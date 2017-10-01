Organosilicon Compounds, Two volume set
1st Edition
Description
Organosilicon Compounds provides readers with the state-of-the-art status of organosilicon chemistry, including its theoretical, synthetic, physico-chemical and applied aspects. By including high quality content in a key strategic signing area, this work is a strong addition to chemistry offerings in organic, main group and organometallic research. Organosilicon chemistry deals with compounds containing carbon–silicon bonds, an essential part of organic and organometallic chemistry. This book presents the many milestone in the field that have been discovered during the last few years, also detailing its usage in commercial products, such as sealants, adhesives and coatings.
Key Features
- Features valuable contributions from prominent experts who cover both fundamental (theoretical, synthetic, physico-chemical) and applied (material science, applications) aspects
- Covers important breakthroughs in the field, along with historically significant achievements
- Includes applied information for a wide range of specialists, from junior and senior researchers (from both academia and industry) working in organometallic, organosilicon, main group element, transition metal, industrial silicon chemistry, and more
Readership
Organic, organometallic, Main group chemistry researchers
Table of Contents
Volume 1
Chapter I.1. Nonclassical Organosilicon Compounds
Chapter II.1.1.1. Transition Metal Complexes of Silicon (excluding silylene complexes)
Chapter II.1.1.2. Silicon Cages and Clusters
Chapter II.1.1.3. Chiral Organosilicon Compounds
Chapter II.1.2.1. Silicon-Centered Cations
Chapter II.1.2.2. Silicon-Centered Radicals
Chapter II.1.2.3. Silicon-Centered Anions
Chapter II.1.2.4. Silylenes and Their Transition Metal Complexes
Chapter II.1.2.5. Multiple Bonds to Silicon
Chapter II.1.2.6. Silaaromatics and Related Compounds
Chapter II.1.3.1. Penta - and Hexacoordinated Silicon(IV) Compounds
Volume 2
Chapter II.2.1. X-Ray Crystallography of Organosilicon Compounds
Chapter II.2.2. 29Si NMR Spectroscopy
Chapter II.2.3. Thermochemistry of Organosilicon Compounds
Chapter II.2.4. Photoelectron Spectroscopy of Organosilicon Compounds
Chapter III.1. Hydrosilylation of the Carbon–Carbon Multiple Bonds
Chapter III.2. Polysilanes
Chapter III.3. Siloxanes and Silicones
Chapter III.5. Silicon-Based Dendrimers and Irregular Hyperbranched Polymers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1000
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 1st October 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128143636
About the Editor
Vladimir Ya Lee
Dr. Lee has more than 30 years in experimental organometallic chemistry, specializing in the field of Main Group elements chemistry, primarily the heavier Group 14 elements (Si, Ge, Sn, Pb). In addition to his background and career as a synthetic organometallic chemist, he has extensive experience of the scientific writing and publishing processes as the author and co-author of more than 100 peer-reviewed research papers, published predominantly in high-ranking international journals (JACS, Angew. Chem., Organometallics, Inorg. Chem., etc.). He has also written scientific books contributions and co-authored six book chapters and one monograph, the latest of which are the following: (a) V. Ya. Lee and A. Sekiguchi. Organometallic Compounds of Low-Coordinate Si, Ge, Sn and Pb: From Phantom Species to Stable Compounds, Wiley, Chichester, 2010 [monograph]; (b) V. Ya. Lee and A. Sekiguchi. Multiply Bonded Compounds of the Heavy Group 14 Elements. In Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry II (Eds. J. Reedijk and K. Poeppelmeier), Elsevier, Oxford, 2013, Vol. 1 (Vol. Ed.: T Chivers), Chapter 1.11.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tsukuba, Tsukuba, Japan