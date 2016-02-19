Origin and Chemistry of Petroleum - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080261799, 9781483189772

Origin and Chemistry of Petroleum

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Third Annual Karcher Symposium, Oklahoma, May 4, 1979

Editors: Gordon Atkinson Jerry J. Zuckerman
eBook ISBN: 9781483189772
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 126
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Origin and Chemistry of Petroleum explains that petroleum is produced from exceptionally disseminated organic matter of biological origin encased in extremely buried sediments. Production of petroleum starts when such sediments are exposed to higher temperatures resulting from increased depths of entombment in the sedimentary column. The book discusses that once the petroleum is created from source rocks, the material transfers into porous reservoir rocks. Such rocks, when discovered, will give enough supply of petroleum for commercial production. An evaluation of the molecular analysis of the thermal history of sediments is also discussed in the book. Concepts such as the biological marker compounds, stereochemical conversion, and lower Toarcian sediments are covered in detail. Analysis of organic matters, such as acyclic isoprenoids, steranes, hopanes, and porphyrins, is highlighted. The molecular distributions and stereochemical ratios are also covered in the book. The text can serve as a valuable tool for geologists, chemists, miners, students, and researchers in the field of chemistry.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1 Molecular Changes and the Maturation of Sedimentary Organic Matter

Chapter 2 Stenols, Stanols, Steranes, and the Origins of Natural Gas and Petroleum

Chapter 3 Source Rock Characterization by Thermal Distillation and Pyrolysis

Chapter 4 Application of Organic Geochemistry and Quantitative Basin Analysis to Petroleum Exploration

Chapter 5 Petroleum Exploration, Present and Future

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
126
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483189772

About the Editor

Gordon Atkinson

Jerry J. Zuckerman

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.