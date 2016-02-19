Organometallic Syntheses, Volume 3 focuses on the synthesis of compounds containing carbon-metal bonds, including ligands, compounds, chlorides, and derivatives.

The selection first elaborates on bis(cyclopentadienyl) organolanthanide and organoyttrium chloride, methyl, and hydride complexes and base stabilized alkali metal halide adducts of bis (pentamethylcyclopentadienyl) lanthanide chlorides. The text then examines cyclopentadienyl metal carbonyl and nitrosyl derivatives, ferrocenylamine, cobalticinium and rhodicinium salts, and alkyl transition metal derivatives. The publication takes a look at transition metal complexes containing organophosphorus ligands, transition metal derivatives containing chalcogen ligands, and coinage metal derivatives. The text also reviews transition metal organometallic compounds, including compounds of group IA, IIA, IIB, and IVA.

