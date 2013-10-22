Organophosphates Chemistry, Fate, and Effects
1st Edition
Chemistry, Fate, and Effects
Description
This volume pulls together a wealth of up-to-date information on the toxicology of this diverse and ubiquitous class of insecticides. Leading experts review the reactivity of organophosphorus compounds with cholinesterase, as well as their metabolism and biological effects on humans and other nontarget organisms. The book not only covers the anticholinesterase actions of organophosphates, but also other, presumably independent, effects, such as teratogenicity, delayed neuropathy, immunotoxicity, and behavioral toxicity.
Key Features
- Offers crucial overviews of chemical and biochemical reactivity and biological responsiveness of mainly nontarget organisms
- Reviews new developments in assessment of metabolism and disposition of organophosphorus compounds
- Examines organophosphorus compound-induced toxicity mediated by mechanisms other than
inhibition of acetylcholinesterase
- Covers new research on differences in toxicity induced by the variety of organophosphorus
- Analyzes current controversies on the relevance of certain biochemical parameters in actual organophosphate toxicity in vivo
Readership
Toxicologists, pesticide chemists, environmental scientists, public health specialists, and pharmacologists
Table of Contents
(Section Headings): Introduction. Metabolic Fate. Toxic Effects--Noncholinergic Biochemical. Toxic Effects--Organismal. Summary and Conclusions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080917269
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121673451
About the Editor
Janice Chambers
Affiliations and Expertise
Mississippi State University, U.S.A.
Patricia Levi
Affiliations and Expertise
North Carolina State University, Raleigh, U.S.A.