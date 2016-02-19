Organometallic Mechanisms and Catalysis
1st Edition
The Role of Reactive Intermediates in Organic Processes
Organometallic Mechanisms and Catalysis: The Role of Reactive Intermediates in Organic Processes covers the mechanistic delineation of organometallic chemistry and catalysis.
This book is organized into three parts encompassing 18 chapters. The first part describes first the oxidation-reduction process of organometals, followed by discussions on the catalytic reactions of peroxides, metal-catalyzed addition to olefins, and reduction of organic halides. This part also explores other reactions involving transition metal carbonyls and metal-catalyzed reactions of aromatic diazonium salts. The second part deals with some chemical aspects of organometals, such as their stability, thermochemistry, decomposition, hemolytic pathways, and the formation of carbon-carbon bonds. The third part examines the charge transfer processes and interactions of organometals with electron acceptors. This part further looks into the cleavage and insertion reactions of organometals with electrophiles, as well as the electrophilic and electron transfer mechanisms of organometals. Organic and inorganic chemists, teachers, and students will greatly benefit from this book.
Table of Contents
Preface
Glossary
Abbreviations
Chapter 1 Metal Catalysis in Organic Chemistry
References
Additional Reading
Part One Oxidation-Reduction Processes
Chapter 2 Homolytic Processes in Organic Oxidation-Reduction with Metal Complexes
I. Oxidation-Reduction between Inorganic Complexes
II. Oxidation-Reduction of Organic Compounds by Metal Complexes
III. Redox Chain Reactions in Metal-Catalyzed Processes
References
Additional Reading
Chapter 3 Organometal Free Radicals
I. Structural Types
II. Metal-Centered Radicals
III. Multicentered Radicals
IV. Carbon-Centered Organometal Radicals
V. Free Radical-Metal Complexes
References
Additional Reading
Chapter 4 Catalytic Reactions of Peroxides
I. Homolytic Mechanisms in Metal Catalysis
II. Heterolytic Mechanisms in Metal Catalysis
References
Additional Reading
Chapter 5 Metal Complexes in Organic Oxidations
I. Direct Oxidation
II. Catalytic Oxidations
References
Additional Reading
Chapter 6 Metal-Catalyzed Addition to Olefins
References
Additional Reading
Chapter 7 Reduction of Organic Halides
I. Chromium(II) and Cobalt(H) Reduction by Halogen Atom Transfer
II. Electron Transfer Reduction of Organic Halides
III. Radical Chain Processes in the Reduction of Alkyl Halides
IV. Reductions by Transition Metal Complexes: Oxidative Addition
References
Additional Reading
Chapter 8 Transition Metal Carbonyls
I. Ligand Substitution
II. Activation of Molecular Hydrogen
III. Hydrogen Transfer in Hydrido Carbonyl Metals
IV. Dissociation of Binuclear Carbonyl Metals
V. Oxidation of Carbonyl Metals
VI. Additions to Olefins
VII. Carbonylmetallate Anions
References
Additional Reading
Chapter 9 Metal-Catalyzed Reactions of Aromatic Diazonium Salts and Diazo Compounds
I. Aromatic Diazonium Salts
II. Diazo Compounds
References
Additional Reading
Part Two Chemistry of Organometals
Chapter 10 Stability of Organometals
I. Stable Alkylmetals
II. Thermal Decompositions of Organometals
III. Mechanistic Classifications for Thermolysis of Alkylmetals
IV. Alkylmetals as Intermediates in Catalytic Reactions
References
Additional Reading
Chapter 11 Thermochemistry of Organometals
References
Additional Reading
Chapter 12 Concerted Two-Equivalent Processes for the Decomposition of Alkylmetals
I. ß-Elimination of Alkyl Ligands
II. Reductive Coupling of Alkyl Ligands
III. Reductive Disproportionation and Coupling as Competing Pathways
IV. α-Elimination of Alkylmetals
V. Hydrogen and Alkyl Transfers to Alkylmetals
References
Additional Reading
Chapter 13 Homolytic Pathways in the Reactions of Alkylmetals
I. Introduction
II. ß-Elimination of Alkyl Ligands
III. Reductive Coupling of Alkyl Ligands
IV. α-Elimination of Alkyl Ligands
V. Hydrogen Transfer to Alkyl Ligands
VI. Displacement Reactions in Alkylmetals
References
Chapter 14 Catalytic Processes for the Formation of Carbon-Carbon Bonds
I. Alkyl Coupling versus Alkyl Disproportionation in Kharasch Reactions
II. Copper Catalysis in the Cross Coupling of Alkyl Groups
III. Iron Catalysis in the Cross Coupling of Alkenyl Halides
IV. Nickel Catalysis in Cross-Coupling Reactions of Aryl and Vinyl Halides
V. Cross Coupling with Allylic Groups
VI. Alkyl Coupling by Insertion into Carbon-Carbon Multiple Bonds
VII. Palladium and Rhodium Catalysis of Homo Coupling
VIII. Carbonylation Reactions
IX. Cyclooligomerization of Olefins and Acetylenes
References
Additional Reading
Part Three Charge Transfer Interactions of Organometals
Chapter 15 Organometals as Electron Donors
I. Electron Transfer Processes
II. Charge Transfer Interactions
III. Ionization Potentials of Organometals
IV. Charge Transfer Spectra of Organometals with Tetracyanoethylene
V. Charge Transfer Interactions Leading to Electron Transfer
VI. Operational Distinction between Electron Transfer and Charge Transfer Processes in Reactions of Organometals
References
Additional Reading
Chapter 16 Electron Transfer and Charge Transfer Processes in the Cleavage of Alkylmetals
I. Electron Transfer Cleavage of Organometals with Hexachloroiridate(IV)
II. Charge Transfer Addition of Organometals to Tetracyanoethylene
III. Other Reactions of Organometals Involving Electron Transfer or Charge Transfer
IV. Charge Transfer, Electron Transfer, and Concerted Processes for the Reactions of Organometals
References
Additional Reading
Chapter 17 Charge Transfer Interactions in the Reactions of Organometals with Acceptors
I. Introduction
II. Reactions of Organometals with Organic Halides
III. Reactions of Organometals with Quinones
IV. Grignard Reagents with Carbonyl Compounds
V. Reactions of Organometals with Oxygen and Peroxides
VI. Reactions of Organometals with Nitro Compounds
References
Additional Reading
Chapter 18 Reactions of Organometals with Electrophiles
I. Introduction
II. Cleavage Reactions of Electrophiles
III. Insertion Reactions of Electrophiles
IV. Delineation of Electrophilic and Electron Transfer Mechanisms: A Summing Up
References
Additional Reading
Epilogue
Index
No. of pages: 642
- 642
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144100