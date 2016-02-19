Organometallic Photochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122800504, 9780323140904

Organometallic Photochemistry

1st Edition

Authors: Gregory Geoggroy
eBook ISBN: 9780323140904
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1979
Page Count: 346
Description

Organometallic Photochemistry explores the photochemical properties of transition-metal organometallic complexes, such as metal carbonyls, olefin complexes, arene complexes, and cyclopentadienyl complexes. Isocyanide complexes, hydride complexes, and alkyl complexes are also covered. This book consists of eight chapters and begins with an overview of organometallic complexes and their electronic structure, along with the principles of photochemistry. The chapters that follow are detailed reviews of photochemical studies organized according to type of organometallic. Each chapter is organized according to the central metal atom and its group in the periodic table. The chapter on metal carbonyl complexes focuses on the excited-state chemistry of compounds, such as vanadium, niobium, chromium, molybdenum, manganese, iron, cobalt, and nickel. The next chapter deals with olefin complexes, such as niobium, chromium, rhenium, rhodium, platinum, and copper. The chapters on arene, cyclopentadienyl, isocyanide, hydride, and alkyl complexes explore topics ranging from bonding and electronic structure to photoreactions, photosubstitution, redox chemistry, homolysis, and decomposition. This text is a valuable resource for photochemists and those who are interested in organometallic photochemistry.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Electronic Structure of Organometallic Complexes

I. Introduction

II. Structure and Bonding in Organometallics

III. The 18-Valence-Electron Rule

IV. Excited States of Organometallic Complexes

V. Principles of Photochemistry

References

2 Metal Carbonyls

I. Introduction

II. Vanadium, Niobium, and Tantalum Complexes

III. Chromium, Molybdenum, and Tungsten Carbonyls

IV. Manganese and Rhenium Carbonyls

V. Iron, Ruthenium, and Osmium Carbonyls

VI. Cobalt, Rhodium, and Iridium Carbonyls

VII. Nickel Carbonyl

References

3 Olefin Complexes

I. Introduction

II. Niobium Complexes

III. Chromium, Molybdenum, and Tungsten Complexes

IV. Rhenium Complexes

V. Iron, Ruthenium, and Osmium Complexes

VI. Rhodium Complexes

VII. Platinum Complexes

VIII. Copper Complexes

IX. Summary

References

4 Arene Complexes

I. Introduction

II. Chromium, Molybdenum, and Tungsten Complexes

III. Iron and Ruthenium Complexes

IV. Summary

References

5 Cyclopentadienyl Complexes

I. Introduction

II. Titanium and Zirconium Complexes

III. Vanadium Complexes

IV. Iron and Ruthenium Complexes

V. Cobalt and Nickel Complexes

VI. Summary

References

6 Isocyanide Complexes

I. Introduction

II. Chromium, Molybdenum, and Tungsten Complexes

III. Manganese Complexes

IV. Iron Complexes

V. Rhodium and Iridium Complexes

VI. Gold Complexes

VII. Summary

References

7 Hydride Complexes

I. Introduction

II. Vanadium Complexes

III. Molybdenum and Tungsten Complexes

IV. Rhenium Complexes

V. Iron and Ruthenium Complexes

VI. Cobalt and Iridium Complexes

VII. Summary

References

8 Alkyl Complexes

I. Introduction

II. Titanium, Zirconium, and Hafnium Complexes

III. Chromium, Molybdenum, and Tungsten Complexes

IV. Manganese Complexes

V. Iron and Osmium Complexes

VI. Cobalt Complexes

VII. Nickel, Palladium, and Platinum Complexes

VIII. Silver and Gold Complexes

IX. Thorium Complexes

X. Summary

References

Subject Index


About the Author

Gregory Geoggroy

