Organo-Transition Metal Compounds and Related Aspects of Homogeneous Catalysis deals with the chemistry of organo-transition metal complexes and their uses as homogeneous catalysts and as intermediates in organic synthesis. The compounds are classified mainly from the number of carbon atoms that are actually bonded to the metal and to each other. This volume is comprised of eight chapters and begins with a discussion on alkyls, aryls, acetylides, fluorocarbon complexes, and carbides, along with olefin, allene, and acetylene complexes. The reader is then introduced to π-allylic and related complexes such as fluoroallyl complexes; complexes with conjugated diolefins including fluorodiolefins but excluding cyclobutadienes; cyclopentadienyl-metal, pentadienyl-metal, and related complexes; and arene complexes, related complexes with conjugated trienes, and thiophene complexes such as benzenoid-metal or arene-metal complexes, cyclopheptatriene complexes, and complexes with other six electron donors. Cycloheptatrienyl or tropylium complexes are also considered, along with cyclo-octatetraene, azulene complexes, and carborane complexes. This book will be a valuable source of information for inorganic chemists.