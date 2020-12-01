COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Organotransition Metals in Organic Synthesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128184776

Organotransition Metals in Organic Synthesis

1st Edition

Fundamentals and Applications

Authors: Sugata Chatterjee
Paperback ISBN: 9780128184776
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st December 2020
Page Count: 315
Description

Organotransition Metals in Organic Synthesis: Fundamentals and Applications provides a fundamental understanding of how to use transition and main group metals to synthesize simple and complex molecules, with a high degree of selectivity. This book details the basic concepts, elementary reactions, latest developments of organometallic chemistry of the transition metals. Topics covered include electronic configuration and structural, methods for carbon-transition metal bond creation, cleavage of metal-carbon bonds to form new carbon-carbon bonds, chemo-, region-, stereo- and enantio- control, as well as heterogeneous organometallic reactions.

Organotransition Metals in Organic Synthesis: Fundamentals and Applications is an ideal resource for researchers and students working with metals in organic synthesis and organometallic chemistry, including those having no prior exposure to organometallic chemistry in synthesis.

Key Features

  • Includes extensive coverage of methods for creating carbon-transition metal bonds, such as oxidative addition, oxidative coupling, hydro and carbometallation, carbonyl insertion, transmetallation and metal carbenes and metathesis
  • Ideal for students and researchers new to the pharmaceutical industry or organometallic chemistry in general, covering foundational information as well as select advanced applications
  • Covers metals in organic synthesis, unprecedented selectivity, clean reactions, mild conditions, high yields, as well as improvisation methods for existing synthesis methods

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Electronic Configuration and Structural formalism (18e rule)
    3. Methods to make carbon-transition metal bond
    3a. Oxidative addition
    3b. Oxidative coupling
    3c. Hydro and carbometallation
    3d. Carbonyl insertion
    3e. Transmetallation
    3f. Metal carbenes and metathesis
    4. Cleavage of metal-carbon bonds to form new carbon-carbon bond in a highly selective fashion
    5. Chemo, regio, stereo and enantio control
    6. Heterogeneous organometallic reaction
    7. Selected applications

About the Author

Sugata Chatterjee

Sugata Chatterjee earned his doctoral thesis (1979 – 1984) under Nobel Laureate (2010) Professor E. Negishi at Purdue University on palladium catalyzed cross coupling (in particular allylation). He was Dr. Negishi’s teaching assistant for six semesters in advanced organometallic synthesis and intermediate organic chemistry. During his industrial research career at Hoechst (now Sanofi-Aventis), Merck, Wyeth, Lupin, and Dai-ichi, he has used synthetic organometallic chemistry extensively and with success.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, USA

