Origin and Distribution of the Elements
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Earth Sciences
Description
Origin and Distribution of the Elements, Volume 30 presents detailed studies of trace elements and isotopes and the use of these data with the techniques of physical and organic chemistry to make relevant interpretations in geology. This book discusses some of the problems of applied chemistry. Organized into five sections encompassing 89 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the theories of nucleosynthesis that are based on broad empirical foundations involving experiment in nuclear physics and observation in geophysics and astronomy. This text then explores the primeval abundance of the elements wherein the composition of the material from which the Galaxy is formed. Other chapters consider the production of helium in the galaxy. This book discusses as well the dynamics of the cores of highly evolved massive stars. The final chapter deals with the measurements of site populations in crystal structures by electron diffraction and X-ray. Physicists, astronomers, geologists, and geochemists will find this book extremely useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introductory Remarks
Section I. Theories of Origin
The empirical foundations of nucleosynthesis
Primeval element abundances
Instabilité vibrationnelle des étoiles massives et formation d'hélium
Neutron capture cross-sections and the s-process
Nucleosynthesis of the isotopes of lead
Nucleosynthesis in supernova explosions
The utilization of nuclear particle tracks in solids to study the distribution of certain elements in nature and in the cosmic radiation
On the existence of plutonium-244 in the early solar system
Sur la nucléosynthèse du lithium, du beryllium et du bore et la formation du système solaire
Astrophysical implications of the stellar abundances of Li, Be and B
A new table of abundances of the elements in the solar system
Section II. Solar, Stellar and Interstellar Abundances
The chemical composition of normal stellar atmospheres
The solar abundances
Abondances solaires de quelques éléments représentatifs au point de vue de la nucléosynthèse
On the abundances in the solar corona
Chemical compositions of diffuse nebulae
Chemical composition of old stars
The composition of late-type peculiar stars
Abundances in the magnetic stars
The problem of lithium and the other light elements deuterium, beryllium and boron
Detailed analysis of the star ö Aurigae
Section III. Meteorites
The problem of elemental abundances
Solar element abundances and the composition of meteorites
Fractionation of some abundant lithophile element ratios in chondrites
Rare earth abundances in meteoritic chondrules
Indium abundances in chondritic and achondritic meteorites and in terrestrial rocks
The distribution of gold and iridium in meteoritic and terrestrial materials
Abundances of some volatile elements in meteorites
Mercury abundances and thermal history of meteorites
A comparison of trace element distribution in the metal phase of chondrites and in iron meteorites
Distribution of trace elements in Smithonia iron meteorite by spark source mass spectrometry
Chlorine as an indicator of terrestrial contamination in iron meteorites
Extinct radioactivities and the history of the elements and the solar system
Neon and xenon in carbonaceous chondrites
The distribution of potassium and argon in chondrites
Ages of silicate inclusions in iron meteorites
Radiogenic and cosmic-ray exposure ages of meteorites, their orbits and parent bodies
Dynamical studies of asteroidal and cometary orbits and their relation to the origin of meteorites
Origine cométaire des meteorites déduite de reffet du rayonnement cosmique solaire dans les meteorites et la conséquence de cette origine
The LL-group chondrites
Variations morphologiques de la magnetite des meteorites carbonées d'Alais, Ivuna et Orgueil
Evaluation du taux d'ablation de l'amphotérite de Saint-Séverin par l'étude des traces d'ions lourds du flux primaire du rayonnement cosmique
Section IV. Planets, Asteroids, Comets, Tektites
Chemical abundances in planetary atmospheres
The surface geochemistry of solid bodies in space
Boron in tektites
Geochemistry of Australian impact glasses and tektites (Australites)
Density of zodiacal dust in interplanetary space
Section V. Terrestrial Abundances
(a) Crustal abundances, granitoids and ultramafic rocks
The composition of the crust
Geochemistry of andésites
Brief notes on elemental abundances in ultramafic rocks
The geochemical evolution of continental rocks. A model
Abundances of the chemical elements in the main rock types of the lithosphère in relation to a system of correlations
Equilibrium distribution of elements between coexisting solid-solution phases
Distribution regularities of trace elements in granitoid intrusions of the batholith and hypabyssal types
The function of the rare element distribution in granitoids and their parameters
Distribution regularities of trace elements in minerals of granitoids
Distribution of rare-earth elements (RE), yttrium, beryllium and tin in alkaline granitoids and their metasomatites
On statistical distribution of the average abundances of chemical elements in the earth's crust and meteorites
Distribution of Pb-isotopes, Sn, Nb, Ta, Zr and Hf in granitoids of Nigeria
Sur la géochimie des alcalins dans les roches de granitisation : endomorphisme ou métasomatose hydrothermale dans les diorites et gabbros quartziques des Pyrénées
La géochimie des pegmatites en Yougoslavie
Lead contents in K-feldspars of young igneous rocks of the Dinarides and neighbouring areas
Distribution of Be in granitic rocks of the Swiss Alps
Lithium, sodium and potassium in Alpine ultramafic rocks
Geochemical investigation on differentiated granite plutons in the Black Forest
Magmatic differentiation and autometasomatism in a zoned granitic batholith from central Texas, U.S.A.
(b) Oxygen, Potassium, Rubidium, Uranium, Thorium, Rare Earths, Gases
On the distribution and role of oxygen in the geochemistry of the earth's crust
Radioactive elements in the Canadian Precambrian shield and the interior of the earth
The terrestrial abundance relationship between potassium and rubidium
Relative and absolute terrestrial abundances of the rare earths
Etude de la distribution et de l'abondance des éléments de transition dans l'écorce terrestre, comparée à celles des terres rares
Partition coefficients of rare earth elements and barium between igneous matrix material and rock-forming mineral phenocrysts
Genesis of continental diabases and Oceanic tholeiites considered in light of rare earth and barium abundances and partition coefficients
The abundance of CO2 in the earth's atmosphere through geologic time
The distribution of radiogenic gases in the regions of exocontacts of intrusions and in contact zones of some minerals being in paragenetic equilibrium
Source of helium in natural gas
Abondance relative des gaz inclus dans quelques minéraux magmatiques d'origine profonde
c) Sedimentary rocks, waters, miscellaneous topics
Factors affecting element distributions in sediments
Chemical fractionation in the sedimentary environment
Secular change of the chemical composition of sea water
Relation entre la repartition des elements dans les mineraux argileux et la paleogeographie triasique du Jura
Abondance et repartition de certains elements dans les formations sedimentaires du Bassin de Paris
The abundance of mercury in 300 natural water samples from Tuscany and Latium (Central Italy)
Influence des facteurs structuraux sur les lois statistiques de distribution d'un element
L'importance geochimique des elements fissuraux dans l'etude du bilan et de la mobilite des elements en traces
Le fluor dans les roches: erreur d'analyse, echantillons-standards, abondance. Distribution dans la granodiorite du Mte Capanne (Ile d'Elbe, Toscane)
Germanium und Indium—ein Vergleich zwischen regionalen Durchschnittsgehalten und den Clarke-Werten
Sur la distribution du cuivre economiquement exploitable sur la terre
Enrichments of transition-metal ions in silicate crystal structures
