Origin and Evolution of Viruses - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123741530, 9780080564968

Origin and Evolution of Viruses

2nd Edition

Editors: Esteban Domingo Colin Parrish John Holland
eBook ISBN: 9780080564968
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123741530
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd June 2008
Page Count: 560
Description

New viral diseases are emerging continuously. Viruses adapt to new environments at astounding rates. Genetic variability of viruses jeopardizes vaccine efficacy. For many viruses mutants resistant to antiviral agents or host immune responses arise readily, for example, with HIV and influenza. These variations are all of utmost importance for human and animal health as they have prevented us from controlling these epidemic pathogens. This book focuses on the mechanisms that viruses use to evolve, survive and cause disease in their hosts. Covering human, animal, plant and bacterial viruses, it provides both the basic foundations for the evolutionary dynamics of viruses and specific examples of emerging diseases.

Key Features

  • NEW - methods to establish relationships among viruses and the mechanisms that affect virus evolution
  • UNIQUE - combines theoretical concepts in evolution with detailed analyses of the evolution of important virus groups
  • SPECIFIC - Bacterial, plant, animal and human viruses are compared regarding their interation with their hosts

Readership

Animal and plant virologists working in research and teaching. Evolutionary biologists and ecologists. Experts in public health, disease surveillance and zoonotic viral disease

Table of Contents

  1. Early Replication: Origin and Evolution
    Peter Schuster and Peter F. Stadler
    2. Structure and Evolution of Viroids
    Núria Duran-Vila, Santiago F. Elena, José-Antonio Daròs and Richard Flores
    3. Mutation, Competition and Selection as Measured with Small RNA Molecules
    Christof K. Biebricher
    4. Viral Quasispecies: Dynamics, Interactions and Pathogenesis
    Esteban Domingo, Cristina Escarmís, Luis Menéndez-Arias, Celia Perales, Mónica Herrera, Isabel S. Novella and John J. Holland
    5. Comparative Studies of RNA Virus Evolution
    Edward C. Holmes
    6. Nucleic Acid Polymerase Fidelity and Viral Population Fitness
    Eric Smidansky, Jamie J. Arnold and Craig E. Cameron
    7. The complex Interactions of Viruses and the RNAi Machinery: A Driving Force in Viral Evolution
    Ronald P. van Rij and Raul Andino
    8. The Role of the APOBEC3 Family of Cytidine Deaminases in Innate Immunity, G-to-A Hypermutation, and Evolution of Retroviruses
    Marie L. Santiago and Warner C. Greene
    9. Lethal Mutagenesis
    J.J. Bull and C.O. Wilke
    10. Evolution of dsDNA Tailed Phages
    Roger W. Hendrix
    11. More about Plant Virus Evolution – Past, Present and Future
    Adrian Gibbs, Mark Gibbs, Kazusato Ohshima and Fernando García-Arenal
    12. Mutant clouds and bottleneck events in plant virus evolution
    Marilyn J. Roossinck
    13. Retrovirus Evolution
    Simon Wain-Hobson
    14. Intra-host dynamics and evolution of HIV Infection
    Viktor Müller and Sebastian Bonhoeffer
    15. The Impact of Rapid Evolution of Hepatitis Viruses
    J. Quer, M. Martell, F. Rodriguez, A. Bosch, R. Jardi, M. Buti and J.I. Esteban
    16. Arbovirus Evolution
    Kathryn A. Hanley and Scott C. Weaver
    17. Evolution and Variation of the Parvoviruses
    Karin Hoelzer and Colin R. Parrish
    18. Genome Diversity and Evolution of Papillomaviruses
    Hans-Ulrich Bernard
    19. Origin and Evolution of Poxviruses
    John W. Barrett and Grant McFadden
    20. Molecular Evolution of the Herpesvirales
    Duncan J.McGeoch, Andrew J. Davison, Aidan Dolan, Derek Gatherer and Edgar E. Sevilla-Reyes
    21. The widespread evolutional significance of viruses
    Luis P. Vollareal

About the Editor

Esteban Domingo

Esteban Domingo

Esteban Domingo studied chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Barcelona, Spain and spent postdoctoral stays at the University of California, Irvine and the University of Zürich. His main interests are the quasispecies structure of RNA viruses and the development of new antiviral strategies. He is presently Professor of Research of the Spanish Research Council (CSIC) at Centro de Biología Molecular "Servero Ochoa" in Madrid.

Affiliations and Expertise

Centro de Biologia Molecular Severo Ochoa, Madrid, Spain

Colin Parrish

Affiliations and Expertise

Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA

John Holland

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, San Diego, La Jolla, USA

Reviews

Review of the previous edition:
"...this book...is a detailed account of current thinking on virus evolution... Because of the diversity of subjects, this book gives an up to date picture of research in various fields of virology, and helps to tease out connections between these fields. The subjects covered are essential reading for virologists but also have direct relevance for molecular biologists, and indeed any researchers with interests in early evolution... This publication is highly recommended for its breadth of coverage and detailed treatments of the various subjects" --TODAY'S LIFE SCIENCE (February 2001)

Ratings and Reviews

