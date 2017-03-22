Organizational Learning in Asia
1st Edition
Issues and Challenges
Description
Organizational Learning in Asia: Issues and Challenges addresses important and pressing questions on organizational learning in Asia in both domestic and foreign firms—those that have been forgotten in the mainstream literature or that remain unasked and unanswered.
Three sets of questions are especially salient. First, how can firms operating in, or from, Asia detect, respect, recognize, and honor different cultural stances on suggestion-giving, knowledge sharing, and standardization while also challenging accepted wisdom, avoiding risks and mistakes, and voicing disagreement?
Second, how can such firms facilitate local experimentation and innovation by providing a common knowledge platform in a non-totalitarian manner? Finally, how can such forums promote ‘reverse’ knowledge transfer from subsidiary to headquarters and across subsidiaries in different nations by avoiding ethnocentricity, cultivating local talent, and building a group of 'communities of practice' across cultural and status boundaries?
Readership
Academics and researchers working in the fields of knowledge management and organizational learning, managers in MNCs with operations in the Asia-Pacific region and for senior executives of local firms located there
Table of Contents
Part I: Introduction and Background
Chapter 1. Introduction: Organizational Learning in Context, Not Isolation
- Abstract
- Debates on Organizational Learning: Context-Free or Context-Specific?
- Asia as a Research Context
- Overview of Contributions to this Volume
- Conclusion
- References
Chapter 2. Organizational Learning in the Context of Institutional Voids: Government Interventionism and Business Networks in Asia
- Abstract
- Institutional Voids
- Cases
- Government Intervention
- Business Networks
- Summary and Implications for Organizational Learning
- References
Part II: Learning At Individual And Team Levels
Chapter 3. Lose it to Gain it! Unlearning by Individuals and Relearning as a Team
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Purpose of the Study
- Significance of the Study
- Context of the Study
- Theoretical Perspectives
- Methods
- Findings
- Relearning the Knowledge ‘space’ for Team Learning
- Managerial Implications
- Conclusion
- References
- Appendix Interview Questions
Chapter 4. Knowledge Management Strategies, Imitation, and Innovation: An Empirical Study of Vietnamese Firms
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Background Information about Vietnamese Firms
- Literature Review and Theoretical Framework
- Imitation
- Survey Research
- Results
- Discussion and Conclusions
- References
- Appendix Measurement Scales
- Personalization Strategy
- Imitation Orientation
- Innovation
Part III: Learning At Organizational & Inter-Organizational Levels
Chapter 5. An Entrepreneurial Perspective on Developed Economy Firms’ Learning from Asia
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The Context of International Business Competition
- A Sample of ‘reverse’ Knowledge Transfers
- Conclusion
- References
Chapter 6. How Chinese Exporters Acquire Learning Capability: Empirical Evidence from an Emerging Economy
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Literature Review and Conceptual Model
- Impact of Market Learning on Export Performance
- Methods
- Results
- Discussion and conclusion
- Limitations and Future Research Directions
- References
Chapter 7. Public–Private Partnerships in Chinese Hospitals and Knowledge Transfer
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Literature Review
- Methodology
- A Comparison of Chinese Hospital Public–Private Partnership Knowledge Transfer Mechanisms
- Discussion
- References
Part IV: Conclusions
Chapter 8. A Contextual Perspective on Organizational Learning
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Is Organizational Learning a Universal Theory?
- The Need for Researchers to Conduct Applicability Examinations
- Applicability Examination and Construction of Customized Models
- Conclusion
- References
Chapter 9. Conclusion: Challenges for Organizational Learning—Institutional Contexts, Cross-Border Knowledge and Context
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Directions for Future Research
- Conclusion
- References
About the Author
Jacky Hong
Jacky Hong is an Associate Professor of Management at the University of Macau, Macau. He received his PhD from Lancaster University. Since early 2000, he has been researching and publishing papers on the broader themes of organizational learning and knowledge management in the Asian context in journals such as Journal of Management Studies, Organization Studies, Journal of World Business, Journal of International Management, International Business Review and others. He is on the editorial board of Journal World Business, Management Learning and other journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Macau
Robin Snell
Robin Snell is Professor of Management at Lingnan University, Hong Kong. He received his PhD form Lancaster University. An exponent of qualitative research, he is an Associate Editor of the journal, Qualitative Research in Organizations and Management and is on the editorial board of the Asian Journal of Business Ethics. His main interests are organizational learning and business ethics. He has published in many journals, including Asia Pacific Business Review, Asia Pacific Journal of Human Resources, Asia Pacific Journal of Management, British Journal of Management, Business Ethics Quarterly, Business & Society, Human Relations, Human Resource Management Journal, International Journal of Human Resource Management, Journal of Business Ethics, Journal of International Management, Journal of Management Studies, Management Learning, Organization Studies, and Thunderbird International Business Review.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lingnan University, Hong Kong
Chris Rowley
He is Editor of the leading journal Asia Pacific Business Review, Series Editor of the Working in Asia and Asian Studies book series. He has given a range of talks and lectures to universities and companies internationally with research and consultancy experience with unions, business and government. Professor Rowley has published widely in the area of HRM and Asian business, with over 500 articles, books and chapters and practitioner pieces.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Human Resource Management, Cass Business School, City University, London, UK and Adjunct Professor, Department of International Business and Asian Studies, Griffith University, Australia
Reviews
"Therefore, the book provides a comprehensive overview of OL across Asian countries with relevant research approaches, methods, and findings to support furthers research projects, i.e. replication studies to other BRICS countries; and analyses based on chapters’ propositions and frameworks." --The Learning Organization