Organoborane Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125265508, 9780323153614

Organoborane Chemistry

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Onak
eBook ISBN: 9780323153614
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 372
Description

Organoborane Chemistry deals with the chemistry of organoboranes, with emphasis on compounds containing a carbon-boron bond. The structure and physical properties of organoboranes are discussed, along with the reactions of three-coordinate and four-coordinate organoboranes, organodiboranes, and other organopolyboranes such as organotetraboranes and organopentaborane compounds.

Comprised of seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of multistep synthetic or degradative reactions involving organoboron compounds, along with the nomenclature for such compounds. The next chapter examines the structure and physical properties of organoboranes, with emphasis on boron-carbon bond lengths, electronic transitions, and molecular orbital calculations. Subsequent chapters focus on three-coordinate and four-coordinate organoboranes, together with their synthesis, reactions, and properties; hydroboration and dehydroboration of organodiboranes; and the synthesis, reactions, and physical properties of other organopolyboranes such as organotetraboranes, organopentaborane compounds, and organodecaborane compounds. The final chapter is devoted to cyclic boron-carbon systems and the applications of organoboron compounds.

This monograph should be of interest to organic chemists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction and Nomenclature

Text

Chapter 2 Structure and Physical Properties of Organoboranes

2-1. Boron-Carbon Bond Lengths

2-2. Boron-Carbon Bonding Characteristics

2-3. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

Boron-11

Proton

Spin Coupling

2-4. Vibrational Spectroscopy

2-5. Electronic Transitions

2-6. Mass Spectrometry

2-7. Molecular Orbital Calculations

2-8. Thermodynamic Properties

2-9. Miscellaneous Properties

Chapter 3 Three-Coordinate Organoboranes

3-1. Boron-Carbon Bond Construction

Transmetallation

Redistribution and Exchange Reactions

Hydroboration

Haloboration

Modified Friedel-Crafts Reaction

Cyclization by Loss of H2

Diboration with Diboron(4) Compounds

Formation of Boron-Carbon Bonds by the Action of Metals (or Metal Boron Compounds) on Halides

Miscellaneous Preparative Reactions

3-2. Boron-Carbon Bond Cleavage and Other Reactions

Protodeboronation and Hydrolysis of the Carbon-Boron Bond

Autoxidation

Action of Peroxides and Related Compounds

Halogens

Reactions of Organoboranes with N-Chloroamines

Other Oxidative Reactions

Radical Reactions

Transmetallation

Dehydroboration and Isomerization Reactions

Other Elimination Reactions

Reactions with Unsaturated Systems

Migration of Halogen from Carbon to Boron

Migration of Boron-Attached Organic Group to an Electropositive Center: Organoboranes as Alkylating (or Arylating) Agents

Hydrogenolysis

Reactions of Organoboranes with Alkali Metals

Miscellaneous Reactions

Chapter 4 Four-Coordinate Organoboranes

4-1. Organoborohydride Ions

Synthesis

Reactions and Properties

4-2. Organoborane-Lewis Base Adducts, RBXYD (D = Donor Group)

Synthesis and Stability

Reactions

4-3. Organoboronium Ions

4-4. Carbon Monoxide-Borane; H3BCO

Synthesis

Reactions

Physical Properties

Chapter 5 Organodiboranes

5-1. Synthesis

Exchange Reactions

Reductions with Metal Hydrides

Hydroboration

Reduction of Organoboron Esters and Halides with Diborane

Dehydroboration

Insertion

Miscellaneous Preparative Reactions

5-2. Reactions

Hydrolysis, Alcoholysis, and Related Reactions

Oxidation and Oxidative Hydrolysis

Disproportionation and Exchange Reactions

Hydroboration

Coordination Compounds with Lewis Bases

Diborane-Borane Equilibrium

Miscellaneous Reactions

5-3. Physical Properties

Structure

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

Vibrational Spectroscopy

Mass Spectrometry

Chapter 6 Other Organopolyboranes

6-1. Carbon Monoxide-Triborane

6-2. Organotetraboranes

Alkyltetraborane(10) Compounds

Tetraborane(8)carbonyl

6-3. Organopentaborane(9) Compounds

Synthesis

Reactions

Physical Properties

6-4. Organopentaborane(11) Compounds

6-5. Organohexaborane(10) Compounds

6-6. Organodecaborane(14) Compounds

Synthesis

Reactions and Properties

6-7. Organic Derivatives of Large Closed-Cage Boron Hydrides

Chapter 7 Supplementary Chemistry

7-1. Cyclic Boron-Carbon Systems

7-2. Influence of th e Organic Group on the Properties of the Attached Boron-Containing Moiety

7-3. Influence of Boron Substitution on th e Properties of the Attached Organic Group

7-4. Analysis of Organoboron Compounds

7-5. Uses and Applications of Organoboron Compounds

Supplementary Sources of Information

Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index

