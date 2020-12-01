Organotransition Metals in Organic Synthesis
1st Edition
Fundamentals and Applications
Description
Organotransition Metals in Organic Synthesis: Fundamentals and Applications provides a fundamental understanding of how to use transition and main group metals to synthesize simple and complex molecules, with a high degree of selectivity. This book details the basic concepts, elementary reactions, latest developments of organometallic chemistry of the transition metals. Topics covered include electronic configuration and structural, methods for carbon-transition metal bond creation, cleavage of metal-carbon bonds to form new carbon-carbon bonds, chemo-, region-, stereo- and enantio- control, as well as heterogeneous organometallic reactions.
Organotransition Metals in Organic Synthesis: Fundamentals and Applications is an ideal resource for researchers and students working with metals in organic synthesis and organometallic chemistry, including those having no prior exposure to organometallic chemistry in synthesis.
Key Features
- Includes extensive coverage of methods for creating carbon-transition metal bonds, such as oxidative addition, oxidative coupling, hydro and carbometallation, carbonyl insertion, transmetallation and metal carbenes and metathesis
- Ideal for students and researchers new to the pharmaceutical industry or organometallic chemistry in general, covering foundational information as well as select advanced applications
- Covers metals in organic synthesis, unprecedented selectivity, clean reactions, mild conditions, high yields, as well as improvisation methods for existing synthesis methods
Readership
Researchers working with metals in organic synthesis, including those having no prior exposure to organometallic chemistry in synthesis
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Electronic Configuration and Structural formalism (18e rule)
3. Methods to make carbon-transition metal bond
3a. Oxidative addition
3b. Oxidative coupling
3c. Hydro and carbometallation
3d. Carbonyl insertion
3e. Transmetallation
3f. Metal carbenes and metathesis
4. Cleavage of metal-carbon bonds to form new carbon-carbon bond in a highly selective fashion
5. Chemo, regio, stereo and enantio control
6. Heterogeneous organometallic reaction
7. Selected applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 315
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128184776
About the Author
Sugata Chatterjee
Sugata Chatterjee earned his doctoral thesis (1979 – 1984) under Nobel Laureate (2010) Professor E. Negishi at Purdue University on palladium catalyzed cross coupling (in particular allylation). He was Dr. Negishi’s teaching assistant for six semesters in advanced organometallic synthesis and intermediate organic chemistry. During his industrial research career at Hoechst (now Sanofi-Aventis), Merck, Wyeth, Lupin, and Dai-ichi, he has used synthetic organometallic chemistry extensively and with success.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, USA
Ratings and Reviews
