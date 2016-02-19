Organometallic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080220352, 9781483153780

Organometallic Chemistry

1st Edition

Plenary Lectures Presented at the Eighth International Conference on Organometallic Chemistry, Kyoto, Japan, 12-16 September 1977

Editors: Y. Ishii N. Hagihara
eBook ISBN: 9781483153780
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 135
Description

Organometallic Chemistry — 8 focuses on the compositions, reactions, properties, and transformations of molecules, silicon carbon, molybdenum and tungsten compounds, palladium, and platinum. The selection first offers information on the theoretical aspects of the coordination of molecules to transition metal centers and generation and reactions of silicon-carbon double-bonded intermediates. Discussions focus on photolysis of naphthyldisilanes, alkenyldisilanes, phenylacetylene, and benzenoid aromatic derivatives of disilane. The book also considers classical and novel ylide systems in organometallic chemistry, including phosphorinanium and phospholanium ylides and organometallic compounds of double ylides. The text evaluates studies on the synthesis, mechanism, and reactivity of organo-molybdenum and tungsten compounds and enantioselective reactions through chiral metal-carbene intermediates. The manuscript also ponders on the synthesis and reactivity of carbon-bonded transition elements; neutron diffraction studies on transition metal hydride complexes; and applications of palladium in organic syntheses. The selection is an impressive reference for readers and chemists interested in organometallic chemistry.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1. Theoretical aspects of the Coordination of Molecules to Transition Metal Centers

Chapter 2. Photolysis of Organopolysilanes. Generation and Reactions of Silicon Carbon Double-Bonded Intermediates

Chapter 3. Classical and Novel Ylide Systems in Organometallic Chemistry

Chapter 4. Studies on Synthesis, Mechanism and Reactivity of Some Organo Molybdenum and Tungsten Compounds

Chapter 5. Enantioselective Reactions through Chiral Metal-Carbene Intermediates

Chapter 6. Isocyanide, Carbene, and Related Chemistry of Palladium(Ii) and Platinum(Ii)

Chapter 7. Synthesis and Reactivity of Carbon-Bonded Transition Elements

Chapter 8. Neutron Diffraction Studies on Transition Metal Hydride Complexes

Chapter 9. Organo Transition Metal Compounds as Intermediates in Homogeneous Catalytic Reactions

Chapter 10. New Applications of Palladium in Organic Syntheses

Chapter 11. Unusual Metal Alkyls

Chapter 12. Stoichiometric versus Catalytic Use of Copper(I) Salts in the Synthetic Use of Main Group Organometallics

Chapter 13. on the Mechanisms Op Substitution Reactions of Organometallic Compounds Op Nontransition Metals

Chapter 14. Activation Op Alkanes by Transition Metal Complexes

Chapter 15. New Trends in the Chemistry of Organometalloporphyrins


