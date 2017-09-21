Organosilicon Compounds
1st Edition
Experiment (Physico-Chemical Studies) and Applications
Description
Organosilicon Compounds: Experiment (Physico-Chemical Studies) and Applications, volume 2, also contains two parts. In its first part, Experiment (Physico-Chemical Studies), the application of modern instrumental tools (such as X-ray crystallography, 29Si NMR spectroscopy, UV-Photoelectron Spectroscopy, and other methods) for assessing the structures of organosilicon compounds is described. The second part, Applications, reviews the current research in the field of material science, specifically the use of organosilicon compounds in synthetic chemistry directed towards the creation of new materials.
Organosilicon Compounds: From Theory to Synthesis to Applications provides a comprehensive overview of this important area of organic and organometallic chemistry, dealing with compounds containing carbon–silicon bonds. This field, which includes compounds that are widely encountered in commercial products such as in the fabrication of sealants, adhesives, and coatings, has seen many milestone discoveries reported during the last two decades. Beginning with the theoretical aspects of organosilicon compounds’ structure and bonding, the book then explores their synthetic aspects, including main group element organosilicon compounds, transition metal complexes, silicon cages and clusters, low-coordinate organosilicon derivatives (cations, radicals, anions, multiple bonds to silicon, silaaromatics), and more. Next, readers will find valuable sections that explore physical and chemical properties of organosilicon compounds by means of X-ray crystallography, 29Si NMR spectroscopy, photoelectron spectroscopy, and other methods. Finally, the work delves into applications for industrial uses and in many related fields, such as polymers, material science, nanotechnology, bioorganics, and medicinal silicon chemistry.
Key Features
- Features valuable contributions from prominent experts cover both fundamental (theoretical, synthetic, physico-chemical) and applied (material science, applications) aspects of modern organosilicon chemistry
- Covers important breakthroughs in the field as well as with the historically significant achievements of the past
- Includes applied information for a wide range of specialists from junior and senior researchers (from both academia and industry), working in organometallic, organosilicon, main group element, transition metal, and industrial silicon chemistry, as well as those from interdisciplinary fields such as polymer, material science, nanotechnology
Readership
Organic, organometallic, Main group chemistry researchers
Table of Contents
1. THEORY
1.1. Theoretical aspects of the structure and bonding
2. EXPERIMENT
2.1. Tetracoordinate silicon
2.2. Low-coordinate silicon
2.3. Hypercoordinate silicon
3. PHYSICO–CHEMICAL STUDIES
3.1. X-ray crystallography
3.2. 29Si NMR spectroscopy
3.3. Mass spectrometry and gas-phase reactions
3.4. Photochemistry
3.5. Thermochemistry
3.6. Photoelectron spectroscopy
4. APPLICATIONS
4.1. Hydrosilylation
4.2. Polysilanes
4.3 Siloxanes and silicones
4.4. Silicon-based polymers
4.5. Silicon-based nanostructures
4.6. Silicon-based dendrimers
4.7. Bioorganic and medicinal silicon chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 21st September 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128142141
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128142134
About the Author
Vladimir Ya Lee
Dr. Lee has more than 30 years in experimental organometallic chemistry, specializing in the field of Main Group elements chemistry, primarily the heavier Group 14 elements (Si, Ge, Sn, Pb). In addition to his background and career as a synthetic organometallic chemist, he has extensive experience of the scientific writing and publishing processes as the author and co-author of more than 100 peer-reviewed research papers, published predominantly in high-ranking international journals (JACS, Angew. Chem., Organometallics, Inorg. Chem., etc.). He has also written scientific books contributions and co-authored six book chapters and one monograph, the latest of which are the following: (a) V. Ya. Lee and A. Sekiguchi. Organometallic Compounds of Low-Coordinate Si, Ge, Sn and Pb: From Phantom Species to Stable Compounds, Wiley, Chichester, 2010 [monograph]; (b) V. Ya. Lee and A. Sekiguchi. Multiply Bonded Compounds of the Heavy Group 14 Elements. In Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry II (Eds. J. Reedijk and K. Poeppelmeier), Elsevier, Oxford, 2013, Vol. 1 (Vol. Ed.: T Chivers), Chapter 1.11.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tsukuba, Tsukuba, Japan