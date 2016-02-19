Organometallic Photochemistry
1st Edition
Description
Organometallic Photochemistry explores the photochemical properties of transition-metal organometallic complexes, such as metal carbonyls, olefin complexes, arene complexes, and cyclopentadienyl complexes. Isocyanide complexes, hydride complexes, and alkyl complexes are also covered. This book consists of eight chapters and begins with an overview of organometallic complexes and their electronic structure, along with the principles of photochemistry. The chapters that follow are detailed reviews of photochemical studies organized according to type of organometallic. Each chapter is organized according to the central metal atom and its group in the periodic table. The chapter on metal carbonyl complexes focuses on the excited-state chemistry of compounds, such as vanadium, niobium, chromium, molybdenum, manganese, iron, cobalt, and nickel. The next chapter deals with olefin complexes, such as niobium, chromium, rhenium, rhodium, platinum, and copper. The chapters on arene, cyclopentadienyl, isocyanide, hydride, and alkyl complexes explore topics ranging from bonding and electronic structure to photoreactions, photosubstitution, redox chemistry, homolysis, and decomposition. This text is a valuable resource for photochemists and those who are interested in organometallic photochemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Electronic Structure of Organometallic Complexes
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Bonding in Organometallics
III. The 18-Valence-Electron Rule
IV. Excited States of Organometallic Complexes
V. Principles of Photochemistry
References
2 Metal Carbonyls
I. Introduction
II. Vanadium, Niobium, and Tantalum Complexes
III. Chromium, Molybdenum, and Tungsten Carbonyls
IV. Manganese and Rhenium Carbonyls
V. Iron, Ruthenium, and Osmium Carbonyls
VI. Cobalt, Rhodium, and Iridium Carbonyls
VII. Nickel Carbonyl
References
3 Olefin Complexes
I. Introduction
II. Niobium Complexes
III. Chromium, Molybdenum, and Tungsten Complexes
IV. Rhenium Complexes
V. Iron, Ruthenium, and Osmium Complexes
VI. Rhodium Complexes
VII. Platinum Complexes
VIII. Copper Complexes
IX. Summary
References
4 Arene Complexes
I. Introduction
II. Chromium, Molybdenum, and Tungsten Complexes
III. Iron and Ruthenium Complexes
IV. Summary
References
5 Cyclopentadienyl Complexes
I. Introduction
II. Titanium and Zirconium Complexes
III. Vanadium Complexes
IV. Iron and Ruthenium Complexes
V. Cobalt and Nickel Complexes
VI. Summary
References
6 Isocyanide Complexes
I. Introduction
II. Chromium, Molybdenum, and Tungsten Complexes
III. Manganese Complexes
IV. Iron Complexes
V. Rhodium and Iridium Complexes
VI. Gold Complexes
VII. Summary
References
7 Hydride Complexes
I. Introduction
II. Vanadium Complexes
III. Molybdenum and Tungsten Complexes
IV. Rhenium Complexes
V. Iron and Ruthenium Complexes
VI. Cobalt and Iridium Complexes
VII. Summary
References
8 Alkyl Complexes
I. Introduction
II. Titanium, Zirconium, and Hafnium Complexes
III. Chromium, Molybdenum, and Tungsten Complexes
IV. Manganese Complexes
V. Iron and Osmium Complexes
VI. Cobalt Complexes
VII. Nickel, Palladium, and Platinum Complexes
VIII. Silver and Gold Complexes
IX. Thorium Complexes
X. Summary
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 346
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th November 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323140904