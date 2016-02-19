Organoborane Chemistry deals with the chemistry of organoboranes, with emphasis on compounds containing a carbon-boron bond. The structure and physical properties of organoboranes are discussed, along with the reactions of three-coordinate and four-coordinate organoboranes, organodiboranes, and other organopolyboranes such as organotetraboranes and organopentaborane compounds.

Comprised of seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of multistep synthetic or degradative reactions involving organoboron compounds, along with the nomenclature for such compounds. The next chapter examines the structure and physical properties of organoboranes, with emphasis on boron-carbon bond lengths, electronic transitions, and molecular orbital calculations. Subsequent chapters focus on three-coordinate and four-coordinate organoboranes, together with their synthesis, reactions, and properties; hydroboration and dehydroboration of organodiboranes; and the synthesis, reactions, and physical properties of other organopolyboranes such as organotetraboranes, organopentaborane compounds, and organodecaborane compounds. The final chapter is devoted to cyclic boron-carbon systems and the applications of organoboron compounds.

This monograph should be of interest to organic chemists.