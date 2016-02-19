Organometallic Chemistry — 8 focuses on the compositions, reactions, properties, and transformations of molecules, silicon carbon, molybdenum and tungsten compounds, palladium, and platinum. The selection first offers information on the theoretical aspects of the coordination of molecules to transition metal centers and generation and reactions of silicon-carbon double-bonded intermediates. Discussions focus on photolysis of naphthyldisilanes, alkenyldisilanes, phenylacetylene, and benzenoid aromatic derivatives of disilane. The book also considers classical and novel ylide systems in organometallic chemistry, including phosphorinanium and phospholanium ylides and organometallic compounds of double ylides. The text evaluates studies on the synthesis, mechanism, and reactivity of organo-molybdenum and tungsten compounds and enantioselective reactions through chiral metal-carbene intermediates. The manuscript also ponders on the synthesis and reactivity of carbon-bonded transition elements; neutron diffraction studies on transition metal hydride complexes; and applications of palladium in organic syntheses. The selection is an impressive reference for readers and chemists interested in organometallic chemistry.