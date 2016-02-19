Organized Multienzyme Systems: Catalytic Properties
1st Edition
Organized Multienzyme Systems: Catalytic Properties describes the kinetic and catalytic properties of organized enzyme systems. This book is composed of nine chapters that specifically cover both immobilized and naturally occurring systems. The first two chapters examine the nature and function of enzyme organization in the mitochondrion, as well as the structural/functional coupling of the components in energy-transducing membrane systems. These topics are followed by discussions on ""dynamic compartmentation"" in soluble multienzyme systems; the allosteric enzyme systems; and allosterism in reversibly adsorptive enzyme systems. Other chapters explore model studies with specific immobilized multienzyme sequences, as regards the analysis of microenvironmental effects, and the mathematical exposition on the kinetic analysis of multienzyme systems in homogeneous solution. The last chapters present some theoretical and experimental studies on the behavior of immobilized systems. These chapters also provide a speculative integrative view of the kind of functional coherence that may be operative in organized states in vivo. This book is of great value to cell biologists, biochemists, and enzyme scientists and researchers.
Chapter 1. Organization of Proteins within the Mitochondrion
I. Biological Organization
II. The Mitochondrion
III. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 2. Catalytic Facilitation and Membrane Bioenergetics
I. Introduction
II. Structural Dynamics of Energy-Coupling Membranes
III. Protonmotive Functions of Electron Transport and ATP Synthase Complexes
IV. The Protonmotive Force as an Intermediate in Electron-Transport Phosphorylation?
V. The Effectiveness of Reconstituted Systems in Catalyzing ATP Synthesis
VI. How Then Might Energy Coupling Proceed?
VII. Protoneural Proteins?
VIII. Mechanisms of Uncoupling
IX. Control Theoretical View of Energy Coupling
X. On the "Organization" of Energy-Coupling Membranes and Other Organized Multienzyme Systems
References
Chapter 3. Dynamic Compartmentation in Soluble Multienzyme Systems
I. Introduction
II. Macrocompartments versus Microcompartments
III. Static versus Dynamic Compartments
IV. Evidence for Structural Enzyme Organization in Glycolysis
V. Models of Dynamic Compartmentation in Soluble Enzyme Systems
VI. Summary and Perspectives
References
Chapter 4. Organized Polymeric Enzyme Systems: Catalytic Properties
I. Introduction
II. Protein Flexibility as the Prima Ratio of Allosteric Enzyme Behavior
III. Phenomenology of Multiple Ligand Binding to Enzymes
IV. The Concerted and the Induced-Fit Models of Ligand Binding
V. Phenomenological Kinetics of Allosteric Enzymes
VI. Thermodynamics of Subunit Interactions and the Principles of Structural Kinetics
VII. Structural Formulation of Steady-State Enzyme Reaction Rates and Equilibrium Ligand Binding Isotherms
VIII. The Antagonism between Substrate Binding and Enzyme Reaction Rate
IX. The Evolution of Enzyme Flexibility and Cooperativity
X. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Control of Enzyme Activity in Reversibly Adsorptive Enzyme Systems
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Data Supporting the Concept That Enzymes May Be Adsorbed to Subcellular Structures under Physiological Conditions
III. Types of Reversibly Adsorptive Enzyme Systems
IV. Characteristics of Reversibly Adsorptive Enzyme Systems
V. Changes in Catalytic and Regulatory Properties of Enzymes by Their Adsorption
VI. Influence of Specific Ligands on Adsorption of Enzymes
VII. Physiological Significance of Reversible Adsorption of Enzymes
VIII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 6. Models of Organized Multienzyme Systems: Use in Microenvironmental Characterization and in Practical Application
I. Introduction
II. Model Systems of Enzyme Sequences
III. Role of Immobilized Enzyme Systems in the Interpretation of Microenvironmental Compartmentation in Vivo
IV. Practical Applications of Immobilized Enzyme Sequences
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 7. Kinetic Analysis of Multienzyme Systems in Homogeneous Solution
I. Introduction
II. Unimolecular Unidirectional Closed Systems
III. Unimolecular Bidirectional Closed Systems
IV. Coupled Enzyme Systems—Polynomial Solutions
V. Coupled Enzyme Systems—Approximations
VI. Other Features of Coupled Enzyme Systems
VII. Coupled Enzymes in the Pre-Steady State
VIII. Parameter Estimation in Systems of Differential Equations
IX. Conclusion
References
Chapter 8. Theoretical and Experimental Studies on the Behavior of Immobilized Multienzyme Systems
I. Introduction
II. General Theoretical Treatment of Diffusion Reactions
III. Experimental Studies
IV. Conclusion and Perspectives
References
Chapter 9. Long-Range Energy Continua and the Coordination of Multienzyme Sequences in Vivo
I. Introduction
II. Transduction and Conservation of Chemical Free Energy within Multienzyme Aggregates
III. Enzymes: Biochemical Electrodes and Protodes
IV. An Electrochemical Interpretation of Metabolism
V. Long-Range Energy Continua and Metabolic Regulation
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Index
- 472
- English
- © Academic Press 1985
- 28th January 1985
- Academic Press
- 9780323149105