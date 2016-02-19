Organometallic Chemistry
1st Edition
Plenary Lectures Presented at the Eighth International Conference on Organometallic Chemistry, Kyoto, Japan, 12-16 September 1977
Description
Organometallic Chemistry — 8 focuses on the compositions, reactions, properties, and transformations of molecules, silicon carbon, molybdenum and tungsten compounds, palladium, and platinum. The selection first offers information on the theoretical aspects of the coordination of molecules to transition metal centers and generation and reactions of silicon-carbon double-bonded intermediates. Discussions focus on photolysis of naphthyldisilanes, alkenyldisilanes, phenylacetylene, and benzenoid aromatic derivatives of disilane. The book also considers classical and novel ylide systems in organometallic chemistry, including phosphorinanium and phospholanium ylides and organometallic compounds of double ylides. The text evaluates studies on the synthesis, mechanism, and reactivity of organo-molybdenum and tungsten compounds and enantioselective reactions through chiral metal-carbene intermediates. The manuscript also ponders on the synthesis and reactivity of carbon-bonded transition elements; neutron diffraction studies on transition metal hydride complexes; and applications of palladium in organic syntheses. The selection is an impressive reference for readers and chemists interested in organometallic chemistry.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Theoretical aspects of the Coordination of Molecules to Transition Metal Centers
Chapter 2. Photolysis of Organopolysilanes. Generation and Reactions of Silicon Carbon Double-Bonded Intermediates
Chapter 3. Classical and Novel Ylide Systems in Organometallic Chemistry
Chapter 4. Studies on Synthesis, Mechanism and Reactivity of Some Organo Molybdenum and Tungsten Compounds
Chapter 5. Enantioselective Reactions through Chiral Metal-Carbene Intermediates
Chapter 6. Isocyanide, Carbene, and Related Chemistry of Palladium(Ii) and Platinum(Ii)
Chapter 7. Synthesis and Reactivity of Carbon-Bonded Transition Elements
Chapter 8. Neutron Diffraction Studies on Transition Metal Hydride Complexes
Chapter 9. Organo Transition Metal Compounds as Intermediates in Homogeneous Catalytic Reactions
Chapter 10. New Applications of Palladium in Organic Syntheses
Chapter 11. Unusual Metal Alkyls
Chapter 12. Stoichiometric versus Catalytic Use of Copper(I) Salts in the Synthetic Use of Main Group Organometallics
Chapter 13. on the Mechanisms Op Substitution Reactions of Organometallic Compounds Op Nontransition Metals
Chapter 14. Activation Op Alkanes by Transition Metal Complexes
Chapter 15. New Trends in the Chemistry of Organometalloporphyrins
Details
- No. of pages:
- 135
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483153780