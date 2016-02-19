Organo-Transition Metal Compounds and Related Aspects of Homogeneous Catalysis
1st Edition
Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry
Description
Organo-Transition Metal Compounds and Related Aspects of Homogeneous Catalysis deals with the chemistry of organo-transition metal complexes and their uses as homogeneous catalysts and as intermediates in organic synthesis. The compounds are classified mainly from the number of carbon atoms that are actually bonded to the metal and to each other. This volume is comprised of eight chapters and begins with a discussion on alkyls, aryls, acetylides, fluorocarbon complexes, and carbides, along with olefin, allene, and acetylene complexes. The reader is then introduced to π-allylic and related complexes such as fluoroallyl complexes; complexes with conjugated diolefins including fluorodiolefins but excluding cyclobutadienes; cyclopentadienyl-metal, pentadienyl-metal, and related complexes; and arene complexes, related complexes with conjugated trienes, and thiophene complexes such as benzenoid-metal or arene-metal complexes, cyclopheptatriene complexes, and complexes with other six electron donors. Cycloheptatrienyl or tropylium complexes are also considered, along with cyclo-octatetraene, azulene complexes, and carborane complexes. This book will be a valuable source of information for inorganic chemists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
1. Alkyls, Aryls, Acetylides, Fluorocarbon Complexes, Carbides
Alkyls and Aryls
Vitamin B12 and Its Analogues
σ-Cyclopentadienyl Complexes
Acetylides
Acyl-Metal Complexes
Fluoroalkyl, Fluoroaryl, Fluoroacyl and Related Complexes
Carbene Complexes
Molecular Carbides
2. Olefin, Allene and Acetylene Complexes
Complexes with Non-Conjugated Olefins
Fluoro-Olefin Complexes
Allene Complexes
Acetylene Complexes
3. π-Allylic and Related Complexes
π-Allylic Complexes
Fluoroallyl Complexes
4. Conjugated Diolefin and Related Complexes
Complexes with Conjugated Diolefins Including Fluorodiolefins but Excluding Cyclobutadienes
Cyclobutadiene-Metal Complexes
Trimethylenemethaneiron Tricarbonyls
5. Cyclopentadienyl-Metal, Pentadienyl-Metal and Related Complexes
Cyclopentadienyl-Metal Complexes
Pentadienyl- and Substituted Pentadienyl-Metal Complexes, Excluding the Cyclopentadienyls
6. Arene Complexes, Related Complexes with Conjugated Trienes, Thiophene Complexes
Benzenoid-Metal or Arene-Metal Complexes
Cyclopheptatriene Complexes and Complexes with Other Six Electron Donors
7. Cycloheptatrienyl or Tropylium Complexes
8. Cyclo-Octatetraene, Azulene Complexes and Carborane Complexes
Cyclo-Octatetraene-Metal Complexes
Azulene Complexes
Carborane-Metal Complexes
Index
Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry
Independent Opinion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159690