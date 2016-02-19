Organometallic Photochemistry explores the photochemical properties of transition-metal organometallic complexes, such as metal carbonyls, olefin complexes, arene complexes, and cyclopentadienyl complexes. Isocyanide complexes, hydride complexes, and alkyl complexes are also covered. This book consists of eight chapters and begins with an overview of organometallic complexes and their electronic structure, along with the principles of photochemistry. The chapters that follow are detailed reviews of photochemical studies organized according to type of organometallic. Each chapter is organized according to the central metal atom and its group in the periodic table. The chapter on metal carbonyl complexes focuses on the excited-state chemistry of compounds, such as vanadium, niobium, chromium, molybdenum, manganese, iron, cobalt, and nickel. The next chapter deals with olefin complexes, such as niobium, chromium, rhenium, rhodium, platinum, and copper. The chapters on arene, cyclopentadienyl, isocyanide, hydride, and alkyl complexes explore topics ranging from bonding and electronic structure to photoreactions, photosubstitution, redox chemistry, homolysis, and decomposition. This text is a valuable resource for photochemists and those who are interested in organometallic photochemistry.