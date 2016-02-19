Organo-Transition Metal Compounds and Related Aspects of Homogeneous Catalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080188720, 9781483159690

Organo-Transition Metal Compounds and Related Aspects of Homogeneous Catalysis

1st Edition

Pergamon Texts in Inorganic Chemistry

Authors: B. L. Shaw N. I. Tucker
eBook ISBN: 9781483159690
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 228
Description

Organo-Transition Metal Compounds and Related Aspects of Homogeneous Catalysis deals with the chemistry of organo-transition metal complexes and their uses as homogeneous catalysts and as intermediates in organic synthesis. The compounds are classified mainly from the number of carbon atoms that are actually bonded to the metal and to each other. This volume is comprised of eight chapters and begins with a discussion on alkyls, aryls, acetylides, fluorocarbon complexes, and carbides, along with olefin, allene, and acetylene complexes. The reader is then introduced to π-allylic and related complexes such as fluoroallyl complexes; complexes with conjugated diolefins including fluorodiolefins but excluding cyclobutadienes; cyclopentadienyl-metal, pentadienyl-metal, and related complexes; and arene complexes, related complexes with conjugated trienes, and thiophene complexes such as benzenoid-metal or arene-metal complexes, cyclopheptatriene complexes, and complexes with other six electron donors. Cycloheptatrienyl or tropylium complexes are also considered, along with cyclo-octatetraene, azulene complexes, and carborane complexes. This book will be a valuable source of information for inorganic chemists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction

1. Alkyls, Aryls, Acetylides, Fluorocarbon Complexes, Carbides

Alkyls and Aryls

Vitamin B12 and Its Analogues

σ-Cyclopentadienyl Complexes

Acetylides

Acyl-Metal Complexes

Fluoroalkyl, Fluoroaryl, Fluoroacyl and Related Complexes

Carbene Complexes

Molecular Carbides

2. Olefin, Allene and Acetylene Complexes

Complexes with Non-Conjugated Olefins

Fluoro-Olefin Complexes

Allene Complexes

Acetylene Complexes

3. π-Allylic and Related Complexes

π-Allylic Complexes

Fluoroallyl Complexes

4. Conjugated Diolefin and Related Complexes

Complexes with Conjugated Diolefins Including Fluorodiolefins but Excluding Cyclobutadienes

Cyclobutadiene-Metal Complexes

Trimethylenemethaneiron Tricarbonyls

5. Cyclopentadienyl-Metal, Pentadienyl-Metal and Related Complexes

Cyclopentadienyl-Metal Complexes

Pentadienyl- and Substituted Pentadienyl-Metal Complexes, Excluding the Cyclopentadienyls

6. Arene Complexes, Related Complexes with Conjugated Trienes, Thiophene Complexes

Benzenoid-Metal or Arene-Metal Complexes

Cyclopheptatriene Complexes and Complexes with Other Six Electron Donors

7. Cycloheptatrienyl or Tropylium Complexes

8. Cyclo-Octatetraene, Azulene Complexes and Carborane Complexes

Cyclo-Octatetraene-Metal Complexes

Azulene Complexes

Carborane-Metal Complexes

Index

Contents of Comprehensive Inorganic Chemistry

