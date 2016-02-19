Organotransition Metal Chemistry: A Mechanistic Approach describes a mechanistic approach to the study of the chemistry of organotransition metals. Organotransition metals are discussed in relation to their reactions with specific functional groups or types of compounds rather than by metals. Topics covered include the formation of hydrogen and carbon bonds to transition metals; reactions of transition metal δ- and π-bonded derivatives; and addition and elimination reactions of olefinic compounds. This book is comprised of 10 chapters and begins with a historical overview of organotransition metal chemistry, together with the unique chemistry of transition metals and mechanisms of ligand replacements. The following chapters discuss the methods of preparation of hydrido complexes and carbon-transition metal bonds; homogeneous hydrogenation reactions; isomerization, dimerization, oligomerization, and polymerization of olefins; and reactions of dienes, trienes, and tetraenes with transition metal compounds. Transition metal reactions with acetylenes and carbon monoxide as well as organic carbonyl compounds are also examined. This monograph should be of value to organic chemists as well as students and researchers of organic chemistry.

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter I Historical and Chemical Background

A. Development and Applications of Organotransition Metal Chemistry

B. Useful Concepts

C. Ligands

D. Stereochemically Nonrigid Metal Complexes

E. Nomenclature of Coordination Compounds

F. Mechanisms of Ligand Replacements

Further Reading

Chapter II The Formation of Hydrogen and Carbon Bonds to Transition Metals

A. Methods of Preparation of Hydrido Complexes

B. Methods of Preparation of Carbon-Transition Metal Bonds

Further Reading

Chapter III Reactions of Transition Metal δ- and π-Bonded Derivatives

A. Reactions in Which the Metal Is Retained

B. Methods for Removing Organic Groups from Transition Metal Compounds

Further Reading

Chapter IV Homogeneous Hydrogenation Reactions

A. Olefin Reduction

B. Homogeneous-Heterogeneous Catalysts

C. Reduction of Conjugated Dienes

D. Reduction of Ketones and Aldehydes

E. Reduction by Hydrogen Transfer

F. Dehydrogenation

Further Reading

Chapter V Addition and Elimination Reactions of Olefinic Compounds

A. Olefin Isomerization

B. Hydride Transfer Reactions

C. Olefin Dimerization, Oligomerization, and Polymerization

D. Vinylic and Allylic Substitution Reactions

E. Catalyzed 1:2 Additions to Olefins

Further Reading

Chapter VI Reactions of Dienes, Trienes, and Tetraenes with Transition Metal Compounds

A. Diene π Complexes and Their Rearrangements

B. Hydride Transfer Reactions

C. Diene Reactions with Metal Hydrides

D. Proton Addition and Hydride Abstraction Reactions of Coordinated Dienes, Trienes, and Tetraenes

E. Reactions of Coordinated Dienes with Nucleophiles

F. Addition Reactions of Organotransition Metal Compounds to Dienes

G. Metal-Stabilized Dienyl and Related Carbonium Ion Complexes

H. Aromatic π Complexes and Their Reactions

I. Trimethylenemethane Complexes

J. Diene Dimerization, Trimerization, and Related Reactions

Further Reading

Chapter VII Transition Metal Reactions with Acetylenes

A. π-Acetylenic Complexes

B. Addition Reactions of Acetylenes

C. Dimerization, Trimerization, Tetramerization, and Polymerization of Acetylenes

D. Acetylenic Cyclizations with Incorporation of Alkyl and Aryl Ligands

Further Reading

Chapter VIII Mixed Olefin, Diene, and Acetylene Combination Reactions

A. Olefin-Diene Reactions

B. Acetylene-Olefin Reactions

C. Acetylene-Diene Reactions

Chapter IX Reactions of Transition Metal Complexes with Carbon Monoxide and Organic Carbonyl Compounds

A. Carbon Monoxide Reactions

B. Reactions of Organotransition Metal Complexes with Organic Carbonyl Compounds

Further Reading

Chapter X Dinitrogen, Dioxygen, Carbene, and Sulfur Dioxide Transition Metal Complexes

A. Dinitrogen Complexes

B. Dioxygen Complexes

C. Carbene Complexes

D. Sulfur Dioxide Complexes

Further Reading

References

Author Index

Subject Index