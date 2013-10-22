Organophosphates Chemistry, Fate, and Effects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121673451, 9780080917269

Organophosphates Chemistry, Fate, and Effects

1st Edition

Chemistry, Fate, and Effects

Editors: Janice Chambers Patricia Levi
eBook ISBN: 9780080917269
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121673451
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 440
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
19800.00
16830.00
258.18
219.45
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
225.00
191.25
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
19800.00
16830.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This volume pulls together a wealth of up-to-date information on the toxicology of this diverse and ubiquitous class of insecticides. Leading experts review the reactivity of organophosphorus compounds with cholinesterase, as well as their metabolism and biological effects on humans and other nontarget organisms. The book not only covers the anticholinesterase actions of organophosphates, but also other, presumably independent, effects, such as teratogenicity, delayed neuropathy, immunotoxicity, and behavioral toxicity.

Key Features

  • Offers crucial overviews of chemical and biochemical reactivity and biological responsiveness of mainly nontarget organisms
  • Reviews new developments in assessment of metabolism and disposition of organophosphorus compounds
  • Examines organophosphorus compound-induced toxicity mediated by mechanisms other than
    inhibition of acetylcholinesterase
  • Covers new research on differences in toxicity induced by the variety of organophosphorus
  • Analyzes current controversies on the relevance of certain biochemical parameters in actual organophosphate toxicity in vivo

Readership

Toxicologists, pesticide chemists, environmental scientists, public health specialists, and pharmacologists

Table of Contents

(Section Headings): Introduction. Metabolic Fate. Toxic Effects--Noncholinergic Biochemical. Toxic Effects--Organismal. Summary and Conclusions.

Details

No. of pages:
440
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080917269
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121673451

About the Editor

Janice Chambers

Affiliations and Expertise

Mississippi State University, U.S.A.

Patricia Levi

Affiliations and Expertise

North Carolina State University, Raleigh, U.S.A.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.