebular Hypothesis: Kant

IV. The Nebular Hypothesis : LaPlace

V. The Influence of Electric and Magnetic Effects

VI. Modern Tidal Theories

VII. The Binary and Triple Star Theories

VIII. A Revival of Kant's Theory

IX. Again the Solar Magnetic Field

X. The Supernova Hypothesis

XI. The Role of Turbulence

XII. The Dust-Cloud Hypothesis

XIII. Gravitational Instability in the Solar Nebula

XIV. An Extension of von Weizsäker's Theory

XV. The Russian School of Cosmogony

XVI. Evidence from the Meteorites

XVII. Recent Developments and Future Prospects

References

Star Formation

I. Introduction

II. Environment of Star Formation

III. Stages in Star Formation

IV. Stage One—Formation of Interstellar Clouds

V. Start of Second Stage—Instability of Protostar

VI. Development of Second Stage—Collapse and Fragmentation

VII. Stage Three—Helmholtz Contraction of Protostar

VIII. Stage Four—Second Collapse

Contraction of the Sun toward the Main Sequence

Formation of the Planets

Dissipation of the Solar Nebula

Formation of Light Nuclei

The Formation of the Solar Nebula

Meteorites and the Early History of the Solar System

I. Introduction

II. Early Thermal History of Meteoritic Matter

III. Primordial Noble Gases

IV. Chemical Fractionations in Chondrites

V. Extinct Radioactivity and General Isotopic Anomalies

VI. Conclusions

References

Properties of Chondrules—I

Properties of Chondrules—II

The Interiors of the Planets

Problems Requiring Solution

Subject Index


