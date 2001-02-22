Organobismuth Chemistry
1st Edition
Description
This book is written for scientists who require information on organobismuth chemistry, either by specific topic or by compound. "Organobismuth Chemistry" covers, through early 1999, stoichiometric compounds that contain the Bi-C bond; not included, with the exception of a few examples, are inorganic compounds, minerals, metal alloys, and non-stoichiometric materials.
Organobismuth chemistry is covered in a comprehensive, self-contained manner. The book focuses on the academic aspects of the field; therefore, references to patents are made only when pertinent. Chapter 1 serves as an introduction to bismuth as the element. In chapters 2 to 4, organobismuth compounds are classified according to the types of compounds and dealt in detail. Chapter 5 is devoted to the use of bismuth and derivatives in organic transformations. In the first four chapters, brief to moderate descriptions for selected experimental procedures are included; they are intended to inform the readers of relevant protocols and should serve in preparative studies which are based on analogies. In the final chapter the X-ray data of fundamental and/or structurally interesting organobismuth (III) and (V) compounds are collected. At the beginning of each chapter, the text is preceded by detailed table of contents of the subject dealt in it. By inspection of the table, it should be possible to locate quickly information on a specific organobismuth compound.
Definite efforts have been made to include all factual data pertinent to an understanding of each class of organobismuth compounds. The main attention is paid to the methods of synthesis, molecular structure, and chemical behaviours of organobismuth compounds, although some knowledge of spectroscopy and other physical properties are also included. The format for presenting information has both descriptive information and numerical data. Numerical data are mostly presented in tabular form. Tables of known compounds in each chapter are organized so as to enable the readers to make easy access to the most relevant data source of a compound. The nomenclature does not follow strictly the recommendations of IUPAC, but usage is mostly consistent with common practice in the current literature. In order to help the readers to save time in looking for appropriate spectral data, an effort has also been made to provide the IR, MS, NMR and UV spectral data sources in tabular form. All references for chapters are collected together in a list at the end of the book. In the list, references are given chronologically both in code and in full form, with authors names.
This book will appeal to academic and industrial researchers alike, and will be particularly useful to chemists engaged in bench work. In addition it is hoped that this book will provide a stimulus as the basis for further development of organobismuth chemistry.
Readership
Academics, Researchers and Chemists in the field of Bismuth Chemistry
Table of Contents
Elemental Bismuth.
Occurrence and Production.
Physical Properties of Bismuth.
Chemical Properties of Bismuth.
Bismuth Compounds Commercially Available.
Present-day Use of Bismuth.
Toxicology of Bismuth and Bismuth Compounds.
Organobismuth (III) Compounds
Organobismuth (III) Compounds with Bi-Group 14 Element Bonds.
Organobismuth (III) Compounds with Bi-Group 15 or Bi-Group 16 Element Bonds.
Organobismuth (III) Compounds with Bi-Group 17 Element Bonds.
Triorganylbismuthine-Transition Metal Complexes.
Organobismuth (III) Compounds with Bi-Transition Metal Linkage.
Organobismuth (V) Compounds
Triorganylbismuth Dihalides and Related Compounds.
Oxybis (triorganylbismuth) Compounds.
Quaternary Organobismuth (V) Compounds.
Quinquenary Organobismuth (V) and Related Compounds.
Bismuthonium Ylides.
Bismuthine Imides.
Bismuthinates and Bismuthinic Acids.
Triorganylbismuthine Oxides.
Bismuth-Containing Heterocycles
Bismacycles.
Heterobismacycles.
Bismuth Compounds in Organic Transformations
Introduction.
Oxidation.
Reduction.
Carbon-Carbon Bond Forming Reactions.
Carbon-Heteroatom Bond Forming Reactions.
Structural Chemistry of Organobismuth Compounds
Fundamental Structure Parameters.
Structures of Organobismuth Compounds.
Formula Index for X-ray Data
Abbreviations and Symbols
Procedure Index
Preparation of Selected Organobismuth Compounds.
Organic Transformations Based on Bismuth Compounds.
Reference Code Index
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 636
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2001
- Published:
- 22nd February 2001
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080538150
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444205285
About the Author
Hitomi Suzuki
Affiliations and Expertise
Kwansei Gakuin University, Nishinomiya, Japan
Naoki Komatsu
Affiliations and Expertise
Kyoto University, Japan
Takuji Ogawa
Affiliations and Expertise
Ehime University, Matsuyama, Japan
Toshihiro Murafuji
Affiliations and Expertise
Yamaguchi University, Japan
Tohru Ikegami
Affiliations and Expertise
Kyoto Institute of Technology, Matsugasaki, Japan
Yoshihiro Matano
Affiliations and Expertise
Kyoto University, Japan
Reviews
@from:K. Seppelt, Freie Universität Berlin @qu:"It seems to me that every chemistry library should have this book, especially those serving laboratories which might consider using bismuth organic compounds for organic synthesis." @source:Angewandte Chemie, Vol. 41/14, 2002