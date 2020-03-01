Organofluorine Chemistry: Synthesis and Applications gives a comprehensive outlook of the modern synthetic methodologies for organofluorine compounds and illustrates chemical-, biochemical-, and materials applications of fluorine-containing compounds, including synthesis and applications of fluorinated nanoscopic materials for drug delivery and catalysis, synthesis, and clinical and diagnostic applications of PET imaging agents, green chemistry, organometallic catalysis, and also incorporates the emerging topics in fluorine-containing pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and fine chemicals. This book incorporates topics that are of interest to academic scientists, and graduate and undergraduate students, including electrophilic-, nucleophilic-, and free-radical fluorinations, and design of fluorinated nanoscopic materials for drug delivery and catalysis.

This book is therefore unique as compared to the currently available books on the organofluorine chemistry, and introduces emerging topics in organofluorine chemistry and their applications in interdisciplinary, cutting edge areas.