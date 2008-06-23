Origin and Evolution of Viruses
2nd Edition
Description
New viral diseases are emerging continuously. Viruses adapt to new environments at astounding rates. Genetic variability of viruses jeopardizes vaccine efficacy. For many viruses mutants resistant to antiviral agents or host immune responses arise readily, for example, with HIV and influenza. These variations are all of utmost importance for human and animal health as they have prevented us from controlling these epidemic pathogens. This book focuses on the mechanisms that viruses use to evolve, survive and cause disease in their hosts. Covering human, animal, plant and bacterial viruses, it provides both the basic foundations for the evolutionary dynamics of viruses and specific examples of emerging diseases.
Key Features
- NEW - methods to establish relationships among viruses and the mechanisms that affect virus evolution
- UNIQUE - combines theoretical concepts in evolution with detailed analyses of the evolution of important virus groups
- SPECIFIC - Bacterial, plant, animal and human viruses are compared regarding their interation with their hosts
Readership
Animal and plant virologists working in research and teaching. Evolutionary biologists and ecologists. Experts in public health, disease surveillance and zoonotic viral disease
Table of Contents
- Early Replication: Origin and Evolution
Peter Schuster and Peter F. Stadler
2. Structure and Evolution of Viroids
Núria Duran-Vila, Santiago F. Elena, José-Antonio Daròs and Richard Flores
3. Mutation, Competition and Selection as Measured with Small RNA Molecules
Christof K. Biebricher
4. Viral Quasispecies: Dynamics, Interactions and Pathogenesis
Esteban Domingo, Cristina Escarmís, Luis Menéndez-Arias, Celia Perales, Mónica Herrera, Isabel S. Novella and John J. Holland
5. Comparative Studies of RNA Virus Evolution
Edward C. Holmes
6. Nucleic Acid Polymerase Fidelity and Viral Population Fitness
Eric Smidansky, Jamie J. Arnold and Craig E. Cameron
7. The complex Interactions of Viruses and the RNAi Machinery: A Driving Force in Viral Evolution
Ronald P. van Rij and Raul Andino
8. The Role of the APOBEC3 Family of Cytidine Deaminases in Innate Immunity, G-to-A Hypermutation, and Evolution of Retroviruses
Marie L. Santiago and Warner C. Greene
9. Lethal Mutagenesis
J.J. Bull and C.O. Wilke
10. Evolution of dsDNA Tailed Phages
Roger W. Hendrix
11. More about Plant Virus Evolution – Past, Present and Future
Adrian Gibbs, Mark Gibbs, Kazusato Ohshima and Fernando García-Arenal
12. Mutant clouds and bottleneck events in plant virus evolution
Marilyn J. Roossinck
13. Retrovirus Evolution
Simon Wain-Hobson
14. Intra-host dynamics and evolution of HIV Infection
Viktor Müller and Sebastian Bonhoeffer
15. The Impact of Rapid Evolution of Hepatitis Viruses
J. Quer, M. Martell, F. Rodriguez, A. Bosch, R. Jardi, M. Buti and J.I. Esteban
16. Arbovirus Evolution
Kathryn A. Hanley and Scott C. Weaver
17. Evolution and Variation of the Parvoviruses
Karin Hoelzer and Colin R. Parrish
18. Genome Diversity and Evolution of Papillomaviruses
Hans-Ulrich Bernard
19. Origin and Evolution of Poxviruses
John W. Barrett and Grant McFadden
20. Molecular Evolution of the Herpesvirales
Duncan J.McGeoch, Andrew J. Davison, Aidan Dolan, Derek Gatherer and Edgar E. Sevilla-Reyes
21. The widespread evolutional significance of viruses
Luis P. Vollareal
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 23rd June 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080564968
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123741530
About the Editor
Esteban Domingo
Esteban Domingo studied chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Barcelona, Spain and spent postdoctoral stays at the University of California, Irvine and the University of Zürich. His main interests are the quasispecies structure of RNA viruses and the development of new antiviral strategies. He is presently Professor of Research of the Spanish Research Council (CSIC) at Centro de Biología Molecular "Servero Ochoa" in Madrid.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centro de Biologia Molecular Severo Ochoa, Madrid, Spain
Colin Parrish
Affiliations and Expertise
Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA
John Holland
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Diego, La Jolla, USA
Reviews
Review of the previous edition:
"...this book...is a detailed account of current thinking on virus evolution... Because of the diversity of subjects, this book gives an up to date picture of research in various fields of virology, and helps to tease out connections between these fields. The subjects covered are essential reading for virologists but also have direct relevance for molecular biologists, and indeed any researchers with interests in early evolution... This publication is highly recommended for its breadth of coverage and detailed treatments of the various subjects" --TODAY'S LIFE SCIENCE (February 2001)