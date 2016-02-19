Organizing Information - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126542615, 9780080513386

Organizing Information

1st Edition

Principles of Data Base and Retrieval Systems

Authors: Dagobert Soergel
eBook ISBN: 9780080513386
Paperback ISBN: 9780126542615
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 26th September 1985
Page Count: 450
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
11900.00
10115.00
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
145.44
123.62
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
127.00
107.95
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book gives a theoretical base and a perspective for the analysis, design, and operation of information systems, particularly their information storage and retrieval (ISAR) component, whether mechanized or manual. Information systems deal with many types of entities: events, persons, documents, business transactions, museum objects, research projects, and technical parts, to name a few. Among the purposes the serve are to inform the public, to support managers, researchers, and engineers, and to provide a knowledge base for an artificial intelligence program. The principles discussed in this book apply to all these contexts. The book achieves this generality by drawing on ideas from two conceptually overlapping areas—data base management and the organization and use of knowledge in libraries—and by integrating these ideas into a coherent framework. The principles discussed apply to the design of new systems and, more importantly, to the analysis of existing systems in order to exploit their capabilities better, to circumvent their shortcomings, and to introduce modifications where feasible.

Readership

Students interested in taking an introductory class on organizing and retrieving information.

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080513386
Paperback ISBN:
9780126542615

About the Author

Dagobert Soergel

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, College Park

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.