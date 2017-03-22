Organizational Learning in Asia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081009833, 9780128095805

Organizational Learning in Asia

1st Edition

Issues and Challenges

Authors: Jacky Hong Robin Snell Chris Rowley
eBook ISBN: 9780128095805
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081009833
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd March 2017
Page Count: 216
Description

Organizational Learning in Asia: Issues and Challenges addresses important and pressing questions on organizational learning in Asia in both domestic and foreign firms—those that have been forgotten in the mainstream literature or that remain unasked and unanswered.

Three sets of questions are especially salient. First, how can firms operating in, or from, Asia detect, respect, recognize, and honor different cultural stances on suggestion-giving, knowledge sharing, and standardization while also challenging accepted wisdom, avoiding risks and mistakes, and voicing disagreement?

Second, how can such firms facilitate local experimentation and innovation by providing a common knowledge platform in a non-totalitarian manner? Finally, how can such forums promote ‘reverse’ knowledge transfer from subsidiary to headquarters and across subsidiaries in different nations by avoiding ethnocentricity, cultivating local talent, and building a group of 'communities of practice' across cultural and status boundaries?

Key Features

  • Addresses important and pressing questions about organizational learning in Asia for both domestic and foreign firms
  • Explores how such firms can facilitate local experimentation and innovation
  • Promotes ‘reverse’ knowledge transfer from subsidiary, to headquarters, and across subsidiaries in different nations

Readership

Academics and researchers working in the fields of knowledge management and organizational learning, managers in MNCs with operations in the Asia-Pacific region and for senior executives of local firms located there

Table of Contents

Part I: Introduction and Background

Chapter 1. Introduction: Organizational Learning in Context, Not Isolation

  • Abstract
  • Debates on Organizational Learning: Context-Free or Context-Specific?
  • Asia as a Research Context
  • Overview of Contributions to this Volume
  • Conclusion
  • References

Chapter 2. Organizational Learning in the Context of Institutional Voids: Government Interventionism and Business Networks in Asia

  • Abstract
  • Institutional Voids
  • Cases
  • Government Intervention
  • Business Networks
  • Summary and Implications for Organizational Learning
  • References

Part II: Learning At Individual And Team Levels

Chapter 3. Lose it to Gain it! Unlearning by Individuals and Relearning as a Team

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Purpose of the Study
  • Significance of the Study
  • Context of the Study
  • Theoretical Perspectives
  • Methods
  • Findings
  • Relearning the Knowledge ‘space’ for Team Learning
  • Managerial Implications
  • Conclusion
  • References
  • Appendix Interview Questions

Chapter 4. Knowledge Management Strategies, Imitation, and Innovation: An Empirical Study of Vietnamese Firms

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Background Information about Vietnamese Firms
  • Literature Review and Theoretical Framework
  • Imitation
  • Survey Research
  • Results
  • Discussion and Conclusions
  • References
  • Appendix Measurement Scales
  • Personalization Strategy
  • Imitation Orientation
  • Innovation

Part III: Learning At Organizational & Inter-Organizational Levels

Chapter 5. An Entrepreneurial Perspective on Developed Economy Firms’ Learning from Asia

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • The Context of International Business Competition
  • A Sample of ‘reverse’ Knowledge Transfers
  • Conclusion
  • References

Chapter 6. How Chinese Exporters Acquire Learning Capability: Empirical Evidence from an Emerging Economy

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Literature Review and Conceptual Model
  • Impact of Market Learning on Export Performance
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion and conclusion
  • Limitations and Future Research Directions
  • References

Chapter 7. Public–Private Partnerships in Chinese Hospitals and Knowledge Transfer

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Literature Review
  • Methodology
  • A Comparison of Chinese Hospital Public–Private Partnership Knowledge Transfer Mechanisms
  • Discussion
  • References

Part IV: Conclusions

Chapter 8. A Contextual Perspective on Organizational Learning

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Is Organizational Learning a Universal Theory?
  • The Need for Researchers to Conduct Applicability Examinations
  • Applicability Examination and Construction of Customized Models
  • Conclusion
  • References

Chapter 9. Conclusion: Challenges for Organizational Learning—Institutional Contexts, Cross-Border Knowledge and Context

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Directions for Future Research
  • Conclusion
  • References

About the Author

Jacky Hong

Jacky Hong is an Associate Professor of Management at the University of Macau, Macau. He received his PhD from Lancaster University. Since early 2000, he has been researching and publishing papers on the broader themes of organizational learning and knowledge management in the Asian context in journals such as Journal of Management Studies, Organization Studies, Journal of World Business, Journal of International Management, International Business Review and others. He is on the editorial board of Journal World Business, Management Learning and other journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Macau

Robin Snell

Robin Snell is Professor of Management at Lingnan University, Hong Kong. He received his PhD form Lancaster University. An exponent of qualitative research, he is an Associate Editor of the journal, Qualitative Research in Organizations and Management and is on the editorial board of the Asian Journal of Business Ethics. His main interests are organizational learning and business ethics. He has published in many journals, including Asia Pacific Business Review, Asia Pacific Journal of Human Resources, Asia Pacific Journal of Management, British Journal of Management, Business Ethics Quarterly, Business & Society, Human Relations, Human Resource Management Journal, International Journal of Human Resource Management, Journal of Business Ethics, Journal of International Management, Journal of Management Studies, Management Learning, Organization Studies, and Thunderbird International Business Review.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lingnan University, Hong Kong

Chris Rowley

He is Editor of the leading journal Asia Pacific Business Review, Series Editor of the Working in Asia and Asian Studies book series. He has given a range of talks and lectures to universities and companies internationally with research and consultancy experience with unions, business and government. Professor Rowley has published widely in the area of HRM and Asian business, with over 500 articles, books and chapters and practitioner pieces.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Human Resource Management, Cass Business School, City University, London, UK and Adjunct Professor, Department of International Business and Asian Studies, Griffith University, Australia

Reviews

"Therefore, the book provides a comprehensive overview of OL across Asian countries with relevant research approaches, methods, and findings to support furthers research projects, i.e. replication studies to other BRICS countries; and analyses based on chapters’ propositions and frameworks." --The Learning Organization

Ratings and Reviews

