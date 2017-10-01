Organosilicon Compounds, Two volume set - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128143292, 9780128143636

Organosilicon Compounds, Two volume set

1st Edition

Editors: Vladimir Ya Lee
eBook ISBN: 9780128143636
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2017
Page Count: 1000
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
235.00
199.75
295.00
250.75
270.00
229.50
412.68
350.78
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Organosilicon Compounds provides readers with the state-of-the-art status of organosilicon chemistry, including its theoretical, synthetic, physico-chemical and applied aspects. By including high quality content in a key strategic signing area, this work is a strong addition to chemistry offerings in organic, main group and organometallic research. Organosilicon chemistry deals with compounds containing carbon–silicon bonds, an essential part of organic and organometallic chemistry. This book presents the many milestone in the field that have been discovered during the last few years, also detailing its usage in commercial products, such as sealants, adhesives and coatings.

Key Features

  • Features valuable contributions from prominent experts who cover both fundamental (theoretical, synthetic, physico-chemical) and applied (material science, applications) aspects
  • Covers important breakthroughs in the field, along with historically significant achievements
  • Includes applied information for a wide range of specialists, from junior and senior researchers (from both academia and industry) working in organometallic, organosilicon, main group element, transition metal, industrial silicon chemistry, and more

Readership

Organic, organometallic, Main group chemistry researchers

Table of Contents

Volume 1

Chapter I.1. Nonclassical Organosilicon Compounds

Chapter II.1.1.1. Transition Metal Complexes of Silicon (excluding silylene complexes)

Chapter II.1.1.2. Silicon Cages and Clusters

Chapter II.1.1.3. Chiral Organosilicon Compounds

Chapter II.1.2.1. Silicon-Centered Cations

Chapter II.1.2.2. Silicon-Centered Radicals

Chapter II.1.2.3. Silicon-Centered Anions

Chapter II.1.2.4. Silylenes and Their Transition Metal Complexes

Chapter II.1.2.5. Multiple Bonds to Silicon

Chapter II.1.2.6. Silaaromatics and Related Compounds

Chapter II.1.3.1. Penta - and Hexacoordinated Silicon(IV) Compounds

Volume 2

Chapter II.2.1. X-Ray Crystallography of Organosilicon Compounds

Chapter II.2.2. 29Si NMR Spectroscopy

Chapter II.2.3. Thermochemistry of Organosilicon Compounds

Chapter II.2.4. Photoelectron Spectroscopy of Organosilicon Compounds

Chapter III.1. Hydrosilylation of the Carbon–Carbon Multiple Bonds

Chapter III.2. Polysilanes

Chapter III.3. Siloxanes and Silicones

Chapter III.5. Silicon-Based Dendrimers and Irregular Hyperbranched Polymers

Details

No. of pages:
1000
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128143636

About the Editor

Vladimir Ya Lee

Dr. Lee has more than 30 years in experimental organometallic chemistry, specializing in the field of Main Group elements chemistry, primarily the heavier Group 14 elements (Si, Ge, Sn, Pb). In addition to his background and career as a synthetic organometallic chemist, he has extensive experience of the scientific writing and publishing processes as the author and co-author of more than 100 peer-reviewed research papers, published predominantly in high-ranking international journals (JACS, Angew. Chem., Organometallics, Inorg. Chem., etc.). He has also written scientific books contributions and co-authored six book chapters and one monograph, the latest of which are the following: (a) V. Ya. Lee and A. Sekiguchi. Organometallic Compounds of Low-Coordinate Si, Ge, Sn and Pb: From Phantom Species to Stable Compounds, Wiley, Chichester, 2010 [monograph]; (b) V. Ya. Lee and A. Sekiguchi. Multiply Bonded Compounds of the Heavy Group 14 Elements. In Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry II (Eds. J. Reedijk and K. Poeppelmeier), Elsevier, Oxford, 2013, Vol. 1 (Vol. Ed.: T Chivers), Chapter 1.11.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tsukuba, Tsukuba, Japan

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.