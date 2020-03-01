Organofluorine Chemistry
1st Edition
Synthesis and Applications
Description
Organofluorine Chemistry: Synthesis and Applications gives a comprehensive outlook of the modern synthetic methodologies for organofluorine compounds and illustrates chemical-, biochemical-, and materials applications of fluorine-containing compounds, including synthesis and applications of fluorinated nanoscopic materials for drug delivery and catalysis, synthesis, and clinical and diagnostic applications of PET imaging agents, green chemistry, organometallic catalysis, and also incorporates the emerging topics in fluorine-containing pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and fine chemicals. This book incorporates topics that are of interest to academic scientists, and graduate and undergraduate students, including electrophilic-, nucleophilic-, and free-radical fluorinations, and design of fluorinated nanoscopic materials for drug delivery and catalysis.
This book is therefore unique as compared to the currently available books on the organofluorine chemistry, and introduces emerging topics in organofluorine chemistry and their applications in interdisciplinary, cutting edge areas.
Key Features
- Provides modern synthetic methods for and reactions of organofluorine compounds
- Incorporates the synthesis, and chemical, biochemical, and biomedical applications of fluorine-containing compounds, nanomaterials, PET imaging agents, pharmaceuticals, and fine chemicals
- Incorporates emerging "hot" topics, such as C-H and C-F activation, and organometallic catalysis
- Illustrates recent advances in fluorous reagents and solvents, and their applications in green chemistry and catalysis
Readership
Organofluorine chemists but, especially for those in interdisciplinary areas in chemical-, biochemical-, and biomedical engineering, materials science, and medicinal chemistry. Academic researchers and industrial scientists interested in synthetic and interdisciplinary aspects of fluorine chemistry. Advanced level graduate/senior undergraduate courses in organofluorine chemistry
Table of Contents
1. Introduction and General Synthetic Methods
2. Fluorination Through C-H Activation
3. Functionalization through C-F activation
4. Nucleophilic Fluorination and Fluoroalkylation
5. Electrophilic Fluorination and Fluoroalkylation
6. Free-Radical Fluoroalkylation
7. Organotransition Metal Reagents for Fluorinations and Fluoroalkylations
8. Fluorous Reagents and Solvents in chemistry and materials sciences
9. Synthesis and bio-applications of 18F-Labeled Compounds
10. Synthesis and Applications of Pentafluorosulfanyl-containing Organic Compounds: Biomedical Sciences to High Energy Materials
11. Fluorinated Nanoscopic Materials and Polymers: Catalysis to Drug Delivery
12. Fluorine-containing Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, and Fine Chemicals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128132869
About the Author
Prakash Reddy
Dr. Prakash Reddy is currently active in research and teaching at the Missouri University of Science and Technology. He has received his Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, and M.Phil. from the University of Hyderabad, India. He was an Adjunct and Visiting Professor at nationally reputed universities prior to joining Missouri University of Science and Technology in 2000. He received the Golden Key National Honor Society award for teaching excellence at Case Western Reserve University, and was a NASA Faculty Fellow at Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, CA. He has research interests in synthetic, mechanistic, and biological organic chemistry, and has significantly contributed to the area of carbocations and electrophilic reactions, superacids, and organofluorine chemistry
Affiliations and Expertise
Missouri University of Science and Technology, MO, USA